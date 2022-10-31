Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa lands commitment from in-state TE for 2023 recruiting class
Will the next great tight end for Iowa come from the walk-on ranks? That remains to be seen, but the Hawkeyes are getting another in-state prospect as a preferred walk-on. The player is Jalyn Thompson, a 6-foot-4 and 220 lb. tight end out of Dowling Catholic High School in West Des Moines, Iowa. In his note on social media, Thompson said attending Iowa and “becoming a Hawkeye was a dream” growing up.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Daily Iowan
New Iowa wrestling facility to be named for Hawkeye supporters
The University of Iowa is set to name its new wrestling training facility in honor of Hawkeye supporters Doug and Ann Goschke, pending approval from the state Board of Regents. The board is set to vote later this month. Construction of the new facility, adjacent to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, began in...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa DL coach Jay Niemann reveals which Hawkeye defender has 'best combination' of physical attributes
Iowa defensive line coach Jay Niemann revealed that Iowa defensive end Lukas Van Ness has the best combination of several key attributes for a defensive player. While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Niemann praised Van Ness for his skill set. He compared Van Ness’ attributes to the rest of the defensive line:
18-year-old Grinnell College football player killed in collision on I-80 near Altoona
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A Grinnell College student is dead following an overnight collision on Interstate 80 westbound near Altoona on Monday, Iowa State Patrol said in a crash report. A semi-truck was traveling west on I-80 when 18-year-old Davis Cooper of Pasadena, Calif. entered the roadway on foot...
KCRG.com
Fairfield still grappling with loss of Spanish teacher one year later
Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving. For the next three months, you may see many deputies with the Linn County sheriff's office with more facial hair. Updated: 2 hours ago. Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment...
Iowa Family Wins Tuesday Family Feud, Advances To Wednesday Episode
The Loeffler family from Cedar Rapids appeared on Tuesday's episode of Family Feud and they did really well!. Not only did the Loefflers make it to the final round, they won $10,000, and will appear on Wednesday's episode of the show!. If you're in the Quad Cities, catch their second...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
KCRG.com
Mount Vernon & Dike-New Hartford advance, West Liberty falls in State Volleyball tournament
Joe Birch talks to Jason D Williams on life of Jerry Lee Lewis. North Korea fired at least two short-range ballistic missiles. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, named preseason AP All-Americans. John’s Great Outdoors: Fishing on the Mississippi is tricky, but always a good time.
Iowa Family To Be Guests On Family Feud Tuesday Night
We love when people from our towns make it on our favorite game shows, and there's a new family to be in the fight for the prize Tuesday night. The Loeffler family from Cedar Rapids are set to appear on Family Feud on Tuesday's episode, hosted by the one and only Steve Harvey.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids teen arrested in connection to October bar fight in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids teen is facing multiple charges for allegedly taking part in a fight at an Iowa City bar that left a woman unconscious last month. Law enforcement said 19-year-old Antonio Scotton faces charges of willful injury - causing bodily injury and participation in a riot for an incident at H-Bar in Iowa City on October 23.
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind: Karla Lurk Vargas
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl. Police said Karla Lurk Vargas was last seen at Casey’s General Store on Center Point Rd and 32nd St. NE on November 1st, 2022 at noon. Vargas is Hispanic, 5′5″ tall, and weighs approximately...
KCRG.com
Fewer satellite voting locations in Iowa counties
Kendel Thompson is charged with "willful injury causing bodily injury". Police identified him as taking part in the fight that included kicking, shoving, punching and stomping. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Championship games are all set at the state volleyball tournament. St. Paul's kicks off 'Holiday Fair'. Updated: 3...
KCRG.com
President Biden addresses election safety ahead of midterms
Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving. For the next three months, you may see many deputies with the Linn County sheriff's office with more facial hair. Updated: 2 hours ago. Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment...
Des Moines Business Record
BREAKING: Details unveiled for $600 million development in West Des Moines
The centerpiece of the proposed Grand Experience development is a 220,000-square-foot facility with an indoor water park, family entertainment center, hotel and business conference center. The facility is planned north of the MidAmerican Engery Company RecPlex at 6500 Grand Ave. in West Des Moines. Rendering by Architectural Design Consultants Inc.
Be Wary of This Rental Scam in Iowa
Tons of amazing things have been possible because of the internet. Social media allows users to keep in touch with friends and family from all over the world, you now have the convenience to buy almost anything while sitting on your couch, and billions of dollars have been raised for a variety of charities and causes around the entire world.
KCRG.com
St. Paul's United Methodist Church kicks off annual Holiday Fair
Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving. For the next three months, you may see many deputies with the Linn County sheriff's office with more facial hair. Updated: 2 hours ago. Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment...
Midwest Corn Seed Company Announces New Iowa Site
A Midwest seed company is planning an expansion that would leave a greater footprint in Iowa. Farmers in Iowa are no strangers to the Illinois seedcorn company Wyffels Hybrids. After nine years of consecutive growth, Wyffles has announced it is expanding its business with a new site in Ames. The...
KCRG.com
State volleyball semifinals in Class 3A, 2A and 1A
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dike-New Hartford and Gladbrook-Reinbeck both advanced to their respective state championship games with victories on Thursday in the semifinal round at the Xtream Arena in Coralville. Gladbrook-Reinbeck downed AGWSR in four sets. The Rebels will face Ankeny Christian in the Class 1A title game. Top-seeded Springville...
Comments / 0