With the NFL season reaching the midway point, there are 3 Reasons The Raiders Can’t Resign Josh Jacobs. The Las Vegas Raiders season is in jeopardy, with many questions. One of those questions includes Josh Jacobs and a potential new contract. Las Vegas in the offseason declined Jacobs’s fifth-year option in hopes of shedding his deal. A reason the Raiders shouldn’t keep Jacobs is regression for running backs in a certain age after their prime. Another reason extending Jacobs won’t work is the team declined his option, so it won’t make sense to keep him at all. Josh Jacobs while a good player would be a risky gamble for the Raiders and should not extend him.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO