Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

STL Kaplan-Feldman Holocaust Museum grand opening today

Wednesday, November 2 is the grand opening for the St. Louis Kaplan-Feldman Holocaust Museum.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Wine Down Wednesday – get ready for International Merlot Day

ST. LOUIS – It’s one of the more popular wines; we spoke about Merlot, and it has a day all its own, November 7. Advanced sommelier, Wanda Cole-Nicholson, brought in a few of her favorite samplings of Merlot and talked about its history and what to pair it with when dining.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Buy a $50 gift certificate to Santa Fe Bistro for only $25

ST. LOUIS – From fish tacos to Al Pastor Pizza and fried cauliflower, you are sure to find your next favorite dish at Santa Fe Bistro. We invite you to be our guest and visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com where you can purchase a $50 gift certificate for $25 to the Santa Fe Bistro.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlmag.com

Casa de Tres Reyes opens Tuesday in Des Peres

Derek Deaver wants you to know one thing right up front about his latest restaurant, Casa de Tres Reyes, which opens Tuesday, November 1, in Des Peres. “This food is seriously good,” Deaver says. “I think that when people come in here, they might not be expecting it to be as impressive as it is, but they are going to eat this food and think that they are at an upscale restaurant even though it does not have that price point. I want people to think, ‘Woah. This is way better than I thought it would be.’”
DES PERES, MO
FOX2now.com

So Natural Permanent Cosmetics has a special all November and December

ST. LOUIS – Nothing out of order or over the top – it’s permanent cosmetics that really do look natural on clients when they walk out of So Natural Permanent Cosmetics. The experts are medically trained and supervised to give you the look you want and need. All of November and December, they are offering a free 45-minute facial with new permanent makeup procedure. So now, you can be so natural and relaxed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Dierbergs locations host hiring events in St. Louis area

If you're looking for a job, Dierbergs is hiring.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

A bundle of bonfires, brews and chili is at the Schlafly Full Moon Festival

ST. LOUIS – Harvest is being celebrated with live music, a ton of great brews, stouts, ciders, and a chili cook-off. It’s happening this weekend at Schlafly Bottleworks on Southwest Avenue in Maplewood. Don’t miss the festival this Saturday, November 5 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, we got a sneak peek at what’s on board in terms of beer and chili from Cathy’s Kitchen.
MAPLEWOOD, MO
FOX2now.com

Tim's Travels: Westport Playhouse

You've no doubt heard the phrase two heads are better than one.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Time to disco - book your next Girl’s Day Out

Grab your crew; it's time to gather your girls for a day out.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Author of book 'The Calm Code' shares how to deal with stress

It's National Stress Awareness Day.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Wedding plans made easy at the Fall Wedding Expo

ST. LOUIS – Come meet the bride at St. Louis’ Fall Wedding Expo. Meet face to face with the area’s top wedding vendors and start making those plans and securing dates for your big day. It’s a one-day event with free educational seminars. Attend the Wedding...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Find warm coats and financial empowerment at community event next weekend

Families can find warm coats and financial empowerment at the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Delta Delta Omega Chapter Community Event.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Historic Thai restaurant relocating from south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A historic Thai restaurant will soon find a new home in Richmond Heights in 2023. King and I has been nestled on South Grand near Juniata Street since 1993, making it the first local Thai restaurant. Now, those international flavors will migrate to Richmond Heights in the spring of 2023. The owners aim to transform the 3,100 square-foot Blaze Pizza store at 8039 Dale Ave.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Richard Emery to be sentenced Thursday, Nov. 3

The man convicted of killing four people from the same family will be sentenced Thursday, November 3.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Clayton Sleep Institute doctor awakens you to some potential pitfalls

Dr. Joe Ojile from the Clayton Sleep Institute was here to awaken you to some potential pitfalls.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

East St. Louis, Edwardsville celebrates Halloween

The City of East St. Louis, along with the National Pan-Hellenic Council, made sure to give children and the community a fun place to trick-or-treat and enjoy Halloween.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

