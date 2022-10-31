Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
State quarterfinal volleyball in Class A, B and C1
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday’s semifinals are set in the state’s biggest class. Papillion-La Vista South will see their cross town rival one more time in a Class A semifinal. Papillion-La Vista beat Lincoln East in four sets, the Titans beat Marian in three sets. In the bottom of the bracket Millard West came back to force a fifth set against Lincoln Southwest after losing the first two, but the Silver Hawks won in that fifth and final set. They will play Westside in the other semifinal Friday, the Warriors beat Gretna in four sets.
Sioux City Journal
Hinton bows out at Iowa volleyball semi-finals to top-seeded Dike-New Hartford
CORALVILLE, Iowa – Too much Petersen sisters, too much being out of system, too big of deficits. Dealt with the tall task of facing Class 2A top-ranked Dike-New Hartford in the semifinals on Wednesday night, Hinton could have folded when things got rough. Yet co-head coach Kate Ortegren was...
Sioux Center, Western Christian advance to State Finals
The Iowa High School State Volleyball Tournament continued on Wednesday with the semifinal round, with Western Christian punching its ticket to the Class 2A State Championship, and Sioux Center advancing to the Class 3A Final.
Twitter reacts to Auburn defeating UAH in exhibition game
It may not count, but Auburn picked up its first win in Neville Arena this season. The Tigers took down Alabama-Huntsville 87-69 in an exhibition game Wednesday night. Jaylin Willaims made the most of his limited time, scoring 16 points. The senior was a perfect 6-of-6 from the floor and 3-of-3 from the free throw line.
Shreveport-Bossier area high school football statistics through Week 9
Here’s a look at statistical leaders through the ninth week of the 2022 Louisiana high school football season for Shreveport-Bossier area teams as reported by coaches. Passing Ben Taylor, Airline:...
Comments / 0