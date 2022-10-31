The New Canaan volleyball team picked up its first FCIAC playoff win since 2011 with a 3-0 shutout of Westhill in the quarterfinals Tuesday in New Canaan. The third-seeded Rams (15-4) will square off against No. 2 Trumbull (15-6) in the semifinals on Thursday night at Fairfield Ludlowe. It will be the third meeting of the season between the two teams, after they split two five-set matches this season.

