Read full article on original website
Related
37 horror movies that will actually scare you
For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the...
What Horror Movie Is Absolutely Brilliant, But Too Disturbing For You To Ever Rewatch?
Midsommar was fantastic, but seeing it once was enough to freak me out for a lifetime.
digitalspy.com
The Shining star lands new horror movie role
The Shining icon Shelley Duvall has officially come out of retirement. Last seen gracing the big screen 20 years ago as Detective Dubrinski in Manna from Heaven, Deadline reports that Duvall will play the mother of the protagonist in writer-director Scott Goldberg's movie The Forest Hills. Edward Furlong (Terminator 2:...
wegotthiscovered.com
Ethan Hawke delivers one of 2022’s best horror characters for Halloween
Ethan Hawke has no shame representing his biggest role of the year for Halloween, with him channeling horror’s surprise hit from 2022 for spooky season. Hawke continued his fruitful collaboration with director Scott Derrickson for The Black Phone, landing one of the biggest box office hits of the year in the horror genre. Grossing $161 million from a budget of $18 million, it’s no surprise Hawke is in a celebratory mood on Halloween for the film.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Stephen King reveals the new horror movie he "wishes" he had written
Stephen King has praised new horror movie Fall and says that he wishes he'd written it himself. "FALL (Amazon Prime, maybe others): Tight, terrific, and very, very scary. Reminded me a bit of DUEL. Wish I'd written it," King tweeted (opens in new tab). The survival thriller follows two adrenaline...
Digital Trends
5 more depraved and banned horror movies to watch this Halloween
If you’ve never seen a “video nasty” then you’re in for a dubious treat this Halloween. This was the name the tabloid media slapped on a string of cheap, unpleasant, and gory horror and exploitation films released in the U.K. during the 1980s, forcing a confused and unprepared government to ban the worst offenders.
Stephen King Has Seen Guillermo del Toro's New Netflix Horror Series, And His Reaction Will Get You Hyped
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities has arrived just in time for Halloween.
wegotthiscovered.com
A shabby subterranean horror torn apart by critics, crowds, and creatures digs deep for a streaming resurgence
Even the worst horror movies ever made can manage to find at least a handful of supporters no matter how egregiously awful the end product turns out to be, but you may have to look a lot harder than usual to find anyone who has nice things to say about The Cave.
New Terrifying Horror Movie, ‘Terrifier 2′, Even Has Stephen King Talking
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you are not into gore, then the movie "Terrifier" may not be your cup of tea. The movie follows the character (killer) Art the Clown, who is nothing like Pennywise the Clown. In the movie "Terrifier," Art the Clown is seen as a man painting his face and dressing up as a clown. He goes out and stalks two women before going on a mass killing spree (filled with gore).
Collider
‘Jeepers Creepers’ Controversial History Unearthed in New Dread Central Podcast
Now deep into October, horror fans have been feasting on new releases, from franchise beasts like Halloween Ends to indie box office hits like Terrifier 2. As the spooky season's hours dwindle away, we genre fans begin to find ourselves in a horror-barren land of rom-coms, in search of scary content. This year, Dread Central's Josh Korngut has the perfect remedy with his podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, a true crime deep-dive into the murky history of the Jeepers Creepers franchise. This limited series explores the concept of whether or not art can, or should, be viewed separately from its creator, and offers up facts and information for fans to make an educated decision. The podcast premieres October 25, on DREAD Podcast Network.
20 of the Best Horror Books To Hunker Down With This Halloween
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Horror movies and their terror-inspiring special effects are great at getting you into the Halloween mood, but when it comes to a more intimate horror experience, you just can’t beat a good, old-fashioned book. Written words have the ability to get into your head and stay there, using your own imagination to up the scare factor long after you’ve finished those last pages. This Halloween, we’ve rounded up some of the chilliest, scariest and downright horrific horror books out there, from...
Collider
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made
Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
wegotthiscovered.com
The best horror movies on Hulu right now
Although Hulu is mainly known for its horror TV shows like Hannibal, American Horror Story, and The Exorcist, the streaming service also has a decent amount of scary films. With this list, we cover 10 horror films that you should catch during the spooky season this year. 10. Little Monsters...
The Stranger
This Week’s Comics: Good Times Await Us in Hell
It’s a slim week for new comic books, but don’t let that keep you from dropping by your local shop because there’s still just enough good stuff to make the trip worthwhile. Superhero nerds, get a load of the new Moon Knight series, and also a new Riddler series written by actor Paul Dano (I have yet to read an actor-written comic book that is actually good but maybe this is the one).
EW.com
The 20 best psychological horror movies of all time
Psychological horror films span back to the Golden Age of Hollywood, with Universal Pictures' two biggest stars playing a part in the subgenre's inception: In The Black Cat (1934) Bela Lugosi's Dr. Vitus flays Boris Karloff's Hjalmar, while he's still alive, but viewers can only witness the crime via the characters' shadows.
11 Utterly Terrifying Facts And Behind The Scenes Stories From Classic Horror Movies
In the movie The Poltergeist, JoBeth Williams's character falls into a swimming pool full of bones. It turns out that the filmmakers thought making prop bones was too expensive, so they decided to use real human bones in the scene, but chose not to tell Williams that she was swimming in actual human remains until shooting wrapped on the scene.
EW.com
How Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder's Dracula wedding inspired Maureen Lee Lenker's debut novel
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As an entertainment journalist, Maureen Lee Lenker has spent much of her career covering film and the romance genre for Entertainment Weekly. So, perhaps it's no surprise that her debut novel combines the best of both worlds.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Evil Dead Rise’ director stops hearts with a bloody first look at the upcoming horror sequel
Even though there are definitely many horror fans out there who aren’t big fans of the Evil Dead film, there is no denying that when it comes to making our hearts skip more than just a beat with terrifying visuals no one beat the franchise. This, well, universal fact has once again been highlighted thanks to Lee Cronin, who is helming the hotly-anticipated Evil Dead Rise, sharing the first look at the upcoming sequel.
Comments / 0