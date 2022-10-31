ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wdwinfo.com

Christmas has Arrived at Disney World!

Friends! It’s November 1st! That means it’s Christmas time here in Orlando. Magic Kingdom transformed overnight; all the ghosts returned to the Haunted Mansion, and Main Street, U.S.A. became a winter wonderland (I write that as I am sweating hiding in air conditioning). Almost all of the decorations have been put up, and the most noticeable piece missing is the giant Christmas tree, but I’m sure it will be up in the next few days. Instead of harping on what hasn’t been put up, let’s look at what has appeared overnight.
fox35orlando.com

How Florida residents can get free day at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is offering a theme park deal to Florida residents only this holiday season. According to its website, Florida residents who purchase a Park-to-Park ticket will get an extra day at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for free. Prices for the 2-park ticket vary depending on the day but begin at $179 for adults and $174 for children ages 3 to 9.
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Greek Fest is back this weekend with the tastes, sights and sounds of Greece on offer

Autumn tradition Orlando Greek Fest is back for a long weekend of tasty Greek food, music, artisanal wares and traditional dance performances. The three-day event at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando is ground zero for gourmands of dishes like gyros, loukoumades, dolmades, arni psito and more. Each day of the event will feature performances from local dancers and singers, including members of the Holy Trinity’s Hellenic Dance Program, the Jr. Hellenic Dance Troupe, and Little Aegeans.
Orlando Date Night Guide

20+ Relaxing Things to Do Thanksgiving Weekend in Orlando

Forget going on a shopping frenzy. Thanksgiving weekend is the perfect time to slow down, unwind, and cherish time with your loved ones. While Thursday is all about connection and bonding over great food, the long weekend is another opportunity to explore and connect. Here's a list of relaxing suggestions for maximizing your quality time together this Thanksgiving weekend in Orlando.
click orlando

Orlando radio station to play nonstop Christmas music. Here’s when it starts

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas!. Yes, Halloween just ended but with 2023 less than two months away, all eyes and ears are on the holidays. In what has become an anticipated yearly announcement, Orlando radio station Magic 107.7 on Tuesday announced it will start playing Christmas music on Friday, Nov. 11.
Orlando Weekly

Orlando music venue Uncle Lou's hit with lawsuit over nuisance noise ordinance complaints

Longtime Mills Avenue music venue and music Uncle Lou’s Entertainment Hall has been hit with a nuisance lawsuit brought by a nearby resident. Orlando musicians and fans are rallying to help the venue with legal fees via an online fundraiser and some planned benefit shows in December. Earlier in October, the venue, manager Lou Brown, and the building’s owner were served with a lawsuit alleging nuisance noise ordinance violations. It’s a lawsuit that could potentially have farther-reaching implications for live music on North Mills Avenue.
mynews13.com

Seminole County to ease Red Bug Lake Road congestion

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As Orange County leaders hope voters will approve a penny sales tax for transportation, other counties, like Seminole, already have a cent tax to improve infrastructure. What You Need To Know. Seminole County has a cent tax to improve infrastructure. Crews are extending turning lanes...
mynews13.com

Brightline trains test high speeds in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — Drivers are urged to use caution over the next few days as Brightline trains will be testing speeds up to 79 MPH. Flaggers will man all crossings through Saturday, Nov. 5. Drivers are being asked to be extra cautious. As trains begin to pass through...
