WBKO
Barren County Deputy cruiser hit by alleged drunk driver
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - One person was injured in a vehicle accident involving a Barren County Sheriff’s Office cruiser on Sunday night. At approximately 8:11 p.m., Glasgow Police Department was requested to respond to a motor vehicle accident with injuries at 3310 Old Bowling Green Road by the Barren County Sheriff’s Department.
wnky.com
KSP provides traffic safety checkpoint reminder
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public about traffic safety checkpoints. KSP says it uses these checkpoints to promote safety on public roads. In addition, the checkpoints are meant to serve as a way to discourage drivers from breaking the law. Police...
wnky.com
BGPD arrests man in Cumberland Trace shooting; 1 injured
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man has been arrested on multiple charges after an alleged shooting in a hotel parking lot on Cumberland Trace Road. On Tuesday around 7:07 p.m., the Bowling Green Police Department responded to a shots fired complaint at El Mazatlan on Cumberland Trace Road. Police...
Gallatin man charged with DUI after golf cart crash on Halloween
A Gallatin man is facing a long list of charges after he allegedly crashed a golf cart while under the influence Monday night.
Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Elizabethtown, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a crash involving two vehicles that left a man dead in Elizabethtown. Elizabethtown police said the crash happened in the 900 block of North Mulberry Street around 9 p.m. Monday. In their preliminary investigation, a man driving a Hyundai was headed westbound in...
quicksie983.com
A Fatal Collision Occurred in Elizabethtown
A fatal collision occurred in Elizabethtown last night. Public Information Officer for the Elizabethtown Police Department, Chris Denham stated, “At around 8:30 Monday evening we were called to the 900 block of North Mulberry Street, in reference to a serious motor vehicle collision. A preliminary investigation indicates, a Hyundai passenger car being operated by an adult male, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of North Mulberry when it crossed into the path of an eastbound Toyota SUV being operated by an adult female.” The operator of the Hyundai was pronounced dead on the scene. The operator of the Toyota SUV was transported from the scene by Hardin County EMS with minor injuries. The investigation is currently ongoing and being handled by the Elizabethtown Police Departments Collision Reconstruction Team.
WKYT 27
Multiple people hurt in Ky. crash involving cow and ambulance
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple people are hurt after a crash in southern Kentucky involving an ambulance. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday on East Highway 90 in Wayne County, near the Cumberland Green gas station. The Monticello Fire Department says three cars were involved. One of the...
Sheriff: Ohio County man dies in early morning crash
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Authorities confirm a 26-year-old Horse Branch man died in an early morning crash in Cromwell on Monday. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says agencies responded to the single-vehicle fatal crash around 5:30 a.m. near the 8000 block of SR 505 South. A witness told police that a 2006 Dodge Dakota […]
k105.com
Leitchfield man gets into ‘karate stance’ with police after being found lying in middle of roadway
A Leitchfield man has been arrested after being found lying in the middle of a roadway with no shoes or shirt on in cold temperatures and fighting with police. Friday morning at approximately 12:15, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Sean Fentress along with Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton discovered 23-year-old Eugene T. Moore “laying in the middle of South Cannon Drive with no shoes or shirt on,” according to the arrest citation.
WLKY.com
Elizabethtown hotel evacuated as firefighters work to get blaze under control
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Crews in Elizabethtown battled a fire in the early morning hours of Wednesday at a hotel, according to the Elizabethtown Fire Department. WLKY was on the scene as the Days Inn on North Mulberry Street was evacuated due to an early morning fire. Officials say it...
k105.com
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after being struck by Grayson Co. Schools bus
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash with a Grayson County school bus. Friday afternoon at approximately 3:35, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Robert Jackson and Officer Brian Jennings, the Leitchfield Fire Department, EMS, and Grayson County Schools officials responded to the accident at the intersection of Brandenburg Road and Lilac Road.
WBKO
One arrested in Cumberland Trace shooting in Bowling Green
Barren County teacher named finalist in Special Education of the Year award. The Special Education Teacher of the Year recognition is sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Education Office of Special Education and Early Learning and the Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children. Gypsymoon Marketplace at Highland Stales is this weekend.
z93country.com
Bomb Threat Reported Tuesday at the High School
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron at approximately 9:10 am on November 1, 2022, a note was found in a Wayne County High School girl’s bathroom. This note stated, “I hate everyone on November 1st I will have a bomb say bye to your parents you will all die”. Once this note was found students were relocated to the High School’s Gymnasium immediately and were no longer in any further danger. All Wayne County Sheriff’s Office School Resources Deputies along with multiple units with the Sheriff’s Office, Monticello Police Department, Monticello Fire Department, and Kentucky State Police responded to the High School. Kentucky State Police Bomb Detecting K-9 Unit and a Bomb Detecting K-9 Unit utilized by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office with handler Deputy Nick Bertram conducted a search of the school building along with a search by all units on scene. The school was found to be free of any bomb material and safe. Students were then allowed to start returning to class at approximately 12:30 pm. The High School School’s staff also played a major role in securing the student’s safety.
lakercountry.com
Multiple people hurt following Wayne County ambulance/cow collision
Multiple people were reportedly injured following a collision in Wayne County early Monday morning involving a cow and an ambulance. The collision occurred at around 2 a.m. Monday off East Highway 90 when a vehicle hit a cow, which resulted in an ambulance hitting another vehicle. Reports are that multiple...
3 injured in Wayne County crash involving cow, EMS vehicle
Three people are reportedly injured after a crash involving an EMS vehicle in Wayne County.
lakercountry.com
KSP to have multiple traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
whvoradio.com
Second Hopkinsville Man Arrested In Death Of Fort Campbell Soldier
A second Hopkinsville man has been charged in connection to the shooting of a Fort Campbell man in Logan County on August 13th. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Laotis Buckley was arrested Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting death of 20-year old Joshua Burks. On August 13th at a party...
WBKO
Woman arrested for assault after alleged fight over parking
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee woman is facing several charges after an alleged assault in a Bowling Green parking lot. On Saturday, police responded to a disturbance at Dollar General on Morgantown Road. Police say a verbal and physical altercation had taken place in front of the store.
wnky.com
Barren County burn ban lifted
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The burn ban in Barren County has been lifted. Due to less hazardous conditions, the ban was lifted on Oct. 31. Barren County judge-executive Micheal Hale put the ban in place on Oct. 5 out of caution from dry conditions. The county says allowable open...
wnky.com
Burn bans lifted for Warren, Edmonson counties
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The burn bans in both Edmonson County and Warren County have been lifted. Warren County judge-executive Michael Buchanon ordered a lift on the ban on Sunday, Oct. 30. Previously, he had issued the ban on open burning on Oct. 7 due to dry conditions. Buchanon...
