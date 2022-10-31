ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pushmataha County, OK

Human remains found in Pushmataha County

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 2 days ago

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are working to identify human remains that were discovered in Pushmataha County.

On Sunday, an individual was in a wooded area south of Hwy 3 and the Indian Nation Turnpike when they stumbled upon human skeletal remains.

Deputies rushed to the scene and were able to confirm that the remains were human.

Now, agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are working with the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the identity of the remains.

The medical examiner will also determine the cause and manner of death.

