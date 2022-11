WESTFORD — Town Manager Jodi Ross, in her penultimate update for WestfordCAT, touches on some key information town residents need to know going into the rest of November. In this month’s Town Manager’s Report readers can find a quick mention regarding the local ballot questions that voters will find when they go to the polls, a reminder of a date change for the Select Board due to election day and the re-introduction of Westford’s Community Wellness Coordinator, Nicole Laviolette, who lets residents know of some new initiatives within the department.

WESTFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO