Josh Grant
2d ago
The criminals who these lawmakers are making the law about aren't going to obey it because that's what criminals do! The peaceable law abiding needs to carry everywhere to protect ourselves from them!
5
Toobroke
2d ago
The Supreme Court has already decided on this matter. Anything else is treason against American people lock them up!!!
4
fox5dc.com
Conceal carry bill debate
Lawmakers in Montgomery County held a hearing on a new bill that could restrict where owners of concealed carry permits can bring their guns in the county. Supporters say it's a step towards safety but opponents say it goes against a recent Supreme Court ruling. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald reports from Rockville.
Vulgar political signs on Beltway grab drivers' attention, raise questions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some signs atop a busy Maryland roadway are grabbing the attention of drivers and neighbors alike. Recently, conservative activist Shaun Porter, and several other people, have been holding signs atop the Capital Beltway, in Montgomery County, on the Bradley Boulevard overpass. While holding politically tinged...
WJLA
Fairfax County processing thousands of voter registrations delayed by the state
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County election workers are working hard to fix mistakes they believe came from the Virginia State Election Department. For the second time in a month, they have received 11,000 voter registration forms, that voters submitted at the Department of Moving Vehicles. “How do...
fox5dc.com
Prosecutors expected to dismiss dozens of gun, possession cases due to DC Police investigation
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The DC U.S. Attorney's Office says prosecutors are expected to dismiss dozens of gun and possession cases after learning about an investigation into seven Metropolitan Police officers who may not have been truthful in their reports. FOX 5 has learned details about one of the...
fox5dc.com
PGCPS paying board chair's legal fees to fight removal
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - According to legal invoices obtained by FOX 5, Prince George’s Co. Public Schools has been paying legal fees for embattled school board chair Dr. Juanita Miller as she fights for her position on the board. Miller is facing removal by the Maryland State Board of...
bethesdamagazine.com
County Council recommends up to 7% increase in WSSC water rates for upcoming year
This story was updated at 4:40 p.m. Nov. 1, 2022, to include comments from County Council Member Tom Hucker. The County Council agreed Tuesday on recommending that the region’s water utility be allowed to raise its rates by up to 7% for fiscal year 2024 — which would increase the average homeowner’s quarterly bill by roughly $18 per quarter.
wfmd.com
Frederick Police Endorse Hough For County Executive
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The Francis Scott Key Fraternal Order of Police (FSK FOP) Lodge 91, which represents the Frederick Police Department has endorsed Reublican Michael Hough for County Executive. Charles Snyder, President of the Lodge 91 said that Hough has always proven to fight for and prioritize law enforcement. Hough...
fox5dc.com
Hundreds of Prince William Co. residents weigh in on data center vote
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Hundreds of people signed up to let their voices be heard Tuesday – in person and virtually – on a vote that some say will change the future of Prince William County. One historian dressed as a union soldier told FOX 5 at...
WBAL Radio
Capitol Police officer disputes claims that Oath Keepers were seen protecting him during Jan. 6 attack
(WASHINGTON) -- U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, testifying Monday in the Oath Keepers' seditious conspiracy trial, disputed claims by defense attorneys that members of the militia group were seen assisting and protecting him during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Five members of the group, including founder...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Department of Police Announces Appointment of New Assistant Chief
Gaithersburg – Montgomery County Department of Police Chief Marcus G. Jones is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicholas Augustine as Assistant Chief of Police, following the unanimous confirmation by the Montgomery County Council. Chief Jones has also announced several promotions and transfers within the department. Sean Gagen, commander...
loudounnow.com
Brambleton Residents Sound Alarm on Airport Noise Map Changes
Next week, on Nov. 9, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on a new map of jet noise around Dulles Airport that has homeowners worried about dropping home values and growing noise. The proposed new Airport Impact Overlay District is based on a 2019 study...
fox5dc.com
Man arrested after confronting deputies with chainsaw in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A man was taken into custody after confronting police officers with a chainsaw in Rockville, Maryland. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 1:25 a.m. on Tuesday to an emergency petition from Frederick County looking for a subject. According to the sheriff's office, deputies...
$10.7 million in Homeland Security funds awarded to Maryland religious groups
Religious and nonprofit institutions statewide - the majority of them synagogues and other Jewish institutions - are getting $10.7 million in federal funding to boost security measures.
Family of Malik Baker, killed in Baltimore County gas station ambush, pleads for justice
BALTIMORE -- Malik Baker was gunned down at a gas station in Parkville early Sunday morning. Now, for the first time, the 24-year-old's heartbroken family is speaking about the brutal attack."Malik was awesome. He was a brother, a son, a friend, a godson. He was lovable," said Baker's godmother Niquita Gilliam, who spoke on behalf of his mother. "To get the news was definitely devastating."Gilliam recalled her godson's positive attitude and big smile. "You could see all his teeth when he smiled. That was him. All the time. He always had a smile on his face."Surveillance video obtained by WJZ shows...
Virginia mother blasts anti-Second Amendment writing sample 5th grade students were assigned to analyze
A Fairfax County, Virginia, mother raised concerns about an assignment that prompted students to analyze an anti-Secondment Amendment persuasive essay sample.
fredericksburg.today
Former Stafford County administrator passes away
Stafford County mourns the passing of former County Administrator C.M. Williams, Jr. Williams served as County Administrator from 1984 to 2003. Williams helped lead the county through a time of great change and population growth. He was also instrumental in helping protect historic treasures from development and designing the George L. Gordon, Jr. Government Center.
‘Why Would You Do This To Yourself?’ Loudoun’s School Board Race Reflects Growing Partisan Divide On Education
Here’s a link to our profiles of the six candidates running for school board. It’s a Friday night in October, which means that Lauren Shernoff and her husband Alex are knocking on doors in a Leesburg neighborhood. People who aren’t home or don’t come to the door get...
Over 100 black bears killed in Maryland's 19th annual bear hunt
BALTIMORE -- Hunters killed 103 black bears during Maryland's 19th annual black bear hunt, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The hunt was held the last week of October in Alleghany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. Among the bears killed, there were 41 males and 62 females, state authorities said.Farmers with agricultural damage permits killed an additional 10 bears between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The number of bears killed this year is nearly double the amount hunters shot in 2021, state authorities said. In 2021, hunters killed 54 bears.State authorities suspect...
fox5dc.com
Prince William County moves forward with plans for data center
GAINESVILLE, Va. - The Prince William County Board of Supervisors have approved an amendment to move forward with a plan to use over 2,000 plus acres of land for a data center. The approval Wednesday morning for the "Digital Gateway" plan came after a marathon public hearing that began Tuesday...
WTOP
Closure of 2 Prince George’s Co. elementary schools could be delayed
Parents who send their kids to Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie, Maryland, are breathing a little easier after the head of Prince George’s County Public Schools recommended delaying a decision to consolidate two schools at the end of the year. However, they also know their fight isn’t over.
