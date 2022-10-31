ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

thechampaignroom.com

How you should feel about Illinois’ upcoming basketball season

While the attention of the Illini faithful is fully focused on the gridiron (rightfully so!) the tipoff for the basketball season has crept up on us. The Illini kick off the season Monday against Eastern Illinois at the State Farm Center in what’s slated to be an exciting year.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thebestmix1055.com

Block Lifts Huskers to Sweep of Maryland

LINCOLN, Neb. – The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team shut down Maryland’s league-leading block and serve in a 25-16, 25-9, 25-19 win on Saturday night in front of 8,133 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Maryland (13-11, 4-8 Big Ten) entered the match as the No. 1 blocking...
LINCOLN, NE
Herald & Review

Dain Dainja primed for breakout for Illinois after season in waiting

CHAMPAIGN — When Dain Dainja got to Illinois as a transfer from Baylor, he sat down with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher and they got out a whiteboard. One of the goals they wrote on the whiteboard was getting into peak shape. Coming off a foot injury that required surgery and a long rehab process, Dainja began working with Fletcher during Dainja's sit-out semester that began after he joined the team in January.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MLive.com

Mel Tucker on delayed preparation for Illinois and injury updates

EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s typical Sunday was significantly altered last week. The Michigan State coach was dealing with the fallout of a postgame incident after a loss at Michigan and reviewing video evidence before announcing Sunday night four players are suspended indefinitely. Tucker said he addressed the...
EAST LANSING, MI
1470 WMBD

Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

UnityPoint Health-Central Illinois, Carle Health to merge

URBANA, Ill. – UnityPoint Health-Central Illinois will no longer be under that name by next Spring. UnityPoint says it will enter in to a “strategic affiliation agreement” with Urbana-based Carle Health that is expected to be finalized by next April first, involving UPH’s Peoria-area medical facilities.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Champaign City Council votes to honor late bar owner

UPDATE at 8:43 p.m. on 11/1/2022 The Champaign City Council voted unanimously to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. ORIGINAL STORY: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign City Council will vote Tuesday night on a proposal to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. Tumble Inn, located at 302 South Neil Street, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Christie Clinic require masks at all locations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are new updates involving mask requirements at Christie Clinic. Starting Wednesday, Christie Clinic facilities are once again requiring masks. Two weeks ago, we reported they dropped the requirement. Christie Clinic officials says they’re following guidance from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. One of their locations is in an area of […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

U of I student scammed out of $315,000

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois Police Department is investigating after a student was reportedly scammed out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. We're told it happened after the student received a text message on October 20. The scammer claimed to be Chinese police who said that...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
1043theparty.com

Land of Lincoln Credit Union Announces Promotions

Decatur, Illinois, October 28th, 2022– Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) announces the following recent managerial promotions: Jeff Drake is named Assistant Vice President of Mortgage Lending, Brittni Stout is named Assistant Vice President of Compliance, Lynda Bockewitz is named Assistant Vice President of Indirect Lending, Alicia Leonard is named Collections Manager, and Bethanie Hogan is named Mortgage Processing Manager.
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Aetna and Carle Health reach tentative agreement

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Carle Health and Aetna have reached a tentative agreement on an Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO contract. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, for Carle hospitals and provider offices in central Illinois and surrounding communities. This contract will allow medicare-eligible state retirees to continue to be seen by...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Teenager shot in the back in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police are looking for a gunman after a 17-year-old was shot in the back Saturday. Police were called to the 500 block of West Washington St. around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A 17-year-old Champaign boy had been shot in the back....
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Danville man convicted in 2019 murder trial

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man has been found guilty of two crimes in the 2019 murder of a Vermilion County man. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Denzel Aldridge, 24, was found guilty on Friday of first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. These crimes are punishable by up […]
DANVILLE, IL

