The New Jersey Devils named Nico Hischier team captain back on February 20, 2021. There was a reason they did so at such a young age. The Devils knew what kind of leader Hischier was not only on the ice but in the locker room as well. Entering his sixth season in the NHL, the Devils have asked and are finally seeing the best version of Nico Hischier.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO