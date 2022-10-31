AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - John Cohen has been named Auburn University’s new director of athletics. The university made the announcement Monday. “John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” Auburn President Chris Roberts said. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO