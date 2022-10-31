The songs of the great South Philly tenor Mario Lanza will be on display as part of a new concert series at St. Paul Church in the Italian Market. The church, located at 923 Christian St., not far from where Lanza lived, will pay tribute to the singer on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. as a “Tribute to Mario Lanza” as part of an ongoing concert series.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO