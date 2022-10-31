The Chicago White Sox still don’t have a manager for the 2023 MLB season, but they will have plenty of time to search for one, with the baseball offseason still ahead. But as early as now, the White Sox appear to be listing down names of candidates to be the franchise’s next skipper. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, one of the latest names added to that list is New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza, who is in line for an interview with Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO