Popculture

Another Duggar Baby Is on the Way

The Duggar family will soon add another baby to their brood. As PEOPLE noted, Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are expecting their third child. Duggar and Forsyth shared the happy news on Wednesday via both Instagram and YouTube. On Instagram, the couple posted snaps of themselves posing with...
The Hollywood Gossip

Anna Duggar: Josh is (Basically) Dead to Me!

At long last, the day may have finally come for Anna Duggar. According to a close friend, the mother of seven will never actually file for divorce from her unethical husband — despite the fact that he cheated on her AND has been convicted of downloading explicit material of underage children.
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
In Touch Weekly

Secret Babies? Jim Bob Duggar Says He Has ‘30’ Grandchildren After Joy-Anna Pregnancy Announcement

Secret babies? Jim Bob Duggar revealed that he has “30” grandchildren after his daughter Joy-Anna Duggar announced that she’s pregnant with baby No. 3. Joy-Anna, 25, shared a video via her YouTube channel on Sunday, October 30, which documented her telling her family members that she’s pregnant. At one point, she revealed the exciting news during a FaceTime call with Jim Bob, 57.
ALASKA STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Jon Gosselin Accused of Destroying Daughter Hannah's Business, Life

Jon Gosselin is widely considered to be one of the worst fathers in the history of reality television, which is really saying something. The genre has given us plenty of bad dads over the years, but Jon somehow keeps finding ways to inch back toward the top of the list in new and creative ways.
In Touch Weekly

Mama June Has Changed In Front Of Our Eyes: See Photos Of Her Transformation Over the Years

Mama’s transformation. June “Mama June” Shannon has switched up her appearance a lot since she made her reality TV debut on Toddlers & Tiaras in 2012. After June and her youngest daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, caught the attention of viewers, the Shannon family booked their own reality show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, in 2012. The series ran until 2014 and left a lasting impact on fans.
OK! Magazine

'Absolutely Insane!': Sister Wives' Meri Brown Under Fire For Selling A $6K Retreat At Her Utah Bed & Breakfast

Taking the heat. Meri Brown left many upset after she revealed she is selling a $6,000 retreat in Utah.The Sister Wives star took to Facebook on Monday, October 10, to announce her bed and breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn, is offering a four-day retreat that will include breakfast, lunch and dinner.“If you need a little bit of a break to pump you up for the holidays, cause it’s literally the weekend before Thanksgiving,” Meri said in the 14-minute video. “You can come here and hang out with me. It’s gonna be a weekend of adventure.” BEAMING MERI BROWN PRAISES 'HAPPY PEOPLE'...
UTAH STATE
Distractify

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Duggar Bought a New House — Here's a Tour of Their $830,000 Home

Those who have been following Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo since their love story began on TLC's Counting On likely remember the couple relocated to the west coast in 2019. The initial move from Laredo, Texas, to Los Angeles, Calif., happened so that Jeremy could continue his education in seminary school. On social media, fans have watched the couple (who are now parents of two) embrace the city lifestyle and distance themselves from the Duggar family scandals. But now, it seems like the Vuolos are staying in California for good.
LOS ANGELES, CA
bravotv.com

Now We Know Why Teresa Giudice Didn’t Get a Prenup

The RHONJ cast member addressed her marriage to Luis “Louie” Ruelas for a fan on WWHL during BravoCon 2022. As you might recall, before she wed Luis “Louie” Ruelas, Andy Cohen shared with Teresa Giudice that he “wanted” her to sign a prenup before the wedding. And when she appeared on the October 18 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she confirmed that she did not, in fact, end up signing one.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Popculture

'Chrisley Knows Best': Savannah Chrisley Reacts to Rumors She's Dating a Country Singer

Savannah Chrisley has heard the rumors that she's dating a man of country music, but unfortunately for fans, she says those rumors aren't true — despite the fact that there may have once been a spark between the two of them. The Chrisley Knows Best daughter, 25, has recently been tied to "Prayed For You" singer Matt Stell after she and ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles appeared in his music video in 2018, but Chrisley shut down speculation about any romance when asked about her love life.
realitytitbit.com

Tarek El Moussa's unrecognizable child photo proves son Brayden is his twin

Tarek El Moussa shared an adorable sibling photo in honor of his sister’s birthday and we can’t get over how much he looked like a mini Brayden. Family is everything to HGTV star Tarek El Moussa; he balanced business with pleasure as he shot to fame with ex-wife Christina Haack in Flop Or Flop and welcomed two beautiful kids together. Despite their divorce, the pair have remained the best parents to their daughter Taylor and son Brayden.
In Touch Weekly

What Is ‘OutDaughtered’ Stars Adam and Danielle Busby’s Net Worth? Jobs, Details, More

Raising six little girls is an expensive task — just ask OutDaughtered stars Adam and Danielle Busby! The husband-and-wife duo live in a gorgeous house and always have their six cuties — big sister Blayke and quintuplets Ava, Riley, Olivia, Parker and Hazel — in precious matching outfits, which has many questioning just how much the pair are worth. Keep scrolling to find out how Adam and Danielle Busby make their money.
TEXAS STATE

