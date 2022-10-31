State Rep. Tony Randolph represents District 35, which consists of Box Elder and most of Rapid Valley, and is seeking a third term in the upcoming election. In a recent profile in the Rapid City Journal, Randolph explained that he is “running for office again to stand by his tenets of religion and morality.” He promised to look at the abortion issue “through the perspective of God's word,” rather than the votes of his constituents, who rejected abortion bans in 2006 and 2008.

BOX ELDER, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO