What Does The Bible Say About Halloween?
Although Halloween is usually in good fun, some say Christians shouldn’t observe it. The post What Does The Bible Say About Halloween? appeared first on NewsOne.
Handy Dad Builds Living Monster Door To Scare Trick-Or-Treaters On Halloween
Just when you thought your Halloween decorations were on point, this Iowa dad goes and constructs a living, interactive monster door that puts all other front stoops to shame. Greg Dietzenbach decided he wanted to scare trick-or-treaters this year, so he built an interactive piece that’s part Cookie Monster and part front door. Nicknaming it the “Monst-DOOR,” the wooden contraption comes to purple monster life as kids approach, screaming one-liners like, “Do you like candy? Well, I’m going to eat you!”
Voices: The scariest part of Halloween? Dealing with spoilt brats in masks demanding free sweets
This year, like every year, we all have to play our part in our own little remakes ofHalloween. For real. On our own doorsteps. Trick or treat they call it. Threatening behaviour would be a more honest description of the ritual terror. The play horror is not that amusing, really.You too may be feeling some trepidation about that annual licensed exercise in junior extortion, “trick or treat". In the name of Halloween, whatever that is, or was, children are given leave to threaten whole neighbourhoods with criminal damage. You, too, may dread the diabolical knock on the door in...
Two Pitbulls Show Off The Cuter Side of Halloween In These Costumes
It’s the time of year to dress up your pampered pooches in the cutest and most adorable costumes. There is nothing as cute as a dog wearing a costume. There are so many to choose from, and this is the perfect time to let your dog shine. Two Pitbulls named Knight and Aston make wearing costumes look fashionable. These two adorable dogs can wear anything.
Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season
Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world. Halloween comes from the Irish...
Why Parents Shouldn't Be Afraid Of Fentanyl Candy This Halloween
As children prepare for the abundance that is Halloween trick-or-treating, parents may not feel the same level of excitement. Putting aside the fear of an empty candy bowl on the porch, the idea of something dangerous hiding in those treats can be more startling than a red balloon tied to a drain gutter. Over the years, reports of illegal drugs lacing Halloween candy have filled headlines. From the 2019 Fox News report about ecstasy tablets mimicking candy to a CBS News report of a version of edibles that look like Nerds Rope, sometimes the Halloween season brings candy with a not-so-sweet surprise.
Dogs in ghost costumes is the only pet trend you need to know about this Halloween
Pet parents have been creating the spookiest ghost photoshoots with their dog
Halloween: 10 dog costume ideas that are so hilarious they'll make your day
It's fun to dress up for Halloween, but it is even more fun to make your pet look adorably spooky. A pumpkin-dog? Absolutely. Who said pups don't wear Dracula capes? Yes, they do. Fancy sharing some Ghostbusters nostalgia with your pooch? Go for it. From affordable Amazon buys to creative...
Dog owners share snaps of their maleficent mutts all dressed up for Halloween
DEVILISH dog owners have been sharing snaps online of their maleficent mutts all dressed up for Halloween. The mutts, who you would not want to cross on a late night walkies, have been taking the internet by storm. Costumes have been inspired by a wide variety of sources as they...
Itaewon crush: Five friends went out for Halloween; only two came home
Seoul's funeral homes are now filled with the bodies of young people and their heartbroken parents. At the end of a long corridor, Mr Sim and his wife sit crumpled on a small sofa, unable to lift their heads. Inside one of the rooms is the body of their son,...
Candy corn as a fall and Halloween treat
Many people associate candy corn with Halloween. For the first half of the 20th century, it was an affordable and popular treat that could be eaten all through the year. Around the 1950s, candy corn developed into a fall and Halloween treat when people began to hand out individually wrapped candy to trick-or-treaters.
Man Uses Drones To Create 400Ft-Tall Halloween Display
October is the month of Halloween. That means homes that are kitted out in all kinds of spooky decorations. Now, I love to decorate for Halloween as much as the next person, but my home is never a show-stopping spectacle. However, every neighborhood has that one home that puts the others to shame. Tom BetGeorge is that neighbor that goes all out for his yearly Halloween light show.
Check Out 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's Ed And Liz Rocking Heavenly Halloween Costumes Despite Hellish Season
Ed and Liz decided to go the quasi-religious route with their Halloween costumes, which is perhaps ironic given how hellish their 90 Day season has been.
Hippos at US zoo enjoy crushing pumpkins in jaws for Halloween festive season
Hippos at Cincinnati Zoo got into the spooky season spirit, displaying their incredible jaw strength by crushing pumpkins with their teeth.Footage shows one of the zoo’s resident hippos accepting the large orange treat, crushing it in their mouth to audible gasps from spectators around them.Hippos weren’t the only ones to be given pumpkin snacks - the zoo’s porcupine Rico got in on the action too.“It’s pumpkin-crushing season and the hippos are happy to participate! Sound up to hear that satisfying crunch,” the zoo said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Hippo effortlessly destroys entire pumpkin as a snackCoal miner turns up to baseball game covered in soot after rushing straight from workDramatic moment humpback whale entangled in ropes is freed by rescuers
A note to those planning on giving change to NJ trick-or-treaters this Halloween
Here come the ghosts, goblins, and witches, just waiting to scare you and satisfy that sweet tooth as well. It's Halloween in New Jersey, and the kids can't wait to trick-or-treat at your door. Well OK, maybe trick-or-treating isn't what it used to be. Perhaps it's just me, but trick-or-treating...
Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween
Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
New Jersey farm reveals what happens to all the leftover pumpkins after Halloween
Danny Skeba, of Red Wagon Farm, says some of the pumpkins are used to feed the animals while others are chopped up in a big tractor.
27 Brutally Hysterical Parents Who Nailed The Hell Out Of Halloween With Kids In One Single Tweet
"You might think my house is haunted, but it's just my kids leaving all the drawers and cabinets open."
Video reveals boy dressed as Spider-Man donating candy to empty bowl on Halloween
In an act as sweet as Halloween, a young New Jersey trick-or-treater dressed as Spider-Man went viral after a doorbell camera caught him filling an empty bowl with his own candy. Landon Barker approached a home in Toms River, New Jersey, when he noticed a bowl of candy left for...
