Bellingham, WA

thenorthernlight.com

Southwest to fly Bellingham to Denver seasonally

Southwest Airlines announced October 27 that it will start flights from Bellingham to Denver starting April 2023. The seasonal flights will be nonstop and only offered on Saturdays. “As passenger traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels, the port will continue working with Southwest to increase service to Denver and connect passengers...
BELLINGHAM, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Public hearing scheduled on manufactured homes in east Blaine

The city of Blaine’s planning commission will hold a public hearing November 10 regarding a proposal to fix zoning code inconsistencies impacting the development of manufactured homes in east Blaine. The hearing is set for 6 p.m. in city council chambers, 435 Martin Street. Skip and Katie Jansen, developers...
BLAINE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Flood Potential Outlook includes Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service Seattle office say a Flood Potential Outlook has been expanded to include Whatcom, Skagit, Pierce and Clallam counties. This is the result of an atmospheric river that is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the area beginning early Friday and continuing through early Saturday.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Kenmore Air begins service from Paine Field to the San Juan Islands

Would you like to avoid those long lines at the ferry docks? Here's an alternative for travel to San Juan and Orcas Islands. Paine Field in Everett is the newest hub for Kenmore Air Express with daily flights to Friday Harbor on San Juan Island and Eastsound on Orcas Island.
EVERETT, WA
KGMI

Little Squalicum Beach now open to public

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Port of Bellingham is celebrating the reopening of Little Squalicum Beach Park after a major cleanup project. The Port received a $1.5 million grant from the State Department of Ecology and began the restoration with local contractor RAW Land Constriction this past July. 7,000 tons...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Celebrate the Holiday Season in Fairhaven!

The twinkle of festive lights have returned to the historic village of Fairhaven and Winterfest 2022 celebrations will soon be here! This year the Fairhaven Association has lined up four weeks of festive events and activities — so bring the entire family and celebrate the season. This year’s events...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Whatcom County rifle range closed for lead contamination clean-up

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Whatcom County’s Plantation Rifle Range is now closed while the Parks and Recreation Department works to limit lead contamination in nearby waterways. The layout of the range allows bullets to land in a nearby wetland and a salmon bearing stream that feeds Lake Samish. Tests...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Winter arrives early for portions of Olympic Peninsula

SEATTLE — Winter arrived a little early for parts of the Olympic Peninsula as snow began to fall early Wednesday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted a photo of a snowplow clearing US 101 along Lake Crescent just before 6:30 a.m. The National Weather Service (NWS) said...
SEQUIM, WA
everettpost.com

November Is The Wettest Of Them All

Out of all the months in the year, November is the wettest of them all. As a result, November is the number one month for river flooding. The primary reason beyond being the wettest month of the year, there is usually little mountain snowpack to soak up those warmer rainy days when snow levels rise.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
caveleronews.com

A Troubling Amount of Cavelero Students Waste Lunch Food Each Day

The lunch bell rings. Chatty students weave around the tables, and mount their book bags onto their seats. Some carry their lunches from home in their hands, while others stand in line to buy one from the school. After a few minutes, people have already settled into their lunches; but have you ever noticed that some students just drop everything into the garbage?
LAKE STEVENS, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

County to receive up to $25.4M to save lives ravaged by the opioid crisis

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 1, 2022—Snohomish County is set to receive up to $25.4 million from a resolution with the three largest distributors of prescription opioids. Attorney General Bob Ferguson brought McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. in 2021 after rejecting a national settlement. In Ferguson’s announcement, Washington state will receive a maximum of $518 million — $46 million more than the state would have received in the settlement — with the initial funds being distributed on Dec. 1.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

