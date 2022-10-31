Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
Why Day Pond State Park in CT is Worth the TripThe Connecticut ExplorerColchester, CT
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
trumbulltimes.com
Looking back at No. 1 vs. No. 2 Connecticut high school football games
When it comes to games pitting Connecticut’s No. 1 CIAC football team against No. 2, we’ve had a bit of an abundance of riches the past few years. On Friday night at Falcon Field in Meriden, Southington, No. 1in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll, visits No. 2 Maloney. It will be the eighth meeting between the media poll’s top two teams since 2005, but it’ll also be the fourth in the past three seasons.
sheltonherald.com
Jeff Jacobs: No. 1 Southington vs. No. 2 Maloney features best friends coaching on opposite sidelines
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mike Drury missed their first matchup as head coaches last season. “Yeah,” Kevin Frederick said. “He ducked me.”. So who knows what will happen Friday night at Falcon Field when Southington and Maloney meet as the No....
sheltonherald.com
Stamford/Westhill's Hannah Chuckas captures FCIAC diving championship
Hannah Chuckas of the Westhill/Stamford co-op was a CIAC Class LL and State Open diving champion last fall. Now, she’s added an FCIAC title to her resume. Chuckas, a senior, scored 440.75 to edge New Canaan’s Natalie Penman and capture the 2022 FCIAC crown Wednesday night at Westhill. Penman, also a senior and the defending league champ, finished as the runner-up with a 439.20 score.
sheltonherald.com
New Canaan volleyball blanks Westhill for first FCIAC playoff win since 2011
The New Canaan volleyball team picked up its first FCIAC playoff win since 2011 with a 3-0 shutout of Westhill in the quarterfinals Tuesday in New Canaan. The third-seeded Rams (15-4) will square off against No. 2 Trumbull (15-6) in the semifinals on Thursday night at Fairfield Ludlowe. It will be the third meeting of the season between the two teams, after they split two five-set matches this season.
sheltonherald.com
Darien field hockey blanks New Canaan, will play for fifth straight FCIAC crown Thursday
For the 11th time since 2007, the Darien field hockey team is headed to the FCIAC championship game. The Wave overcame a challenge from New Canaan and won 2-0 in the semifinals Tuesday night at Jack Casagrande Field in Norwalk. All the scoring came in the fourth quarter, with Darien’s...
sheltonherald.com
Middletown boys basketball to host first holiday tournament in December
MIDDLETOWN — Eric Holley was a first-time high school head coach last winter with an eye trained on more than basketball. From the moment he spoke to the crowd before Middletown’s first home game of the 2021-22 varsity season, it was clear that he planned to nurture a two-way relationship between his program and the community. Holley is doing his part, with an emphasis on team ball, sportsmanship and academics.
sheltonherald.com
New Canaan boys soccer triples win total, ends CIAC, FCIAC playoff droughts
Following the end of the 2021 boys soccer season, New Canaan’s seventh straight with four or fewer victories, coach Luke Green posed a question to the juniors who would be returning. “What do you want from your senior year?,” Green asked. “What’s the legacy that you want to leave?”...
sheltonherald.com
New Canaan takes second in Class L girls cross country; Raleva finishes fifth
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. New Canaan placed five runners in the top 21, led by Radea Raleva in fifth, and finished as the runner-up at the CIAC Class L girls cross country championship Saturday at Wickham Park in Manchester. The Rams scored 68...
sheltonherald.com
Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Cam Meyer finished ninth in the Class LL girls race and Thomas Skelton was 15th in the Class L boys race to highlight Darien’s day at the CIAC cross country championships in Wickham Park on Saturday. Meyer had...
fox61.com
Luna Pizza expands to tasty bar bites for new Connecticut location
Luna Pizza is in West Hartford and just opened in Wethersfield. The new location is part of a bar, which expands the menu to bar bites.
sheltonherald.com
Quinnipiac, UConn men, Quinnipiac, Yale women in top 10 of college hockey polls
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Quinnipiac and UConn both remain in the Top 10 of the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine Men’s College Hockey Poll. Quinnipiac is ranked 7th in DCU/USCHO’s poll and jump up one spot to 6th in USA Today’s Hockey Poll. The Huskies are ranked No. 8 in both polls, earning the program's first ever No. 1 vote in the USCHO poll.
sheltonherald.com
Litchfield tie clinches Berkshire League regular-season title
WINSTED — A 1-1 boys soccer overtime tie with Litchfield at Northwestern Monday afternoon was fraught with good news and bad news in several directions. Litchfield’s good news, on the last day of the Berkshire League regular season before the first-ever BL Tournament begins Wednesday: The tie earned the Cowboys, 13-1-2, the regular-season league championship and the No. 1 tournament seed.
Old UConn West Hartford campus could become apartment buildings, stores
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An eyesore at the center of a West Hartford neighborhood has plans to become much more. The former University of Connecticut West Hartford campus is fenced off, boarded up, and has a cracked foundation. But, in the near future, a developer plans to put in six apartment and condo buildings, […]
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Slawomir Smiarowski, 56, 64 Hayes St., New Britain, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug. Maria Luisa Aponte, 34, 556 Stanley St. Flr. 3rd, New Britain, imp parking- highway reqs. Luis Angel Santos-Davila, 48, 189 Curtis St. Apt. 1, New Britain, second-degree failure to appear, two counts – first-degree failure to appear.
Who’s got the best pizza in CT? Yelp reviews have the answer
(WTNH) — It’s a debate as old as time, where can one grab the best slice of pizza? The answers vary for everyone, and in Connecticut, it depends on who you ask. Some of us are die-hard Frank Pepe fans. Others are dedicated to Sally’s and will wait in line for almost an hour for […]
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Clayton Keyworth, 47, of 100 Hilltop Road, Plainville, was charged Oct. 17 with second degree larceny. Austazia Jakale Harper, 30, of 97 Proctor St., Waterbury, was charged Oct. 19 with second degree failure to appear. Tajay Hunter, 22, of 67 Allen St., Hartford, was charged Oct. 19 with third degree...
Unclaimed Connecticut Lottery Winnings Top $1.6M, Is Any of it Yours?
I don't know about you, but if I won the lottery, I would be on the doorstep of the place that cuts those checks or hands the winners the cash as soon as possible. Believe it or not, sometimes winners of Connecticut Lottery games may lollygag to pick up their winnings for whatever reason.
New Britain Herald
New London man, Hartford resident set to be arraigned in New Britain killing
NEW BRITAIN – A New London man and a Hartford resident are set to be arraigned this month in a 2017 homicide in New Britain. Police allege Raheem Wallace, 27, of New London, and Rodney Ford, 26, of Hartford, killed a man on Sept. 2, 2017, in a residence at 93 Tremont St., according to a recently released arrest warrant.
darientimes.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
Big Y Chowder Pot Love for Local Vendor of the Month!
November is here!! This month’s Big Y Love for Local feature is Chowder Pot!
