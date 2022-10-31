Read full article on original website
Is Jack Eichel the new Tommy John? Surgery that Buffalo Sabres wouldn’t approve becoming more common in NHL players
Jack Eichel argued and aruged with his former team, and even with the league, for the right to undergo neck surgery that had never before been performed on an NHL player. The procedure Eichel wanted — the one he expected to get him back on the ice in a fraction of the time over the […]
Locked on Red Wings: The Detroit Red Wings are dominated everywhere in an embarassing loss to the Buffalo Sabres
46 shots to 18. 8 goals to 3. 6 penalties. 2 power play goals against. 3 goals and 3 assists for 6 points by Tage Thompson.
Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2
WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Monday 10/31/22
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday 10/31/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 9
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
De'Anthony Melton starting for 76ers Monday in place of injured Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Melton comes off the bench when the 76ers are at full strength. However, they won't be on Monday. Joel Embiid is out once again due to a non-COVID illness. As a result, Melton will step into the small-ball starting five.
Kaprizov scores twice; Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in...
A risk led Mikko Rantanen to his first taste of a championship in Finland. Now he returns as Colorado Avalanche star.
NEW YORK — The skates were too big and the stick too short for teenage Mikko Rantanen. He was a talented but not always sure-footed hockey prodigy whose rapid growth spurt was already making it difficult to develop his skating and puck-play — especially surrounded by players who were much older on a Finnish professional roster.
3 Fantasy Football Defensive Streamer Options for Week 9
Typically, with my intros, I like to tell a little anecdote, make a joke, or give an analogy that I can then relate to fantasy sports and finding a defensive streamer option. This week, though, I’m flipping the script around and relating fantasy to real life. That’s because Election...
Sabres had good October, but not watching standings
The Buffalo Sabres opened the month of October going 4-1-0, and ended it with two impressive wins. A 6-3-0 overall record for the month is just what the team needed to start the 2022-23 season. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL Rewind: Coyotes drop pair of games at new home, Oilers get revenge in 'Battle of Alberta'
Another weekend of NHL action has come and gone. With it, we saw some very intriguing storylines, including some of the league's elite teams flexing their muscles. Let's take a gander at some of the biggest highlights from this past week around the NHL. Goal of the weekend: Jack Eichel...
Game 3 of Astros-Phillies World Series postponed Monday
Game 3 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed due to rain Monday night. Monday's game has been postponed due to rain and will now be played on Tuesday. Our win probability models have the Astros as 54.8% favorites to win over...
Thunder's Josh Giddey (ankle) available on Tuesday
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Josh Giddey (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Giddey has been upgraded again, from questionable to available, and will be active for Tuesday's clash with the Magic. It will be his first game since October 23rd. Our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against the Magic.
Lindy Ruff: “We Are Seeing The Best Version of Nico Hischier”
The New Jersey Devils named Nico Hischier team captain back on February 20, 2021. There was a reason they did so at such a young age. The Devils knew what kind of leader Hischier was not only on the ice but in the locker room as well. Entering his sixth season in the NHL, the Devils have asked and are finally seeing the best version of Nico Hischier.
Arizona Coyotes: Lawson Crouse's hot streak key in guiding special teams
Before the regular season began, Arizona Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny saw potential in his team’s power play. Little did he know where it would take his team. Through the first nine games of the season, the Coyotes (3-5-1) have not only reinvigorated its offense with its special teams, but has created a threatening unit.
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) out on Wednesday
Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Tate is dealing with an ankle injury and will not be available to face the Clippers on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Tate...
Tre Mann coming off the bench for Thunder on Tuesday
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Tre Mann is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Mann will move to the bench on Tuesday with Josh Giddey back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Mann to play 20.1 minutes against Orlando. Mann's Tuesday projection includes...
Flyers travel to Toronto in second game of back-to-back
Coming off a shutout loss in overtime to the New York Rangers, the Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-2) continue on the road to the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-2.) The Maple Leafs currently ride a four-game losing streak. Seventh in the Atlantic Division, they’re off to another underwhelming start. Tonight will be critical for Toronto, hoping to turn their fortune around versus the Flyers.
Suns' Torrey Craig (heel) available on Tuesday
Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (heel) is available for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Craig has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Minnesota. Our models expect him to play 16.0 minutes against the Timberwolves. Craig's Tuesday projection includes 5.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and...
