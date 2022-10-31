ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

Comments / 0

Related
siouxfalls.business

New manufacturer, housing plans build on momentum in Canton

This paid piece is sponsored by Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. Call it a year of opportunity for Canton. That’s how Jeff Tanner, executive director of the Canton Economic Development Corporation, describes how 2022 has treated the Lincoln County community. “It’s been a year of opportunity, and I think we’ve...
CANTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls woman killed in crash identified

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 57-year-old Sioux Falls woman has died from injuries sustained in a nine-vehicle crash that happened on October 25. The Department of Public Safety says that traffic was backed up and at a standstill on I-29, mile marker 76 near the 26th Street northbound off-ramp.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Heavy machine repair business to open in Canton

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new business focused on repairing heavy machinery announced plans to open in Canton. The Canton Economic Development Corporation announced Decker Sales will break ground on a 33,600 square-foot facility in the Canton Industrial Park on Nov. 10 and hopes to bring 10 full time jobs to Canton.
CANTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Hy-Vee announces stores to be closed Thanksgiving Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time in its 92-year history, all Hy-Vee stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The Iowa-based grocery chain announced the decision to close its more than 285 locations in a news release Tuesday. Hy-Vee said the decision is to allow its 80,000 employees across eight states to enjoy the holiday with friends and family.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

South Dakota Veterans Cemetery unveiling “guardians” next month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will host an unveiling ceremony at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Two eagle sculptures, serving as “guardians” of the Cemetery, will be located on the gates of the main entrance. Cemetery Director Erin Brown says the eagles will be “watching over the veterans and their loved ones who chose to make the Cemetery their forever home”. The sculptures were funded by private donations. The ceremony will take place at 1 pm on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11th.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How long will warm temps stick around?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It seems we’ve constantly been above average, but in reality…isn’t change the only constant? That change will soon be here. If Sioux Falls hits 70 on this Halloween day, it will be the 10th time the city has reached a temperature of 70 or warmer on Halloween. While we do have 70s to start November, give it a week and we’ll soon change.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

$1 billion Powerball drawing Halloween night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lottery ticket holders are hoping they’re in for a treat this Halloween night. The Powerball jackpot is at an estimated one billion dollars, with a cash option of $497 million. Lewis customer Deanna Bessey picked up two tickets ahead of the drawing. “I...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Nightmare on West 53rd Street neighborhood yard display

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A group of six neighbors collaborated to decorate their yards to make one giant Halloween display. The Nightmare on West 53rd Street chose a pirate theme this year to go above and beyond. They have been working together for a few years and enjoy bringing people to their neighborhood.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Stabbing In George

George, Iowa — One person was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital after a stabbing incident in George on Sunday morning. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:00 a.m., their deputies were called to the 300 block of East Indiana Street in George for a call of a person that had been stabbed. Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the 24-year-old victim had been stabbed numerous times. The victim was transported to Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids and was then airlifted to Sioux Falls.
GEORGE, IA
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls nonprofit Bread Break pressing on despite stolen van

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls nonprofit is making due the best it can after someone stole one of its vans. “I saw that door broken open, and I thought, ‘Wow. What happened? How, why would anybody be so callous as to steal a van?'” Bread Break director Doug Dreke said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police investigate stabbing in central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police were on the scene in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood for what has now been confirmed as a stabbing. The call came in just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of West 9th Street and Duluth Avenue. Multiple officers were going in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

First-of-its-kind sustainable aviation fuel facility in the world positions South Dakota to build on biofuels success

This paid piece is sponsored by South Dakota Biotech. On 245 acres just outside Lake Preston, a facility unique worldwide is starting to take shape. A September groundbreaking marked the official start of South Dakota’s largest economic development project: a sustainable aviation fuel facility estimated at more than $1 billion to be built by Colorado-based Gevo Inc.
LAKE PRESTON, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy