Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Mark Ingram Expected to Miss Several Weeks
The Saints lost Mark Ingram early on against the Raiders, and it sounds like he'll be out for several weeks due to injury.
Yardbarker
Eagles Sign CB Javelin Guidry To Practice Squad, Release WR Deon Cain
Guidry, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Utah back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets before being waived coming out of the preseason. The Cardinals later claimed Guidry off waivers before cutting him and bringing him back to the practice squad, at which point he was claimed by Las Vegas. The Raiders then opted to cut him loose.
NFL
Steelers trading WR Chase Claypool to Bears for 2023 second-round pick
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles turned from a seller into a buyer at today's trade deadline. The Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source informed of the move. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that the Steelers are receiving the Bears' original second-round pick -- not the pick they received in Monday's deal with the Ravens for Roquan Smith.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers listed with second-best odds to land two running backs at trade deadline
Are the Buccaneers about to pull off a move?
First Coast News
Jaguars trade for suspended Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars may have found their number one receiver Calvin Ridley, the team announced Tuesday. This past March, Ridley was suspended for the current season after it was found that he bet on NFL games during the 2021 season. “We are excited to welcome Calvin Ridley...
Yardbarker
49ers release DL Akeem Spence, sign WR Willie Snead IV to practice squad
The San Francisco 49ers have announced the following roster moves as the team enters its bye week. WR Willie Snead IV has been signed to the practice squad. WR Malik Turner has been released from the practice squad. The 49ers Communications staff provided the following rundown. Spence appeared in five...
Yardbarker
3 Reasons Raiders Can’t Fire Josh Jacobs
With the NFL season reaching the midway point, there are 3 Reasons The Raiders Can’t Resign Josh Jacobs. The Las Vegas Raiders season is in jeopardy, with many questions. One of those questions includes Josh Jacobs and a potential new contract. Las Vegas in the offseason declined Jacobs’s fifth-year option in hopes of shedding his deal. A reason the Raiders shouldn’t keep Jacobs is regression for running backs in a certain age after their prime. Another reason extending Jacobs won’t work is the team declined his option, so it won’t make sense to keep him at all. Josh Jacobs while a good player would be a risky gamble for the Raiders and should not extend him.
Tracking the Eagles 2023 NFL draft order after Week 8 win over Steelers
We’re now eight weeks through the 2022 season, and it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia having multiple picks in round one. Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.
Where Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill and Jeffery Simmons were listed on Tennessee Titans injury report
Running back Derrick Henry, quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons were the most notable players listed on the Tennessee Titans' first injury report of the week, released Wednesday. Tannehill (ankle) and Henry (foot) were limited participants in practice and Simmons (ankle) did not practice. Along with Simmons, three...
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Finalize Divorce
News broke on Friday that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce and have ended their marriage after 13 years. Rumors circulated that the marriage between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and fashion model was on the rocks, but now things have officially ended between the two. It seems that the main issue between the two was Brady’s desire to continue playing football after announcing his retirement earlier this year and then ending that retirement around one month later. They both released statements Friday about the divorce on their Instagram accounts.
defpen
New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0