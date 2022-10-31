Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
Best Car Wash: Splasherville Car Wash & Lube
Be it the normal dust and grime of the road or dirt and mud after a trip off the beaten path, eventually your car needs a little love and care. That’s where Splasherville Car Wash & Lube comes in. With a drive-through car wash and full-service cleaning for your vehicle’s interior as well, Splasherville will have your ride looking its best in no time. In addition to cleaning services, Splasherville offers oil changes.
rosevilletoday.com
Strikes Unlimited in Rocklin completes asset sale
Rocklin, Calif. – Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic is pleased to announce it represented Strikes Unlimited Sports Complex and Family Entertainment Center in the sale of its business assets, including an 8.9-acre parcel with a 64,000 square-foot building at 5681 Lonetree Blvd. in Rocklin, Calif. The entertainment center opportunity was...
Mountain Democrat
Ashes turn to flames
Firefighters report they extinguished a small vegetation fire Saturday caused by fireplace ashes discarded outside of a Placerville home. The fire had ignited and spread after three-day-old fireplace ashes were discarded in an area the property owner commonly used for debris burn piles, according to a news release from the El Dorado County Fire Protection District.
KCRA.com
Sacramento auto shop indicted for selling stolen catalytic converters worth millions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento auto shop with a suspended license that was operating out of a home is facing federal charges after allegedly receiving more than $38 million in payment for transporting stolen catalytic converters across state lines, according to a federal indictment. According to court documents, the...
rosevilletoday.com
New Roseville location for Green Acres Nursery & Supply
Roseville, Calif. – Green Acres Nursery & Supply is scheduled to open their new Roseville location mid-November at 7300 Galilee Road Roseville California 95678. The move comes after outgrowing the current location on Galleria Boulevard, which opened in 2003 at the site of the old transfer station. Since then, with tremendous support from the Roseville community, the local, family-owned business has grown to seven locations throughout the greater Sacramento area.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Logging Truck Accident Near Placerville Results in Injuries
Injury Reported in Logging Truck Accident on Winding Way. An overturned logging truck accident caused injuries in a rollover that occurred on November 1 at Grizzly Flats southeast of Placerville. The collision occurred on Winding Way at Capps Crossing around 12:24 p.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that Cal Fire emergency responders were called to the scene.
Mountain Democrat
SACOG shares its big picture
The Sacramento Area Council of Governments shared with El Dorado County leaders its blueprint in progress to build a more connected region. The plan will be finalized in 2024. Presenting to the Board of Supervisors Oct. 25, CEO James Corless explained SACOG plans to look into transportation and affordable housing for the region’s growing population and invest in giving community members throughout the six-county region — Sutter, Sacramento, Yolo, Amador, Yuba and El Dorado counties — equitable and safe access.
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Nov. 2
It is with great sadness after 50 years, the Placerville Women’s Club has dissolved its organization due to several reasons. These include the lack of participation due to the pandemic, decrease in membership and inability to sustain our program. We were unable to recruit new members that would be able to keep the club functional. It has become impossible to structure our program to meet the needs of a younger generation. Over the years, the club was able to provide scholarships to high school students as well as students returning to school. It provided a social program including luncheons, games and many friendships that will continue to thrive. We have been able to donate our remaining funds to organizations with similar goals.
abc10.com
Deadly I-5 collision leaves 1 dead near Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A two-vehicle crash near Elk Grove Tuesday morning left a 21-year-old driver dead, and another 38-year-old involved in the accident with major injuries. California Highway Patrol officers said a 2014 Nissan driver was heading northbound on I-5 just south of Hood Franklin Road. That's when a GMC truck with three people heading southbound on I-5 collided with the 2014 Nissan when the Nissan driver crossed over the center medium.
rosevilletoday.com
Nevada City Victorian Christmas 2022
Iconic Christmas destination in Northern California. Nevada City, Calif.- Victorian Christmas, the old-fashioned celebration held each year in this colorful California Gold Rush town, evokes holiday memories of a bygone era. During the event, Nevada City’s landmark historic district is closed to motorized traffic and transformed back in time. Christmas...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcycle Accident Near Placerville Causes Major Injury
Major Injury Reported in Vehicle/Motorcycle Accident on U.S. 50. A major motorcycle accident occurred on the El Dorado Freeway near Placerville on November 1 in a crash involving a motor vehicle. The collision happened around 11:11 a.m. along eastbound U.S. 50 just west of the Greenstone Road off-ramp between the motorcycle rider and the driver of an Audi. The motorcycle was reported as down to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), who responded to the call.
Mountain Democrat
Suspect sought in bike shop break-in
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on video surveillance breaking into a Cameron Park bike shop Oct. 23, reportedly stealing a mountain bike valued at more than $5,000. The burglar targeted Bison Bikes on Cameron Park Drive...
rosevilletoday.com
Pete’s Restaurant and Brewhouse
Pete’s Brewhouse is a casual restaurant and bar with a wide menu and broad selection of beers, cocktails and wines. Have a meal with family or catch the latest game with friends at the bar. For lunch, treat yourself to pasta and a glass of red, or finish. 2210...
Mountain Democrat
Residents can burn again Nov. 3
Those possessing current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days. Agriculture burns must be inspected by Cal Fire prior to burning until the end of peak fire season. Inspections may be required for burns other than agriculture burns. This can be verified by contacting the El Dorado County Air Quality.
Rule affecting fireplace and wood stove usage in Sacramento County starts Nov. 1
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents of Sacramento County could face some fines for lighting their fireplaces this winter. The use of fireplaces will not be allowed on “no burn” days, and the guidance applies to all residents of Sacramento County, including those that live in the cities of Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Galt, Isleton, […]
Calaveras Enterprise
Good prospects in Mokelumne Hill
If you’ve been following my journey through this column, then you know that a handful of months ago, I was tempted to lease a commercial building in my small hometown of two years, Mokelumne Hill. If you read my first column, “Facing my fears,” you know that I opted to pass on that space, not because I didn’t want to do it or because fear got to me, but because I just wasn’t ready.
mymotherlode.com
New Power Outage Impacts Part Of Calaveras County
Calaveras County, CA — When the storm system passed through the region yesterday, thousands in the Mother Lode lost power. They impacted areas like parts of downtown Sonora, Columbia, Tuolumne, Chinese Camp, Railroad Flat, Wilseyville and West Point. Those outages from yesterday have been restored, according to PG&E. However, there is one new outage this morning in the Rancho Calaveras area. It is impacting 712 customers. It started at around 5:20 this morning. It is unknown when there will be full restoration.
Mountain Democrat
Preserve It! Turkey anxiety
It’s that time of year again when the anxiety level begins to rise. What causes this trauma? It’s the TURKEY!. Underdone birds, overdone birds imploding and other sad moments will be a thing of the past if we just take the time to plan. Yes, planning is the key — along with the knowledge presented here.
Sacramento city manager requests nearly $30K raise, 30 extra leave days
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the city manager’s salary last year was $372,700. SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento City Manager Howard Chan is asking the city council for a pay bump, and as a top earner within the city of Sacramento, many people are questioning if it’s a good use of […]
Mountain Democrat
Night work to close Mosquito Bridge
Due to a materials procurement issue, the previously scheduled night work and Mosquito Road closure has been postponed to Nov. 14 through Nov. 20. The Mosquito Bridge will not be open to traffic between the hours of 7:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. Original post:. El Dorado County’s Department of Transportation...
