OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday’s semifinals are set in the state’s biggest class. Papillion-La Vista South will see their cross town rival one more time in a Class A semifinal. Papillion-La Vista beat Lincoln East in four sets, the Titans beat Marian in three sets. In the bottom of the bracket Millard West came back to force a fifth set against Lincoln Southwest after losing the first two, but the Silver Hawks won in that fifth and final set. They will play Westside in the other semifinal Friday, the Warriors beat Gretna in four sets.

OMAHA, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO