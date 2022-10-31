Read full article on original website
Related
Sakkari edges Pegula, Sabalenka beats Jabeur at WTA Finals
Maria Sakkari has edged Jessica Pegula 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) across more than two hours of big-hitting baseline action in front of a sparse crowd as round-robin singles play began at the season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas
tennisuptodate.com
Caroline Garcia breezes past Coco Gauff in US Open rematch, notches opening win at WTA Finals
World No.6 Caroline Garcia was firing on all cylinders on Tuesday night, as she dispatched of Coco Gauff to secure her first win at the 2022 WTA Finals. Garcia looked as focused as she'd ever been, racing past the World No.4 in a 6-4 6-3 victory. Both ladies were meeting for the second time in as many months, with Garcia recording another victory after prevailing in their US Open quarterfinal encounter in September.
wtatennis.com
WTA Finals group scenarios: How Sakkari can advance to the semifinals
On opening day at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Maria Sakkari won her opening match against Jessica Pegula in straight sets. On Wednesday, Sakkari, the No.5 seed, can reach the final four. Here’s a look at the scenarios for the four singles players and four doubles teams in the Nancy Richey Group:
tennisuptodate.com
WTA Finals Schedule Day Two including Swiatek-Kasatkina and Gauff-Garcia
The second day of the WTA Finals will bring us the world number one on the courts as Swiatek starts her campaign. Swiatek has been picked by many to win the event in Forth Worth but today will mark her first time playing on the court. It's going to be interesting to see how she does as she'll face a player she played many times this year and each match was an easy victory for her.
Porterville Recorder
Auger-Aliassime, Rublev in ATP Finals as Fritz, Nadal lose
PARIS (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. Eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6)...
wtatennis.com
Sabalenka outlasts Jabeur on opening night of WTA Finals
Aryna Sabalenka grabbed a grueling comeback win on the opening night of round-robin play at the WTA Finals, as the No.7 seed topped No.2 seed Ons Jabeur 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-5 in Fort Worth. Sabalenka took nearly two-and-a-half hours to take a 3-1 lead in her head-to-head versus this year’s Wimbledon...
wtatennis.com
WTA Finals Day 2 preview: Gauff and Garcia meet again
The Tracy Austin Group gets going Tuesday at the WTA Finals Fort Worth. World No.1 Iga Swiatek clashes with Daria Kasatkina for the fifth time this year, before Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia take the court in a rematch of their US Open quarterfinal. Here's how the matchups break down.
Porterville Recorder
ATP World Tour Paris Masters Results
PARIS (AP) _ Results Thursday from Paris Masters at Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy (seedings in parentheses):. Corentin Moutet, France, def. Cameron Norrie (12), Britain, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (3). Men's Doubles. Round of 16. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (8), United States, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-3,...
FOX Sports
ATP, International Tennis Federation partnering on Davis Cup
LONDON (AP) — The Davis Cup Finals and qualifying matches will become an official part of the ATP Tour calendar in 2023 as part of a partnership between the men’s circuit and the International Tennis Federation announced Monday. The two governing bodies and promoter Kosmos Tennis will work...
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday Sports In Briefs
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Verlander has a very tough act to follow. Not only will he again be seeking his first World Series win Thursday night, he’ll take the mound against Philadelphia after four Houston Astros teammates combined on the Fall Classic’s second no-hitter. Verlander failed to...
Porterville Recorder
Copenhagen finally scores in 1-1 draw with Dortmund
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Champions League campaign is over for Copenhagen and its players. At least now they've scored a goal. The 1-1 draw between the Danish champion and Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday meant nothing to the standings since Dortmund was assured of second in Group G, and Copenhagen fourth, but it offered one last chance for the hosts to avoid an unwanted record.
Porterville Recorder
Giroud helps Milan return to last 16 for 1st time in 9 years
MILAN (AP) — Olivier Giroud has a knack of delivering in big games. He did it again on Wednesday with two goals and two assists as AC Milan beat Salzburg 4-0 to return to the Champions League knockout stages for the first time in nine years. Giroud opened the...
tennismajors.com
Paris Masters: De Minaur wins to set up second round meeting with Medvedev
Australia’s Alex de Minaur advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters by edging out American Sebastian Korda in three sets at the Accor Arena on Monday night. De Minuar needed two hours and 42 minutes to beat Korda 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the final match of the day.
Porterville Recorder
Leipzig ends Shakhtar's Champions League run, Werner hurt
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Ukrainian team Shakhtar Donetsk's Champions League campaign ended in a 4-0 loss on Wednesday to Leipzig, whose striker Timo Werner came off hurt ahead of the World Cup. Shakhtar had overcome a series of formidable obstacles just to play in European competitions this season and...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
World Cup 2022: Qatar paying fans to attend and promote matches, as well as report negative comments
Qatar reportedly paid for fans across the world to attend the 2022 World Cup this month, according to The New York Times. Fans will reportedly be treated to what sounds like an all-expenses trip that will include free airfare, free match tickets and free lodging. However, Qatar also reportedly asked those fans to sign contracts that required them to sing chants, post positive accounts on social media and report posts critical of Qatar.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Italy silent as ships with 1,000 rescued migrants seek help
ABOARD THE GEO BARENTS — (AP) — Humanitarian groups caring for 1,000 rescued migrants aboard three ships in the central Mediterranean are sounding an alarm about deteriorating conditions, but so far Italy's new far-right-led government has not responded to requests for a safe port as it hardens its position against rescue boats.
Porterville Recorder
AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Warning that democracy itself is in peril, President Joe Biden called on Americans Wednesday night to use their ballots in next week's midterm elections to stand up against lies, violence and dangerous “ultra MAGA" election disruptors who are trying to “succeed where they failed” in subverting the 2020 elections.
Comments / 0