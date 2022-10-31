Read full article on original website
Michigan first responders to now carry emergency contraception
LANSING, Mich. — Emergency first responders are anticipated to have more tools at their disposal to help sexual assault survivors. EMS will now carry emergency contraception and post-exposure prophylaxis for sexually transmitted infections, ensuring that sexual assault survivors have access to reproductive care treatment and appropriate medical care, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday.
WWMTCw
Former police officer accused of laundering millions of COVID relief money
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Georgia police officer Andre Jackson was convicted of attempting to launder $500,000 in fraudulently obtained COVID-19 relief funds, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Monday. Jackson is expected to face up to 10 years in prison, according to Totten. Probation: No jail time for former...
WWMTCw
Michigan recognizes veterans, military families throughout November
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan is anticipated to celebrate veterans and military families this November. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recognized veterans and military families Tuesday by proclaiming November as Veterans and Military Families Month. Veteran's Day: Victorious Veterans: West Michigan events, giveaways happening on Veteran's Day. “This month, we thank Michigan’s...
WWMTCw
$1 billion up for grabs in Halloween Powerball drawing
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Winning Monday's Powerball drawing could be a spooky surprise for one Michigan lottery player. After no winners were declared in Saturday's drawing, the Powerball jackpot shot up to $1 billion, according to Michigan Lottery. $825 million: No one wins Wednesday Powerball drawing, jackpot soars to $825...
WWMTCw
Powerball jackpot up to $1.2 billion for Wednesday night's drawing
LANSING, Mich. — The Powerball jackpot is getting bigger and bigger: Wednesday night's drawing is at $1.2 billion. If someone wins the $1.2 billion jackpot, it will be the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever won and the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, according to a Michigan Lottery News representative.
WWMTCw
Allendale woman injured after Ottawa County car crash
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Allendale woman was taken to the hospital after a car crash on 68th Avenue Monday morning. The crash happened in Allendale Township when traffic slowed to let a car turn west onto Agri Drive, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Marshall crash: Motorcyclist...
