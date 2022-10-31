Read full article on original website
thenorthernlight.com
Southwest to fly Bellingham to Denver seasonally
Southwest Airlines announced October 27 that it will start flights from Bellingham to Denver starting April 2023. The seasonal flights will be nonstop and only offered on Saturdays. “As passenger traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels, the port will continue working with Southwest to increase service to Denver and connect passengers...
thenorthernlight.com
Public hearing scheduled on manufactured homes in east Blaine
The city of Blaine’s planning commission will hold a public hearing November 10 regarding a proposal to fix zoning code inconsistencies impacting the development of manufactured homes in east Blaine. The hearing is set for 6 p.m. in city council chambers, 435 Martin Street. Skip and Katie Jansen, developers...
With 50 years of heating expertise, they’re looking after customers and the planet
Heat pumps are currently one of the most energy-efficient methods to heat and cool a building.
Western Front
Whatcom County child care initiative seeks to help families, but some residents push back
Two Whatcom County initiatives on the upcoming midterm ballot propose a tax increase, or levy, on property value – Proposition 2022-5 to help fund child care and early-learning services and Proposition 2022-6 to help fund emergency medical services in Whatcom County. Proposition 5, the child care initiative, was created...
This donation-matching pledge will help Pickford Film Center open new theaters
“Independent film is an important voice at the foundation of what this community is about,” according to donor.
whatcom-news.com
Flood Potential Outlook includes Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service Seattle office say a Flood Potential Outlook has been expanded to include Whatcom, Skagit, Pierce and Clallam counties. This is the result of an atmospheric river that is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the area beginning early Friday and continuing through early Saturday.
shorelineareanews.com
Kenmore Air begins service from Paine Field to the San Juan Islands
Would you like to avoid those long lines at the ferry docks? Here's an alternative for travel to San Juan and Orcas Islands. Paine Field in Everett is the newest hub for Kenmore Air Express with daily flights to Friday Harbor on San Juan Island and Eastsound on Orcas Island.
KGMI
Little Squalicum Beach now open to public
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Port of Bellingham is celebrating the reopening of Little Squalicum Beach Park after a major cleanup project. The Port received a $1.5 million grant from the State Department of Ecology and began the restoration with local contractor RAW Land Constriction this past July. 7,000 tons...
lyndentribune.com
Lynden City Council extends zoning ordinance for transitional housing in Lynden community to March 2023
LYNDEN — Mayor Scott Korthuis opened the Oct. 17 Lynden City Council meeting by encouraging people to support the EMS levy in the Nov. 8 election.
whatcomtalk.com
Celebrate the Holiday Season in Fairhaven!
The twinkle of festive lights have returned to the historic village of Fairhaven and Winterfest 2022 celebrations will soon be here! This year the Fairhaven Association has lined up four weeks of festive events and activities — so bring the entire family and celebrate the season. This year’s events...
kpug1170.com
Whatcom County rifle range closed for lead contamination clean-up
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Whatcom County’s Plantation Rifle Range is now closed while the Parks and Recreation Department works to limit lead contamination in nearby waterways. The layout of the range allows bullets to land in a nearby wetland and a salmon bearing stream that feeds Lake Samish. Tests...
Who makes the best doughnuts in Whatcom County? Vote now in our poll
From Lafeens, JoJo’s Doughnuts and Whole Foods Market and other stores, we’re seeking the best local doughnuts in Whatcom County.
Flood Watch issued for Seattle and Everett: Timeline and impacts of the rain
SEATTLE — A series of weather events is lined up to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow to western Washington late this week into the weekend and continuing into early next week. The first arrives with a cold front accompanied by a "strong" atmospheric river. This system...
It’s been snowing in Whatcom’s mountains. When will the ski area open?
Weather has been playing “some tricks and some treats,” Mt. Baker Ski Area officials said.
Winter arrives early for portions of Olympic Peninsula
SEATTLE — Winter arrived a little early for parts of the Olympic Peninsula as snow began to fall early Wednesday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted a photo of a snowplow clearing US 101 along Lake Crescent just before 6:30 a.m. The National Weather Service (NWS) said...
everettpost.com
November Is The Wettest Of Them All
Out of all the months in the year, November is the wettest of them all. As a result, November is the number one month for river flooding. The primary reason beyond being the wettest month of the year, there is usually little mountain snowpack to soak up those warmer rainy days when snow levels rise.
caveleronews.com
A Troubling Amount of Cavelero Students Waste Lunch Food Each Day
The lunch bell rings. Chatty students weave around the tables, and mount their book bags onto their seats. Some carry their lunches from home in their hands, while others stand in line to buy one from the school. After a few minutes, people have already settled into their lunches; but have you ever noticed that some students just drop everything into the garbage?
Police looking for park vandals after weekend damage in Whatcom County
Repairs and cleanup are estimated to cost about $3,000.
Looking for a job in Bellingham? Local schools hiring positions with minimal requirements
Bellingham Public Schools are looking for substitute teachers, food service staff, bus drivers and more.
lynnwoodtimes.com
County to receive up to $25.4M to save lives ravaged by the opioid crisis
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 1, 2022—Snohomish County is set to receive up to $25.4 million from a resolution with the three largest distributors of prescription opioids. Attorney General Bob Ferguson brought McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. in 2021 after rejecting a national settlement. In Ferguson’s announcement, Washington state will receive a maximum of $518 million — $46 million more than the state would have received in the settlement — with the initial funds being distributed on Dec. 1.
