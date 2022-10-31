Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Obituary: Ronald Lee Ritter
Ronald Lee Ritter, 82, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2022, at I.U. Health Bloomington. Born January 27, 1940, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of Harrison and Florence (Coulter) Ritter. He married Nancy Lane Spangler on January 25, 1959, and she survives. He was a graduate of Shawswick High School and owner of Ritter Tool & Die Corporation. He was a member of the Bedford Elks Lodge and Sons of the American Legion.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Dora Pearl Bradley
Dora Pearl Bradley, 97, of Paoli, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at her residence. Born August 20, 1925, in Mitchell, she was the daughter of James Cleveland and Edith L. (Carroll) Sanders. Dora married Arthur Wayne Warren in 1944 and he preceded her in death in 1968. She married Dan Bradley in 1987 and he preceded her in death in December 2005.
wbiw.com
Comeback was launching pad for historic wins as Stars celebrated success in 2022
BEDFORD – Little did anyone know at that time, because Bedford North Lawrence was halfway to a third consecutive loss to start the 2022 campaign, the Stars were destined for a special season. Could have fooled most, that dark night in Jeffersonville. That’s when the light clicked on.
wbiw.com
BNL Lady Stars to honor military veterans and active personnel Friday, November 4th
BEDFORD – The BNL Lady Stars are set to start their season off on the right foot, as they prepare to honor military veterans and active personnel on Friday, November 4th, prior to the beginning of the Varsity game at 7 p.m. The Lady Stars will ask for these...
wbiw.com
Flying Higher: Dream career pathway launched from Huntingburg
HUNTINGBURG – Colin Smith, a double major (Aviation Management & Unmanned Systems) graduate of Indiana State University has created excitement at two southern Indiana regional airports. Huntingburg Regional Airport was home to the Holland native and Southridge High School graduate for the summer as the intern working hand-in-hand with...
wbiw.com
Turn ‘em loose! No.2 BNL to open 2022-23 campaign with testy Mooresville
BEDFORD – Time to turn ‘em loose. Bedford North Lawrence, born to run and dream, has had all it can take. After three weeks of preseason work, amidst bubbling expectations and building pressure, the real battles are about to begin. The Stars, ranked No.2 in the first Class...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb announces judicial appointments for Warrick County Superior Court and Clark County Circuit Court
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb Wednesday announced two judicial appointments for Warrick and Clark Counties. The governor appointed Kristina Hamby Weiberg to the Warrick County Superior Court No. 1. Hamby Weiberg succeeds Judge J. Zach Winsett who resigned June 30, 2022. Hamby Weiberg, a resident of Warrick County...
wbiw.com
Ladies of Grace to host annual chili supper on Saturday, November 5th
BEDFORD – The Ladies of Grace Annual Chili Supper is set to return on Saturday, November 5th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Grace Full Gospel Church at 3802 Kenneth Simpson Lane. The supper is $5 per person and will feature an all-you-can-eat chili supper, which includes...
wbiw.com
Mario the Maker Magician will host a benefit for Youth First of Daviess County on Saturday
Mario the Maker Magician will perform a benefit for Youth First of Daviess County this Saturday. Mario the Maker Magician, is a nationally known entertainer. His theater-style show is full of magic, robots, and punk rock slapstick, it’s educational, inspirational, uplifting, and hilarious. The event will be Saturday, at...
wbiw.com
Six Stars named to All-HHC First Team
BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence, which won a share of the Hoosier Hills Conference championship, placed six on the league’s First Team. Greg Gilbert and Collin Whittaker were named from the defensive unit, while offensive stars Dylan Nikirk, Cal Gates, Memphis Louden and Ryker Hughes were also selected by the league coaches.
wbiw.com
Police Log: November 2, 2022
3:09 a.m. Steven Pilkenton, 44, Bedford, was issued a summons to appear in court on a charge of possession of marijuana. 8:47 a.m. Kenneth Chenault, 25, Mitchell, possession of meth, possession of a legend drug, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke.
wbiw.com
The Oolitic Town Council will meet in an executive session on Thursday, Nov. 3
OOLITIC – Oolitic Town Council will meet in an Executive Session on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 630 p.m. in Oolitic Town Hall Board Room. Interviews and negotiations with individual or commercial prospects or agents of industrial or commercial prospects by a governing body of a political subdivision as authorized by Indiana Code 5-14-1.5-6.1 (4).
wbiw.com
Obituary: Theresa D. Harrison
Theresa D. Harrison, 72, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at I.U. Health Bloomington Hospital. Born February 20, 1950, in Port Orange, FL, she was the daughter of Roy and Virginia Thomas. She married Mark Harrison, and he survives. She was a nurse’s aide at Garden Villa and a member of the Englewood Baptist Church.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Sandra L. Bridwell
Sandra L. Bridwell, 82, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 7:04 a.m. at the home of her granddaughter, Brooke Carroll, in Bedford. Sandra was born October 31, 1940, to Clyde Austin and Thelma “Madeline” (Wheeler) Shirley. She had a sister, Nancy L. Shirley, who preceded her in death on December 18, 2013.
wbiw.com
Oolitic Town Council will meet in a special session on Friday, Nov. 4th
OOLITIC – The Oolitic Town Council will meet in a Special Session on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. EDT in the Board Room at Oolitic Town Hall. Discussion and action to hire a part-time Deputy Marshal, to replace 2 Deputies leaving the Department. Discussion and possible action...
wbiw.com
South Lawrence Utilities will continue to flush hydrants this week
MITCHELL – South Lawrence Utilities will continue to flush hydrants for the next couple of weeks, or longer, depending on weather and workload. Residents are reminded if their water appears discolored, customers are advised to run their cold water until it clears.
wbiw.com
Men’s Warming Shelter Ribbon Cutting Ceremony set for Wednesday, Nov. 16th
BEDFORD – The Men’s Warming Shelter is ready to open the doors of the renovated building during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, November 16th at 11 a.m. The shelter moved to their current location at 1414 H Street in November 2021 to provide a larger space for those who need to have a place to stay the night with check in at 5 p.m. and check out at 9 a.m. the following day. Utilization of the Men’s Warming Shelter has increased dramatically over the past 5 years. From 2017-2021 206 homeless clients were served, totaling 4,395 overnight stays during the winter months.
wbiw.com
Police Log: October 31, 2022
1:57 p.m. Natalie Adams, 24, Shoals, issued a summons to appear in court on a charge of theft. 4:39 p.m. Gary Sergent, 53, Bedford, disorderly conduct, public intoxication. 12:54 a.m. Traffic stop at 16th Street and Dental Drive. 1:11 a.m. Report of an unwanted person in the 300 block of...
wbiw.com
3rd Annual Bender Lumber Trunk or Treat stayed busy, as community members lined up around the building Saturday
BEDFORD – Bender Lumber in Bedford held their 3rd annual Trunk or Treat on Saturday, to give back to the community that has supported them through the past few years in the area. The line stretched around the front of the building, as parking filled up Brock Lane down...
wbiw.com
Precautionary Boil Order has been lifted for residents on River Bluff Road
BEDFORD – Effective immediately the precautionary boil order has been lifted for residents at 3227-3815 River Bluff Road. For further information, contact Bedford City Utilities from 7:30 a.m. until 4:15 p.m., Monday – Friday at 812-275-1626, or after hours at the Water Filtration Plant at 812–275–7173.
Comments / 0