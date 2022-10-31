ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Former Centre County fire chief charged with embezzling $25k from relief fund

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
 2 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation by the Centre County District Attorney’s Office into more than $25K that went “missing” from a fireman’s relief account has led to a former fire chief being charged.

Darin Bressler, 50, of Spring Mills, claimed that he made 18 withdrawals from the Gregg Township Fire Relief Association’s savings to pay for a new fire engine, the Centre County DA’s Office wrote in a criminal complaint. However, he ended up admitting that he used the money on personal bills.

Bressler was the Treasurer for the association, and he used to be chief of the Gregg Township Fire Company. The fire company wrote in an email to WTAJ that Bressler no longer holds the position of chief.

The investigation began in August when the Pennsylvania Auditor General alerted the Centre County DA’s office to an audit that discovered multiple undocumented withdrawals from the relief associations’ bank accounts from previous years.

$25k found ‘missing’ from a Centre County fireman’s relief account, audit shows

Investigators had to reach out to a bank employee to receive the paperwork about the withdrawals after Bressler gave them multiple excuses on why he couldn’t get statements.

According to the complaint, investigators learned that Bressler became Treasurer back in 2019 and signed up for cards at the bank for business accounts. Investigators noted the bank cards needed at least two signatures to be used.

Withdrawal slips showed investigators that from March 14, 2019, till Nov. 3, 2020, Bressler managed to withdraw a total of $25,910 from the savings account from the association with just his signature. Bressler also would not comply with the audit, investigators said.

On Oct. 17, Bressler was interviewed and admitted to making the withdrawals, however, he said “the money was not stolen,” and it was going to be used for the fire company, investigators noted in the complaint. But Bressler was unable to give any details about where the money was and had a deadline to return the money. When he didn’t meet it, he admitted to taking the money to pay off other bills.

Second PSU Altoona student charged over second anonymous threat

Along with the stolen funds, the audit found other inadequacies such as a failure to maintain minutes of meetings, and inadequate minutes of meetings, among others.

Bressler faces two felony theft charges.

Bressler has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 31.

