Oakland City, IN

wbiw.com

Obituary: Ronald Lee Ritter

Ronald Lee Ritter, 82, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2022, at I.U. Health Bloomington. Born January 27, 1940, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of Harrison and Florence (Coulter) Ritter. He married Nancy Lane Spangler on January 25, 1959, and she survives. He was a graduate of Shawswick High School and owner of Ritter Tool & Die Corporation. He was a member of the Bedford Elks Lodge and Sons of the American Legion.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Dora Pearl Bradley

Dora Pearl Bradley, 97, of Paoli, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at her residence. Born August 20, 1925, in Mitchell, she was the daughter of James Cleveland and Edith L. (Carroll) Sanders. Dora married Arthur Wayne Warren in 1944 and he preceded her in death in 1968. She married Dan Bradley in 1987 and he preceded her in death in December 2005.
PAOLI, IN
wbiw.com

Flying Higher: Dream career pathway launched from Huntingburg

HUNTINGBURG – Colin Smith, a double major (Aviation Management & Unmanned Systems) graduate of Indiana State University has created excitement at two southern Indiana regional airports. Huntingburg Regional Airport was home to the Holland native and Southridge High School graduate for the summer as the intern working hand-in-hand with...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
wbiw.com

Six Stars named to All-HHC First Team

BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence, which won a share of the Hoosier Hills Conference championship, placed six on the league’s First Team. Greg Gilbert and Collin Whittaker were named from the defensive unit, while offensive stars Dylan Nikirk, Cal Gates, Memphis Louden and Ryker Hughes were also selected by the league coaches.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: November 2, 2022

3:09 a.m. Steven Pilkenton, 44, Bedford, was issued a summons to appear in court on a charge of possession of marijuana. 8:47 a.m. Kenneth Chenault, 25, Mitchell, possession of meth, possession of a legend drug, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

The Oolitic Town Council will meet in an executive session on Thursday, Nov. 3

OOLITIC – Oolitic Town Council will meet in an Executive Session on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 630 p.m. in Oolitic Town Hall Board Room. Interviews and negotiations with individual or commercial prospects or agents of industrial or commercial prospects by a governing body of a political subdivision as authorized by Indiana Code 5-14-1.5-6.1 (4).
wbiw.com

Obituary: Theresa D. Harrison

Theresa D. Harrison, 72, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at I.U. Health Bloomington Hospital. Born February 20, 1950, in Port Orange, FL, she was the daughter of Roy and Virginia Thomas. She married Mark Harrison, and he survives. She was a nurse’s aide at Garden Villa and a member of the Englewood Baptist Church.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Sandra L. Bridwell

Sandra L. Bridwell, 82, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 7:04 a.m. at the home of her granddaughter, Brooke Carroll, in Bedford. Sandra was born October 31, 1940, to Clyde Austin and Thelma “Madeline” (Wheeler) Shirley. She had a sister, Nancy L. Shirley, who preceded her in death on December 18, 2013.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Oolitic Town Council will meet in a special session on Friday, Nov. 4th

OOLITIC – The Oolitic Town Council will meet in a Special Session on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. EDT in the Board Room at Oolitic Town Hall. Discussion and action to hire a part-time Deputy Marshal, to replace 2 Deputies leaving the Department. Discussion and possible action...
OOLITIC, IN
wbiw.com

Men’s Warming Shelter Ribbon Cutting Ceremony set for Wednesday, Nov. 16th

BEDFORD – The Men’s Warming Shelter is ready to open the doors of the renovated building during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, November 16th at 11 a.m. The shelter moved to their current location at 1414 H Street in November 2021 to provide a larger space for those who need to have a place to stay the night with check in at 5 p.m. and check out at 9 a.m. the following day. Utilization of the Men’s Warming Shelter has increased dramatically over the past 5 years. From 2017-2021 206 homeless clients were served, totaling 4,395 overnight stays during the winter months.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: October 31, 2022

1:57 p.m. Natalie Adams, 24, Shoals, issued a summons to appear in court on a charge of theft. 4:39 p.m. Gary Sergent, 53, Bedford, disorderly conduct, public intoxication. 12:54 a.m. Traffic stop at 16th Street and Dental Drive. 1:11 a.m. Report of an unwanted person in the 300 block of...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Precautionary Boil Order has been lifted for residents on River Bluff Road

BEDFORD – Effective immediately the precautionary boil order has been lifted for residents at 3227-3815 River Bluff Road. For further information, contact Bedford City Utilities from 7:30 a.m. until 4:15 p.m., Monday – Friday at 812-275-1626, or after hours at the Water Filtration Plant at 812–275–7173.
BEDFORD, IN

