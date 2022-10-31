ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Mom celebrates 1-year-old daughter with limb difference, flooded with support: 'Different is awesome'

A year after giving birth to her daughter, Sage, a new mother from Pennysylvania is celebrating limb differences and spreading awareness about the condition. Her daughter was born with amniotic band syndrome, a rare condition "caused by strands of the amniotic sac that separate and entangle digits, limbs, or other parts of the fetus." It constricts the growth of an area of the body and in the worst cases can also result in amputation.
Abby Joseph

Mother-in-Law Says Son “Will Not Be Happy Living with a Large Walrus” to Pregnant Daughter-in-Law

Weight stigma, also called sizeism, is discrimination or prejudice against people who are overweight or obese. It can take many forms, from subtle comments and jokes to more overt forms of discrimination, such as refusing to hire someone because of their weight. Due to our society's obsession with being thin, sizeism can lead to name-calling and passive-aggressive comments from close friends and family.
TMZ.com

'My Three Sons' Star Dawn Lyn in a Coma After Brain Surgery

Dawn Lyn -- a former child star on the TV show "My Three Sons" -- is fighting for her life after undergoing brain surgery and falling into a coma ... this according to her former costars. Word of Lyn's condition first cropped up on social media through posts from people...
12tomatoes.com

Mom Warns Others After Her Toddler Almost Dies From Common Food

This mother is urging parents to learn as much as they can about basic first aid after a harrowing experience that she had with her son. According to the NZHerald, her son nearly died while he was enjoying a very common snack for little ones. Ashlie Johnson never expected this to happen when she cut up some apple slices and gave them to her little boy, Declan.
Outsider.com

Woman Dies Following Lightning Strike While Daughter Watches in Horror

A British woman was reportedly killed following a lightning strike while she was vacationing with her children in Croatia. According to the Mirror, the tragic lightning strike incident occurred in mid-August. 48-year-old Daniella DiMambro was struck as she was sheltering under a tree with her 18-year-old daughter Emily DiMambro-Mosscrop, and 15-year-old son. She was notably repatriated back to the UK where she died on October 7th.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Baby died after slipping from mum's arms as they slept together

A six-week-old baby died after falling out of her mother’s arms when mum fell asleep on the sofa, an inquest has heard. Lilly-Marie Tina Harris died after being bottle-fed at the family home and falling asleep in her mum’s arms at around midnight. Both her parents then fell...
People

Mom Shares Terrifying Video of Baby Trying to Breathe, Warns of RSV Symptoms as He Is Hospitalized

Brittani Boren Leach carefully documented her time in the hospital's NICU with son Cam, 5 weeks, after he caught RSV from his older siblings Brittani Boren Leach had a distressing ordeal that she wants other parents to be aware of. Last Thursday, the YouTuber mom first revealed in an Instagram Story her infant son Cam, 5 weeks, had caught a virus that his older siblings had previously experienced. After taking him to the doctor, Cam tested positive for Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a virus that the Mayo...
Motherly

My daughter has Down syndrome, and her siblings are better for it

People often ask me what it is like having a sibling with Down syndrome for our two younger children, Marilee and William. Is having their 16-year-old sister, Penny, in their lives different than having a typical sibling? Is her presence better? Worse?. They are impossible questions to answer, because Penny...
Live Action News

Preemie whose death doctors predicted is going home: ‘He’s a miracle’

A preemie who wasn’t breathing for an astounding 17 minutes after birth has made a miraculous recovery, and is now joining his family at home. Bethany Homar was 26 weeks pregnant when she suffered a placental abruption and had to have an emergency c-section to save her baby. Little Isaiah weighed just 1lb, 10oz when he was born. After birth, it took doctors 17 minutes of resuscitation before he started breathing on his own.
momcollective.com

My One-Pound Miracle Baby :: Part One

When I was 23 weeks pregnant with my first son, my belly finally popped. I excitedly bought my first-ever maternity clothes. I remember looking in the mirror and smiling at that small baby belly–I finally looked pregnant. It was all becoming real. In about four months, I would be a mom!

Comments / 0

Community Policy