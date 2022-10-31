Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees slugger open to joining Cardinals coaching staff
The St. Louis Cardinals will have a new flock of coaches in 2023. Gone are bench coach Skip Schumaker, hitting coach Jeff Albert and pitching coach Mike Maddux, leaving manager Oliver Marmol to rebuild his staff for next season. It could include former Cardinals star Matt Holliday. Last week, the...
Pedro Grifol ‘Blew Away' White Sox During Manager Search Process
Grifol 'blew away' White Sox during interview process originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In a managerial search that included candidates such as Joe Espada, Ozzie Guillén and Ron Washington, Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol's candidacy flew a bit under the radar. But Grifol — whom the White Sox...
Yardbarker
White Sox make decision on new manager
The Chicago White Sox have reportedly found a new manager. Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol is expected to be named the next manager of the White Sox, ESPN’s Buster Olney reports. Grifol, 52, had been an assistant on the Royals’ staff since 2013. He was one of...
MLive.com
Gold Glove winners announced: Tigers’ Jonathan Schoop falls short
Jonathan Schoop’s incredible defensive metrics weren’t enough to win his first career Gold Glove. The Detroit Tigers second baseman was beaten out by Andres Gimenez of the Cleveland Guardians for American League honors. Schoop was the only finalist from the Tigers. Three other Guardians -- center fielder Myles...
The irony in Royals not hiring Red Sox coach Will Venable as new manager
Boston Red Sox coach Will Venable’s first shot at managing a major-league team is coming. It just won’t be with the Kansas City Royals. The Boston bench coach/outfield instructor was one of several candidates for the gig after the Royals announced that Mike Matheny wouldn’t return in 2023. Instead, the Royals hired Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as their next manager.
South Side Sox
Pedro Grifol looks to be next White Sox manager
On Tuesday, news began to break that Kansas City bench coach and Royals organization mainstay Pedro Grifol would be named the next manager of the White Sox. This news has been a long time coming, given that the White Sox were the last club with an opening to fill it.
Dodgers Rumors: Yankees GM Talks Aaron Judge Free Agency
The rumors continue to fly for Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge
Ethan Katz Expected to Return as Pitching Coach, Others Not Asked
Ethan Katz expected to return as pitching coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz is expected to remain with the team in light of the club hiring Pedro Grifol as manager, sources tell NBC Sports Chicago's Chuck Garfien. However, a "number of White Sox...
Yankees Coach Carlos Mendoza Latest Linked to White Sox' Manager Job
Yankees coach latest linked to White Sox' manager opening originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A new name has been linked to the White Sox' managerial opening nearly a month into their search process. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the Sox got permission to interview Yankees bench...
Pedro Grifol
The White Sox are expected to hire Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as their next manager. The White Sox’ managerial search is ongoing, but two candidates who interviewed have reportedly impressed: the Astros’ Joe Espada and the Royals’ Pedro Grifol.
White Sox’s search for new manager is a mystery as Yankees coach enters ring
The Chicago White Sox still don’t have a manager for the 2023 MLB season, but they will have plenty of time to search for one, with the baseball offseason still ahead. But as early as now, the White Sox appear to be listing down names of candidates to be the franchise’s next skipper. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, one of the latest names added to that list is New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza, who is in line for an interview with Chicago.
Red Sox Reliever Elects Free Agency After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox lost reliever Tyler Danish after he was outrighted and elected free agency over a demotion to Triple-A Worcester.
Ian Happ Earns Extension Cubs Failed to Deliver With Last Core
Ian Happ earns extension Cubs failed to deliver with last core originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s time for the Cubs to start doing what their rhetoric, their brand and their enormous wealth have promised for years and actually start paying their core players who perform — to start getting the extensions done with this generation that they failed to do with the last.
Yardbarker
Managerial Search : Carlos Mendoza to interview with White Sox
Per Jon Heyman, the White Sox have received permission to interview Yankees’ bench coach Carlos Mendoza. The Chicago White Sox organization have secured permissions to interview Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza in their managerial search, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post. It is not clear whether Mendoza...
Yardbarker
Menechino, Narron among White Sox coaches not returning
Following the hire of Pedro Grifol as White Sox manager, we are continuing to receive details on coaches who are not returning to the organization. James Fegan of The Athletic confirmed in a report that hitting coach Frank Menechino and catching instructor Jerry Narron are among those who will not be back in 2023. This comes in addition to Matt Spiegel’s update on 670 The Score that revealed first base coach Daryl Boston and third base coach Joe McEwing would also not be retained.
Red Sox Put In Financial Bind By Chris Sale's Latest Contract Decision
The Boston Red Sox are financially hampered by left-handed pitcher Chris Sale opting in to his two-year player option this offseason.
