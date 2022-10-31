Read full article on original website
ATLANTA — One Georgia doctor is making it easier for patients to answer those burning health questions. On Saturday, Nov. 5, certified Gastroenterologist with Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates, Dr. Aja McCutchen will be honored at the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s 32nd Annual Torch Gala as the Premier Adult Healthcare Professional of the Year for her work in bringing awareness and free health support to underrepresented and underserved communities who are living with Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD).
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police are warning parents about the ‘one chip challenge.’ The department posted on Facebook that emergency crews had to help a student who needed medical treatment after trying the challenge while at Dunwoody High School. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
ATLANTA — Antroinette Worsham was at her desk at work. It was a Tuesday. "I definitely didn't think my baby was dead," she said. "She had showered because she had still had on her towel. She still had on her towel and she was lying face down... ," Antroinette recalled. "And my son rolled her, he rolled her over and he said, 'Her eyes were rolled behind her head.' And she had her insulin, she had an insulin pen in her bed. It was empty..."
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Rashonda Thames' pediatrician no longer offers walk-in appointments. She's tried to get help for her four-year-old at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's urgent care facility in Stockbridge, but she could not make it through the line wrapped around the building. "My four-year-old is actually nonverbal, so when...
ATLANTA — The Department of Community Affairs (DCA) announced it has stopped accepting new applications for its rental assistance program. The program, which was started in March 2020 due to the pandemic, was meant to help people pay their rent as costs soared, and as many lost their jobs.
ATLANTA — After a multiple sclerosis diagnosis, retirement means working again for Jennie Grinnage, after she has already worked for 45 years. "I should be enjoying, or at a point in my life where I can cruise control. Not! It's back to – you might want to find a part-time job," Grinnage said.
OAKWOOD, Ga. — King's Hawaiian will expand its bakery in Georgia, investing $85 million and hiring more than 160 new employees. The privately owned company based in Los Angeles announced Tuesday that it would construct a 150,000-square-foot (14,000-square-meter) building across the street from its existing production plant in Oakwood, northeast of Atlanta. The company says the new plant, scheduled to open in fall 2023, will allow it to increase production “significantly.”
ATLANTA — Grady Memorial Hospital is currently working a new system that will hopefully decrease the wait times in the hospital's emergency room. Dr. Robert Jansen, the Chief Medical Center for Grady, explained the system is partially in response to the influx of patients the hospital has received since Atlanta Medical Center began closing.
ATLANTA — Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center officially closed its doors for good on Monday night, leaving Grady Hospital as the city's lone remaining Level 1 trauma center. Grady now wants the community know it's "not going anywhere." The hospital released a statement looking to reassure the community about its...
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta announced the launch of a new website that is aimed at helping people find healthcare options near them in the wake of the closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center. AMC officially closed its doors as of Tuesday, Nov. 1. The closure shutters one...
Opportunities for 50 and older range from one-time gigs to consistent shifts throughout the year. Look no further than these Atlanta-area nonprofits that are eager to put volunteers to work.
DECATUR, Ga. — PAWS Atlanta is currently in desperate need of donations. The no-kill animal shelter is facing a supply shortage, and what they need is delivered to your front lawn - newspapers. The shelter is asking anyone with extra or recycled newspapers to donate the materials to help...
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Police in Georgia are warning parents about a social media food challenge that has left at least one student needing medical treatment. The Dunwoody Police Department issued a warning about the One Chip Challenge after a Dunwoody High School student became injured after accepting the challenge. The...
ATLANTA — The Atlanta airport has a new end-around taxiway. That’s a path for an aircraft to taxi around on an active runway. This is the second one at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. City and airport officials held a ribbon-cutting Tuesday for the new “9-l” end-around taxiway. More than...
Fayetteville, Ga. (Oct. 24, 2022) Piedmont Fayette Hospital is a registered Safe Sitter teaching site, offering a comprehensive babysitting training program for young teens (ages 11 and up). Nationally, over 600,000 graduates have completed the course and are able to stay home alone safely and handle emergencies when caring for younger children.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of parents, angry and worried, demanded action Wednesday night from the Gwinnett County Schools superintendent to keep their children’s schools safe, and free of violent crime. The superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts said the schools are in crisis because of violent students, even though...
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — More than 2 million Georgians have cast their ballots early ahead of Nov. 8. Gwinnett County is still looking for hundreds of poll workers in time for Election Day and for potential runoff races in December. Anita Redd, a poll manager in Lilburn, said there...
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A popular fast-food chicken franchise in Gwinnett County has failed a health inspection with a score of 64. Channel 2′s Sophia Choi visited the Zaxby’s on West Pike Street in Lawrenceville, where she found cars lined up at the drive-thru and people lined up at the counter.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Their job is essential. These guys get up at the crack of dawn to make sure your trash is picked up before you even wake up for the day. What three DeKalb County sanitation workers faced while on their routine run has gotten the attention of their superiors and DeKalb County officials. Now we, too, are highlighting them as Everyday Heroes!
ATLANTA — A Delta flight leaving from Atlanta to Los Angeles took an unexpected detour Tuesday to make an emergency landing after there was smoke in the cabin. Flight 2846 was diverted to Albuquerque after there was "a smokey odor" in the aircraft, a Delta Air Lines spokesperson said.
