Dezerland Action Park opening drive-thru 'Christmas Nights in Lights' show in November
Dezerland Action Park Orlando is offering a new drive-thru holiday light show for Floridians to enjoy while in the safety of their own vehicle from Nov. 11 through Jan. 1. The park, located on International Drive, is featuring a new immersive light show attraction, known as “Christmas Nights in Lights”.
fox35orlando.com
'Dazzling Nights' walk-through Christmas experience returning to Leu Gardens
ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida families will be ‘dazzled’ once again this holiday season with the return of a popular walk-through experience at Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando!. ‘Dazzling Nights’ kicks off November 25 and runs through January 1. Organizers say the event – now in its...
wdwinfo.com
Christmas has Arrived at Disney World!
Friends! It’s November 1st! That means it’s Christmas time here in Orlando. Magic Kingdom transformed overnight; all the ghosts returned to the Haunted Mansion, and Main Street, U.S.A. became a winter wonderland (I write that as I am sweating hiding in air conditioning). Almost all of the decorations have been put up, and the most noticeable piece missing is the giant Christmas tree, but I’m sure it will be up in the next few days. Instead of harping on what hasn’t been put up, let’s look at what has appeared overnight.
Popular Southern breakfast franchise to open first of 20 Orlando-area locations
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A popular Southern breakfast franchise is set to open 20 locations in the Orlando area in the next five years. Representatives from Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken said the first of those locations is set to open in Winter Park in early 2023. >>>...
fox35orlando.com
Residents in Orlando neighborhood suing two popular bars over loud music
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two bars in Orlando’s Mills 50 District, Grumpy’s Underground and Uncle Lou's, are the targets of a lawsuit claiming they’re playing music too loud. People in the neighborhood behind them say something's got to change. "I just want it to stop," said John Peros,...
fox35orlando.com
How Florida residents can get free day at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season
ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is offering a theme park deal to Florida residents only this holiday season. According to its website, Florida residents who purchase a Park-to-Park ticket will get an extra day at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for free. Prices for the 2-park ticket vary depending on the day but begin at $179 for adults and $174 for children ages 3 to 9.
positivelyosceola.com
On-site D-SNAP Location to Open Thursday Through Saturday at Osceola Heritage Park
The Florida Department of Children and Families will hold onsite interviews for D-SNAP applicants who reside or work in Osceola County at Heritage Park in Kissimmee from 7am to 5pm on November 3, 4 and 6. Interviews will not take place on Saturday November 5. D-SNAP provides food assistance to...
Orlando Greek Fest is back this weekend with the tastes, sights and sounds of Greece on offer
Autumn tradition Orlando Greek Fest is back for a long weekend of tasty Greek food, music, artisanal wares and traditional dance performances. The three-day event at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando is ground zero for gourmands of dishes like gyros, loukoumades, dolmades, arni psito and more. Each day of the event will feature performances from local dancers and singers, including members of the Holy Trinity’s Hellenic Dance Program, the Jr. Hellenic Dance Troupe, and Little Aegeans.
20+ Relaxing Things to Do Thanksgiving Weekend in Orlando
Forget going on a shopping frenzy. Thanksgiving weekend is the perfect time to slow down, unwind, and cherish time with your loved ones. While Thursday is all about connection and bonding over great food, the long weekend is another opportunity to explore and connect. Here's a list of relaxing suggestions for maximizing your quality time together this Thanksgiving weekend in Orlando.
Holiday cheer is brewing: Here’s when festive drinks, treats return to Starbucks, Dunkin’
ORLANDO, Fla. — Is it too soon or never soon enough? Starbucks and Dunkin’ both announced the dates that holiday drinks and treats will return to menus this week. Dunkin’ is kicking off the holiday cheer first, debuting its holiday menu and festive cups on Wednesday. >>>...
click orlando
Orlando radio station to play nonstop Christmas music. Here’s when it starts
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas!. Yes, Halloween just ended but with 2023 less than two months away, all eyes and ears are on the holidays. In what has become an anticipated yearly announcement, Orlando radio station Magic 107.7 on Tuesday announced it will start playing Christmas music on Friday, Nov. 11.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 10/28/22 (Deliveries from Earl’s Tree Farm, Gluten Free Alcoholic Drinks, Christmas Decorations in the Wizarding World, and More)
Welcome to another exciting day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. It’s a rainy October day, but the grey skies set the mood for spooky season. Let’s grab our umbrellas and head on into the parks to see what’s new today. It started raining as soon as...
fox35orlando.com
Hundreds of bikers surrounded vehicles in Orange, Seminole counties
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Hundreds of reckless motorcyclists took over some streets in Orange and Seminole County on Sunday. The group was so large, all Seminole deputies could do, was separate regular drivers, to keep them safe. "It was beyond shocking. It was nerve-racking at first." It was a swarm of...
Lake County OKs hundreds of homes, rooftop restaurant in controversial project
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A development project that would increase the number of homes in Howey-in-the-Hills by 65% cleared a big hurdle Tuesday. Lake County commissioners on Nov. 1...
Free Thanksgiving turkey? Here’s how you can get a coupon for one
ORLANDO, Fla. — The clock is ticking for you to qualify for a free Thanksgiving turkey from BJ’s Wholesale Club. The grocer is offering customers who spend $150 in one transaction either in-store or online between now and Nov. 10, a digital coupon for a free Butterball whole turkey, fresh or frozen.
Starbucks headed to these Central Florida neighborhoods
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Seattle-based coffee chain Starbucks has filed plans for three new Orlando area stores. They are slated for the College Park area, the Hunter’s Creek community...
Orlando music venue Uncle Lou's hit with lawsuit over nuisance noise ordinance complaints
Longtime Mills Avenue music venue and music Uncle Lou’s Entertainment Hall has been hit with a nuisance lawsuit brought by a nearby resident. Orlando musicians and fans are rallying to help the venue with legal fees via an online fundraiser and some planned benefit shows in December. Earlier in October, the venue, manager Lou Brown, and the building’s owner were served with a lawsuit alleging nuisance noise ordinance violations. It’s a lawsuit that could potentially have farther-reaching implications for live music on North Mills Avenue.
Universal Orlando to Permanently Close 5 Attractions to Make Way for ‘New Family Entertainment’
Changes are afoot at Universal Orlando Resort. It was announced Tuesday that five attractions will be closing at Universal Studios Florida in the near future to make room for “exciting new family entertainment.”. On Jan. 16, 2023, Fievel’s Playland, Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks...
mynews13.com
Seminole County to ease Red Bug Lake Road congestion
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As Orange County leaders hope voters will approve a penny sales tax for transportation, other counties, like Seminole, already have a cent tax to improve infrastructure. What You Need To Know. Seminole County has a cent tax to improve infrastructure. Crews are extending turning lanes...
mynews13.com
Brightline trains test high speeds in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — Drivers are urged to use caution over the next few days as Brightline trains will be testing speeds up to 79 MPH. Flaggers will man all crossings through Saturday, Nov. 5. Drivers are being asked to be extra cautious. As trains begin to pass through...
