According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron at approximately 9:10 am on November 1, 2022, a note was found in a Wayne County High School girl’s bathroom. This note stated, “I hate everyone on November 1st I will have a bomb say bye to your parents you will all die”. Once this note was found students were relocated to the High School’s Gymnasium immediately and were no longer in any further danger. All Wayne County Sheriff’s Office School Resources Deputies along with multiple units with the Sheriff’s Office, Monticello Police Department, Monticello Fire Department, and Kentucky State Police responded to the High School. Kentucky State Police Bomb Detecting K-9 Unit and a Bomb Detecting K-9 Unit utilized by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office with handler Deputy Nick Bertram conducted a search of the school building along with a search by all units on scene. The school was found to be free of any bomb material and safe. Students were then allowed to start returning to class at approximately 12:30 pm. The High School School’s staff also played a major role in securing the student’s safety.

WAYNE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO