Iowa City, IA

saturdaytradition.com

Iowa lands commitment from in-state TE for 2023 recruiting class

Will the next great tight end for Iowa come from the walk-on ranks? That remains to be seen, but the Hawkeyes are getting another in-state prospect as a preferred walk-on. The player is Jalyn Thompson, a 6-foot-4 and 220 lb. tight end out of Dowling Catholic High School in West Des Moines, Iowa. In his note on social media, Thompson said attending Iowa and “becoming a Hawkeye was a dream” growing up.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

New Iowa wrestling facility to be named for Hawkeye supporters

The University of Iowa is set to name its new wrestling training facility in honor of Hawkeye supporters Doug and Ann Goschke, pending approval from the state Board of Regents. The board is set to vote later this month. Construction of the new facility, adjacent to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, began in...
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
IOWA STATE
B100

Iowa Family To Be Guests On Family Feud Tuesday Night

We love when people from our towns make it on our favorite game shows, and there's a new family to be in the fight for the prize Tuesday night. The Loeffler family from Cedar Rapids are set to appear on Family Feud on Tuesday's episode, hosted by the one and only Steve Harvey.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids teen arrested in connection to October bar fight in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids teen is facing multiple charges for allegedly taking part in a fight at an Iowa City bar that left a woman unconscious last month. Law enforcement said 19-year-old Antonio Scotton faces charges of willful injury - causing bodily injury and participation in a riot for an incident at H-Bar in Iowa City on October 23.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Operation Quickfind: Karla Lurk Vargas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl. Police said Karla Lurk Vargas was last seen at Casey’s General Store on Center Point Rd and 32nd St. NE on November 1st, 2022 at noon. Vargas is Hispanic, 5′5″ tall, and weighs approximately...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Fewer satellite voting locations in Iowa counties

IOWA COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

President Biden addresses election safety ahead of midterms

LINN COUNTY, IA
Des Moines Business Record

BREAKING: Details unveiled for $600 million development in West Des Moines

The centerpiece of the proposed Grand Experience development is a 220,000-square-foot facility with an indoor water park, family entertainment center, hotel and business conference center. The facility is planned north of the MidAmerican Engery Company RecPlex at 6500 Grand Ave. in West Des Moines. Rendering by Architectural Design Consultants Inc.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Be Wary of This Rental Scam in Iowa

Tons of amazing things have been possible because of the internet. Social media allows users to keep in touch with friends and family from all over the world, you now have the convenience to buy almost anything while sitting on your couch, and billions of dollars have been raised for a variety of charities and causes around the entire world.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

St. Paul's United Methodist Church kicks off annual Holiday Fair

LINN COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Midwest Corn Seed Company Announces New Iowa Site

A Midwest seed company is planning an expansion that would leave a greater footprint in Iowa. Farmers in Iowa are no strangers to the Illinois seedcorn company Wyffels Hybrids. After nine years of consecutive growth, Wyffles has announced it is expanding its business with a new site in Ames. The...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

State volleyball semifinals in Class 3A, 2A and 1A

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dike-New Hartford and Gladbrook-Reinbeck both advanced to their respective state championship games with victories on Thursday in the semifinal round at the Xtream Arena in Coralville. Gladbrook-Reinbeck downed AGWSR in four sets. The Rebels will face Ankeny Christian in the Class 1A title game. Top-seeded Springville...
CORALVILLE, IA

