ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
trumbulltimes.com

Looking back at No. 1 vs. No. 2 Connecticut high school football games

When it comes to games pitting Connecticut’s No. 1 CIAC football team against No. 2, we’ve had a bit of an abundance of riches the past few years. On Friday night at Falcon Field in Meriden, Southington, No. 1in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll, visits No. 2 Maloney. It will be the eighth meeting between the media poll’s top two teams since 2005, but it’ll also be the fourth in the past three seasons.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Stamford/Westhill's Hannah Chuckas captures FCIAC diving championship

Hannah Chuckas of the Westhill/Stamford co-op was a CIAC Class LL and State Open diving champion last fall. Now, she’s added an FCIAC title to her resume. Chuckas, a senior, scored 440.75 to edge New Canaan’s Natalie Penman and capture the 2022 FCIAC crown Wednesday night at Westhill. Penman, also a senior and the defending league champ, finished as the runner-up with a 439.20 score.
STAMFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

New Canaan volleyball blanks Westhill for first FCIAC playoff win since 2011

The New Canaan volleyball team picked up its first FCIAC playoff win since 2011 with a 3-0 shutout of Westhill in the quarterfinals Tuesday in New Canaan. The third-seeded Rams (15-4) will square off against No. 2 Trumbull (15-6) in the semifinals on Thursday night at Fairfield Ludlowe. It will be the third meeting of the season between the two teams, after they split two five-set matches this season.
NEW CANAAN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Middletown boys basketball to host first holiday tournament in December

MIDDLETOWN — Eric Holley was a first-time high school head coach last winter with an eye trained on more than basketball. From the moment he spoke to the crowd before Middletown’s first home game of the 2021-22 varsity season, it was clear that he planned to nurture a two-way relationship between his program and the community. Holley is doing his part, with an emphasis on team ball, sportsmanship and academics.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Cam Meyer finished ninth in the Class LL girls race and Thomas Skelton was 15th in the Class L boys race to highlight Darien’s day at the CIAC cross country championships in Wickham Park on Saturday. Meyer had...
DARIEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Quinnipiac, UConn men, Quinnipiac, Yale women in top 10 of college hockey polls

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Quinnipiac and UConn both remain in the Top 10 of the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine Men’s College Hockey Poll. Quinnipiac is ranked 7th in DCU/USCHO’s poll and jump up one spot to 6th in USA Today’s Hockey Poll. The Huskies are ranked No. 8 in both polls, earning the program's first ever No. 1 vote in the USCHO poll.
HAMDEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Litchfield tie clinches Berkshire League regular-season title

WINSTED — A 1-1 boys soccer overtime tie with Litchfield at Northwestern Monday afternoon was fraught with good news and bad news in several directions. Litchfield’s good news, on the last day of the Berkshire League regular season before the first-ever BL Tournament begins Wednesday: The tie earned the Cowboys, 13-1-2, the regular-season league championship and the No. 1 tournament seed.
LITCHFIELD, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Slawomir Smiarowski, 56, 64 Hayes St., New Britain, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug. Maria Luisa Aponte, 34, 556 Stanley St. Flr. 3rd, New Britain, imp parking- highway reqs. Luis Angel Santos-Davila, 48, 189 Curtis St. Apt. 1, New Britain, second-degree failure to appear, two counts – first-degree failure to appear.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington police blotter

Clayton Keyworth, 47, of 100 Hilltop Road, Plainville, was charged Oct. 17 with second degree larceny. Austazia Jakale Harper, 30, of 97 Proctor St., Waterbury, was charged Oct. 19 with second degree failure to appear. Tajay Hunter, 22, of 67 Allen St., Hartford, was charged Oct. 19 with third degree...
SOUTHINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy