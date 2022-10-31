Read full article on original website
Father-daughter football ref duo in 3rd year together
A football officiating duo in its third year includes a father who has been doing it for over 25 years and his daughter who is still in high school.
dakotanewsnow.com
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Sioux Falls building activity skyrockets, new I-29 interchange moving to next phase
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this week’s SiouxFalls.Business Report, Jodi Schwan talks about how building activity has been booming in Sioux Falls since the pandemic, and what projects are driving that growth. She also talks about the next steps of the plan to construct an interchange...
gowatertown.net
Feeding South Dakota providing Thanksgiving Meal giveaway for 12th straight year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–Feeding South Dakota, the state’s largest hunger-relief organization, will provide food for Thanksgiving Meal giveaways across the state for the 12th year in a row. “Record-high prices have impacted so many families in South Dakota,” CEO Lori Dykstra shared. “We want to do everything possible to...
Win a Pair of Tickets to See Pentatonix in Sioux Falls
The a cappella sensation PENTATONIX is bringing the Christmas cheer to Sioux Falls! And Hot 104.7 has tickets for you!. PENTATONIX will be live at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Season 21 winners of The Voice, Girl Named Tom will open the show. Tickets for...
siouxfalls.business
New manufacturer, housing plans build on momentum in Canton
This paid piece is sponsored by Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. Call it a year of opportunity for Canton. That’s how Jeff Tanner, executive director of the Canton Economic Development Corporation, describes how 2022 has treated the Lincoln County community. “It’s been a year of opportunity, and I think we’ve...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls woman killed in crash identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 57-year-old Sioux Falls woman has died from injuries sustained in a nine-vehicle crash that happened on October 25. The Department of Public Safety says that traffic was backed up and at a standstill on I-29, mile marker 76 near the 26th Street northbound off-ramp.
KELOLAND TV
Heavy machine repair business to open in Canton
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new business focused on repairing heavy machinery announced plans to open in Canton. The Canton Economic Development Corporation announced Decker Sales will break ground on a 33,600 square-foot facility in the Canton Industrial Park on Nov. 10 and hopes to bring 10 full time jobs to Canton.
KELOLAND TV
Hy-Vee announces stores to be closed Thanksgiving Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time in its 92-year history, all Hy-Vee stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The Iowa-based grocery chain announced the decision to close its more than 285 locations in a news release Tuesday. Hy-Vee said the decision is to allow its 80,000 employees across eight states to enjoy the holiday with friends and family.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls homicide investigation; Nonprofit van stolen; Cooler weather on the way
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, November 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized with stab wounds after an attack at a Sioux Falls apartment Sunday morning.
KELOLAND TV
Another Warm Day Tomorrow; Chillier Late Week – Storm Center PM Update: Tuesday, November 1
We had record challenging warmth across the region as we kicked off the new month. The temperatures we have seen today would be considered as “average” by mid-September standards!. There will be at least one more day just like that on the way as southerly flow sticks around...
Things You Didn’t Know About Sioux Falls ‘Statue of David’
1)-The 18-foot tall Statue of David stands in Fawick Park just west of the Big Sioux River on South 2nd Ave. between East 10th and 11th Streets. 2)-The "Statue of David" was given to the city of Sioux Falls by Thomas Fawick in 1971. Fawick is a Sioux Falls Native who made a fortune as an inventor who invented the “Fawick Flyer” that sits in the Old Courthouse museum.
kelo.com
South Dakota Veterans Cemetery unveiling “guardians” next month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will host an unveiling ceremony at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Two eagle sculptures, serving as “guardians” of the Cemetery, will be located on the gates of the main entrance. Cemetery Director Erin Brown says the eagles will be “watching over the veterans and their loved ones who chose to make the Cemetery their forever home”. The sculptures were funded by private donations. The ceremony will take place at 1 pm on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11th.
KELOLAND TV
How long will warm temps stick around?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It seems we’ve constantly been above average, but in reality…isn’t change the only constant? That change will soon be here. If Sioux Falls hits 70 on this Halloween day, it will be the 10th time the city has reached a temperature of 70 or warmer on Halloween. While we do have 70s to start November, give it a week and we’ll soon change.
KELOLAND TV
$1 billion Powerball drawing Halloween night
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lottery ticket holders are hoping they’re in for a treat this Halloween night. The Powerball jackpot is at an estimated one billion dollars, with a cash option of $497 million. Lewis customer Deanna Bessey picked up two tickets ahead of the drawing. “I...
dakotanewsnow.com
Nightmare on West 53rd Street neighborhood yard display
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A group of six neighbors collaborated to decorate their yards to make one giant Halloween display. The Nightmare on West 53rd Street chose a pirate theme this year to go above and beyond. They have been working together for a few years and enjoy bringing people to their neighborhood.
KELOLAND TV
Shots-fired at Halloween event; fatal rollover; Wildfire in Pennington County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A report of shots-fire brought a heavy police presence to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls early Sunday morning. Multiple officers...
kiwaradio.com
Stabbing In George
George, Iowa — One person was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital after a stabbing incident in George on Sunday morning. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:00 a.m., their deputies were called to the 300 block of East Indiana Street in George for a call of a person that had been stabbed. Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the 24-year-old victim had been stabbed numerous times. The victim was transported to Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids and was then airlifted to Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls nonprofit Bread Break pressing on despite stolen van
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls nonprofit is making due the best it can after someone stole one of its vans. “I saw that door broken open, and I thought, ‘Wow. What happened? How, why would anybody be so callous as to steal a van?'” Bread Break director Doug Dreke said.
KELOLAND TV
Police investigate stabbing in central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police were on the scene in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood for what has now been confirmed as a stabbing. The call came in just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of West 9th Street and Duluth Avenue. Multiple officers were going in...
siouxfalls.business
First-of-its-kind sustainable aviation fuel facility in the world positions South Dakota to build on biofuels success
This paid piece is sponsored by South Dakota Biotech. On 245 acres just outside Lake Preston, a facility unique worldwide is starting to take shape. A September groundbreaking marked the official start of South Dakota’s largest economic development project: a sustainable aviation fuel facility estimated at more than $1 billion to be built by Colorado-based Gevo Inc.
