Week 3 of the 2022-23 season began on Monday, and fantasy managers have had plenty of time to evaluate what players will and won't be impactful at the beginning of this campaign. Some cold players have stayed cold, some hot players have maintained their success, and some stragglers have begun to turn things around. It's clear where your roster's strengths and weaknesses lie at this point, so maybe it's time to make a few changes. We've identified some priority targets to help out those who are ready to take action.

1 DAY AGO