Good night, sleep tight, don’t let the bed bugs bite — unless your building has an infestation. No New Yorker wants to think about bed bugs — heck, New Yorkers don’t even dare speak their name. And if your skin doesn’t feel itchy yet, a new third-quarter study is out from the no-fee rental listings portal Rent Betta to show the city’s worst bed bug-infested buildings, or at least the ones known to be alleged creepy-crawler hotbeds between the months of July and September.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO