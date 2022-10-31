Taylor Swift Makes History as First Artist With Entire Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100, Led by ‘Anti-Hero’ at No. 1

Taylor Swift scores one of the most historic weeks in the 64-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, as she becomes the first artist to claim the survey’s entire top 10 in a single frame.

Swift surpasses Drake, who logged nine of the Hot 100’s top 10 for a week in September 2021.

Leading the way for Swift on the Hot 100, “Anti-Hero” launches at No. 1, marking her ninth career leader.

All 10 songs in the Hot 100’s top tier are from Swift’s new LP Midnights , which, released Oct. 21 on Republic Records, blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with the biggest week for any release in seven years.

Related

Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Blasts in at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart With Biggest Week for an Album…

Swift also surges past Drake and The Beatles for the most titles from the top of the Hot 100 in a single week, as her monopoly of the top 10 bests those acts, each of whom infused the top five for a week each in 2021 and 1964, respectively.

Meanwhile, as Swift adds 10 new Hot 100 top 10s, she now boasts the most top 10s among women in the chart’s history, with 40 (surpassing Madonna’s 38). Among all acts, she trails only Drake (59 top 10s).

Plus, Midnights becomes the first album ever with as many as 10 Hot 100 top 10s, besting the nine from Drake’s Certified Lover Boy in 2021.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Nov. 5, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Nov. 1). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Here’s a rundown of Swift’s unprecedented week on the Hot 100.

Top 10: Streams, Airplay & Sales

As Swift swoops in with a clean sweep of the Hot 100’s top 10, here’s a look at the songs’ official streams, radio airplay and sales in the U.S. in the Oct. 21-27 tracking week that drove their chart debuts:

Rank, Title: Streams / Airplay Audience / Sales:

No. 1, “Anti-Hero” : 59.7 million streams / 32 million in airplay audience / 13,500 sold

No. 2, “Lavender Haze” : 41.4 million / 2.4 million / 2,800

No. 3, “Maroon” : 37.6 million / 471,000 / 2,900

No. 4, “Snow on the Beach , “ feat. Lana Del Rey: 37.2 million / 615,000 / 2,600

No. 5, “Midnight Rain” : 36.9 million / 449,000 / 2,200

No. 6, “Bejeweled” : 35.5 million / 1.6 million / 16,100

No. 7, “Question…?” : 31 million / 425,000 / 21,400

No. 8, “You’re on Your Own, Kid” : 34.1 million / 498,000 / 1,500

No. 9, “Karma” : 33 million / 1.9 million / 3,400

No. 10, “Vigilante Shit” : 32.2 million / 424,000 / 6,400

With her total takeover of the Hot 100’s top 10 (with assistance from Lana Del Rey at No. 4), Swift passes Drake, who claimed nine of the top 10 (all except for No. 6) on the chart dated Sept. 18, 2021, when nine songs, all from his album Certified Lover Boy , bounded into the region , led by “Way 2 Sexy,” featuring Future and Young Thug, at No .1, as the set opened atop the Billboard 200.

Meanwhile, Swift passes Drake and The Beatles for the most titles from the top of the Hot 100 in a single week. Before Drake’s top five tally on Sept. 18, 2021, The Beatles held Nos. 1-5 on the chart dated April 4, 1964.

Swift’s Nine Hot 100 No. 1s

Here’s a recap of Swift’s nine Hot 100 No. 1s, notched over a span of just over 10 years:

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” three weeks at No. 1, beginning Sept. 1, 2012

“Shake It Off,” four weeks, beginning Sept. 6, 2014

“Blank Space,” seven weeks, beginning Nov. 29, 2014

“Bad Blood,” feat. Kendrick Lamar, one week, June 6, 2015

“Look What You Made Me Do,” three weeks, beginning Sept. 16, 2017

“Cardigan,” one week, Aug. 8, 2020

“Willow,” one week, Dec. 26, 2020

“All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” one week, Nov. 27, 2021

“Anti-Hero,” one week to-date, Nov. 5, 2022

Swift becomes one of 16 acts with nine or more Hot 100 No. 1s, and one of seven solo women, joining Mariah Carey (19), Rihanna (14), Madonna (12), Whitney Houston (11), Janet Jackson (10) and Katy Perry (nine). The Beatles lead all acts with 20 Hot 100 No. 1s.

Swift’s Fifth No. 1 Hot 100 Debut

Swift debuts atop the Hot 100 with a fifth title, as “Anti-Hero” (the 64th single to enter at No. 1) follows the chart-topping premieres of “Shake It Off,” “Cardigan,” “Willow” and “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version).” With her latest, she ties Ariana Grande for the most No. 1 entrances among women.

Overall, Drake leads with seven No. 1 Hot 100 debuts, followed by BTS, Grande, Swift (five each) and Justin Bieber (four).

Record-Extending Simultaneous Billboard 200 & Hot 100 debuts

Thanks to Midnights and “Anti-Hero,” Swift is the first artist to have debuted atop the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously as many as four times. (The Billboard 200 began on March 24, 1956, and the Hot 100, on Aug. 4, 1958.)

Swift became the first act to launch with such a double when Folklore and “Cardigan” began atop the Billboard 200 and Hot 100, respectively, on Aug. 8, 2020 . She repeated the feat with Evermore and “Willow” ( Dec. 26, 2020 ) and Red (Taylor’s Version) and “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” ( Nov. 27, 2021 ).

Drake, with two , is the only other act with multiple such simultaneous starts on the surveys.

Top 10 Streamed, Sold Songs Are by Swift

As on the Hot 100, Swift holds the entire top 10 on Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales charts. Swift is the first artist to triple up with the top 10 on all three charts simultaneously; no other act had previously claimed Nos. 1-10 in a single week on the Hot 100 or Digital Song Sales, while only Drake had swept the tier on Streaming Songs (Sept. 18, 2021).

“Anti-Hero” debuts at No. 1 on Streaming Songs with the biggest streaming week for a song (59.7 million) in 2022, passing Jack Harlow’s “First Class” (54.6 million; April 23). No song has logged more weekly streams since Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” soared in with 67.3 million (Sept. 18, 2021).

Swift adds her sixth Streaming Songs No. 1, tying Bieber for the second-most, after Drake’s 14.

On Digital Song Sales, Swift’s “Question…?” debuts at No. 1, marking her record-extending 24th leader. (Rihanna ranks second with 14.) Helping its coronation, “Question…?” was made available for sale in Swift’s webstore on the last day of the chart’s tracking week (Oct. 27) in its original and instrumental form, each for 69 cents, as was “Bejeweled,” new at No. 4 on Digital Song Sales.

Notably, the streams for Swift’s songs in the Hot 100’s top 10 were strong enough that all 10 tracks would’ve ranked in the region even without any chart points from sales or radio airplay.

‘Anti-Hero’ Roars at Radio

Speaking of radio reach, “Anti-Hero,” the first promoted single from Midnights , debuts at No. 13 on Radio Songs , the highest debut this year and Swift’s best opening rank among 45 career entries.

The song concurrently places at No. 11 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart, No. 13 on Adult Contemporary and No. 16 on Pop Airplay following its first full week of availability.

Swift Up to 40 Hot 100 Top 10s, the Most Among Women

By instantly adding 10 Hot 100 top 10s, Swift now sports the second-most, 40, in the chart’s history. Previously tied with Michael Jackson, Swift leapfrogs Madonna – as she now claims the most top 10s among women – The Beatles and Rihanna.

Swift first hit the Hot 100’s top 10 with “Love Story” on the chart dated Oct. 4, 2008.

Most Billboard Hot 100 Top 10s:

59, Drake

40, Taylor Swift

38, Madonna

34, The Beatles

31, Rihanna

30, Michael Jackson

29, Elton John

28, Mariah Carey

28, Stevie Wonder

27, Janet Jackson

26, Justin Bieber

25, Lil Wayne

25, Elvis Presley (with the start of Presley’s career having predated the Hot 100’s inception)

Similar to Swift’s timeline, Drake earned the first of his record 59 top 10s in July 2009 and most recently ranked in the bracket this August.

Midnights Clocks Most Hot 100 Top 10s From an Album

Upon its chart start, Swift’s Midnights becomes the first album to generate as many as 10 Hot 100 top 10s. It passes Drake’s Certified Lover Boy , which landed nine, likewise all in the same week (Sept. 18, 2021) that the set started atop the Billboard 200.

Swift previously ran up a personal-best five Hot 100 top 10s from an album, via 1989 in 2014-15.

Janet Jackson leads with three albums that have each yielded at least five Hot 100 top 10s, while Drake and now Swift are the only acts with at least two such sets. (Jackson plays into the success of Midnights : “Snow on the Beach” includes the lyric: “I’m all for you like Janet.”)

Swift’s No. 1s as a Writer, Producer

Swift co-wrote and co-produced “Anti-Hero” with Jack Antonoff.

Swift has co-written all nine of her Hot 100 No. 1s. She has co-produced three of her leaders, as “Anti-Hero” follows “Look What You Made Me Do” and “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version).”

Antonoff achieves his third Hot 100 No. 1 as a co-writer, after “Look What You Made Me Do” and “We Are Young,” featuring Janelle Monae; the latter led for six weeks in 2012 for fun. (comprising, Antonoff, Andrew Dost and Nate Ruess). Antonoff also adds his third No. 1 as a producer, all tallied with Swift, after “Look What You Made Me Do” and “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version).”

Autumn Happiness: Del Rey’s Best Rank

As “Snow on the Beach” debuts at No. 4 on the Hot 100, Lana Del Rey, featured on the song (which she co-wrote with Swift and Antonoff), lands her highest Hot 100 placement. She scored one prior top 10: “Summertime Sadness,” with Cedric Gervais, hit No. 6 in September 2013.

‘Hero’-ic Hits

“Anti-Hero” is the third Hot 100 No. 1 with “hero” in its title, and the first since Mariah Carey’s “Hero” in 1993-94.

Here’s a look at the highest-charting such Hot 100 hits:

No. 1 (one week to-date), “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift, 2022

No. 1 (four), “Hero,” Mariah Carey, 1993-94

No. 1 (two), “Billy, Don’t Be a Hero,” Bo Donaldson and the Heywoods, 1974

No. 2, “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome),” Tina Turner, 1985

No. 2, “Theme From ‘Greatest American Hero’ (Believe It or Not),” Joey Scarbury, 1981

No. 3, “Hero,” Chad Kroeger feat. Josey Scott, 2002

No. 3, “Hero,” Enrique Iglesias, 2001

As Swift dominates the Hot 100’s top 10, Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” falls to No. 11, a week after it ascended to the summit . It was the most-streamed (24.3 million, down 4%) and top-selling song (11,300, down 40%) not by Swift in the tracking week, while boasting a 23% gain to 26.7 million in radio audience.

Steve Lacy’s fellow former Hot 100 leader “Bad Habits” drops from No. 2 to No. 12, followed by three more Swift songs – as the entirety of Midnights ‘ 13-song standard edition debuts in the top 15. “Mastermind” begins at No. 13, “Labyrinth” enters at No. 14 and “Sweet Nothing” starts at No. 15.

Again, for all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram and all charts (dated Nov. 5), including the Hot 100 in its entirety, will refresh on Billboard.com tomorrow (Nov. 1).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard , data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.