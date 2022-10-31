Read full article on original website
Related
sdpb.org
District 18 Senate: Fred Bender
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Fred Bender is a Democrat running for state senate in District 18. That’s in southeast South Dakota and includes Yankton and Tabor. He joins us today by phone as our Meet the Candidates series continues.
KEVN
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Tina Mulally
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) - Tina Mulally is running for re-election in District 35. District 35 includes a portion of western Rapid City, and extends eastward to include the community of Box Elder. Mulally, an incumbent, is running alongside fellow Republican incumbent Tony Randolph. There are two Democrats in the race, Pat Cromwell and David Hubbard.
KEVN
Election 2022 Special Report: The Medicaid Vote
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters. Tuesday night, we focused on Amendment D, which aims to expand Medicaid eligibility in South Dakota. David Owen, the president of the South Dakota Chamber of...
KEVN
SD Legislative candidate survey: Vince Vidal
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Vince Vidal is a Democrat running for the South Dakota State House in District 33. District 33 includes portions of Pennington and Meade County within it. Vidal faces two Republicans in the November general election, incumbent Phil Jensen and Curt Massie. 1. Who are you?...
KEVN
SD Legislative candidate survey: Kirk Chaffee
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Kirk Chaffee is a Republican running for re-election to the South Dakota State House in District 29. The district includes the communities of Sturgis, Union Center, Faith, and Blackhawk. Chaffee is on the ballot along with two other candidates, Republican Gary Cammack and Libertarian Sean Natchke.
KEVN
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Bret Swanson
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. - Bret Swanson is a Democrat running for the South Dakota House in District 30. District 30 includes the cities of Custer and Hot Springs within its boundaries. Swanson faces two Republican opponents in the general election; incumbent Trish Ladner and Dennis Krull. 1. Who are you?...
KEVN
SD Legislative candidate survey: Nicole Heenan
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nicole Heenan is running for the South Dakota State Senate as a Democrat in District 32. The district encompasses much of downtown Rapid City, and runs south towards Upper Spring Creek Road. Heenan is challenging incumbent Republican Helene Duhamel. 1. Who are you? Tell us...
KEVN
SD Legislative candidate survey: Helene Duhamel
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Helene Duhamel is running for re-election to the South Dakota State Senate in District 32. The district encompasses much of downtown Rapid City, and runs south towards Upper Spring Creek Road. Duhamel is being challenged by Democrat Nicole Heenan. 1. Who are you? Tell us...
KEVN
Pro-marijuana group says state officials may have broken laws
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The group that pushed forward South Dakota’s medical marijuana measure in 2020 is officially sitting out of the 2022 election and not actively promoting any measure. But it’s taking a closer look at the actions from opponents of Initiated Measure 27 and other pro-marijuana measures.
WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard joins Kristi Noem in South Dakota ahead of midterm elections
With less than one week before the midterm elections, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard made a stop in South Dakota to stump for Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD).
gowatertown.net
South Dakota Democrats on a “get out the vote” tour (Audio)
YANKTON, S.D.–The Democrat Party “Get Out the Vote” caravan made a stop in Yankton yesterday. (Tuesday) Governor candidate Jamie Smith (pictured) says he needs all voters to show up….. There has been a barrage of ads attacking Smith. He says he tries to stay positive in...
sdpb.org
District 34 House: Jay Shultz
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Jay Shultz is a Democrat running for state representative in District 34. That is in western Rapid City. He joins us today from the Black Hills Surgical Hospital studio at SDPB in Rapid City as our Meet the Candidates series continues.
wnax.com
Public Service to Pay Taxes
The campaign pledge by Governor Kristi Noem to cut the sales tax on groceries was a topic at the District 18 legislative forum sponsored by Yankton Interchange. (Monday) Democrat Jay Williams is running for one of the House seats and says he supports that tax cut…..https://on.soundcloud.com/JP1wJ. Williams says legislators...
KEVN
Election 2022 Special Report: The Marijuana Vote
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters. Monday night, we focused on Initiated Measure 27, which aims to legalize recreational marijuana. Matthew Schweich, the campaign manager for ‘Vote Yes on 27′, joined the...
sdstandardnow.com
For God’s sake: State Rep. Tony Randolph (R-Dist. 35) basing political stances on his personal religious views
State Rep. Tony Randolph represents District 35, which consists of Box Elder and most of Rapid Valley, and is seeking a third term in the upcoming election. In a recent profile in the Rapid City Journal, Randolph explained that he is “running for office again to stand by his tenets of religion and morality.” He promised to look at the abortion issue “through the perspective of God's word,” rather than the votes of his constituents, who rejected abortion bans in 2006 and 2008.
dakotanewsnow.com
November is Adoption Awareness Month in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There is an ongoing need for parents willing to adopt siblings, older children, and young people with complex medical and behavioral needs, with more than 100 children and teens in foster care in need of adoption in South Dakota. According to a press release...
dakotafreepress.com
Noem’s Money Mostly from Elsewhere; Smith Powered Mostly by South Dakota Dollars
As Kristi Noem brings out-of-state political celebs to campaign for her in Sioux Falls, John Hult of South Dakota Searchlight notes that Noem continues to be mostly funded by out-of-state donors:. Around 80% of the individual donor addresses listed on Gov. Kristi Noem’s most recent campaign finance filing are out-of-state,...
KEVN
Matters of the State: Utilities battle; new endorsements for Noem, Smith
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, statehouse reporter Austin Goss shares the latest in the race for South Dakota Governor, including a campaign finance filing error and new endorsements for both Gov. Kristi Noem and Rep. Jamie Smith. We also sit...
KEVN
Early voting numbers and voter registration increased in this year’s midterm election
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the election a week away, early voting has seen an increase this year; along with the total of voters registered for this election cycle. According to Pennington County auditor Cindy Mohler, early voting in 2022 has seen about a 20% increase since 2018, adding that people seem to have been taking advantage of the convenience of voting early and not waiting in a line on election day.
KELOLAND TV
Expanded Medicaid: Who would qualify
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you are between 19 and 64 and make about $18,700 a year in South Dakota, you could likely qualify for expanded Medicaid if the measure is approved by voters on Election Day on November 8. The measure would require the state to provide...
Comments / 0