BEDFORD – The Men’s Warming Shelter is ready to open the doors of the renovated building during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, November 16th at 11 a.m. The shelter moved to their current location at 1414 H Street in November 2021 to provide a larger space for those who need to have a place to stay the night with check in at 5 p.m. and check out at 9 a.m. the following day. Utilization of the Men’s Warming Shelter has increased dramatically over the past 5 years. From 2017-2021 206 homeless clients were served, totaling 4,395 overnight stays during the winter months.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO