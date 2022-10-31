Pet of the Week: Tilia

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Tilia.

Tilia is two months old and very cuddly.

She is spayed and is available to go home with some lucky parents Monday.

It costs $195 to adopt Tilia, which includes all of her vaccines, microchip and spayed fees.

If you are interested in adopting Lucinda just visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for her. They are also offering free pet vaccines today from 4-6 p.m.

