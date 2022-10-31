ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

SFGate

Attorney defending Idaho’s abortion laws quits AG’s office

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A high-profile Idaho attorney who has defended in state and federal courts some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation is among the latest attorneys to quit state employment. Former Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo is one of eight attorneys and a handful...
IDAHO STATE
SFGate

Cold storm brings rain, snow, wind to California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's first significant storm of the season brought rain to the southern half of the state on Wednesday but winter-like conditions persisted in the Sierra Nevada after a night of traffic-snarling snowfall. The National Weather Service said winter storm warnings would remain in effect through...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Star high school athlete shot dead in Southern California

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A star high school football player was shot to death on a Southern California street and police were searching for his killer. Richard Reed Jr., 17, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday on a corner in Victorville, about an hour's drive northeast of Los Angeles in San Bernardino County, authorities said.
VICTORVILLE, CA
SFGate

Panel: Oregon Gov candidate didn't create hostile workplace

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek did not create a hostile work environment for a lawmaker when she was House speaker, the Oregon House Conduct Committee determined Monday after voting mostly along party lines. The committee members, two Democrats and two Republicans, decided that some...
OREGON STATE
SFGate

16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family's large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
SFGate

CA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO. * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and. seas 8 to 10 ft expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican. Border and out to...
CALIFORNIA STATE

