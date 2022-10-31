Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
2 people hurt after semi vs. pickup truck crash in Chippewa County
TOWNSHIP OF WHEATON, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Chippewa County Tuesday. According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 1 at 9:17 p.m. the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash between a semi-tractor trailer and pickup truck on South Highway 29 at 30th Street in the Township of Wheaton.
drydenwire.com
Two-Vehicle Crash In Chippewa County Spills 29 Tons Of Granular Material For Roofing Shingles
CHIPPEWA COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash in Chippewa County has resulted in injuries and 29 tons of granular material for roofing shingles being spilled, according to a press release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 9:17p, the Chippewa County...
wearegreenbay.com
Chemicals accidentally mix at Wisconsin plant, ‘poisonous vapor’ causes evacuation
BARRON, Wis. (WFRV) – A chemical leak that caused a ‘poisonous vapor’ to get released into the atmosphere resulted in the immediate evacuation of a plant in western Wisconsin. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a reported chemical leak at the Jennie-O...
cwbradio.com
Black River Falls Man Sentenced for 6th OWI
A Black River Falls man arrested for driving drunk with a child in the car was sentenced in Jackson County Court on Tuesday. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, back in October of 2020, they were called to a three vehicle crash on County Road F. Christopher Stensven’s vehicle crossed the center line and hit two other vehicles.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County crash on Highway 29 causes lane closure
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A crash occurred in Chippewa County on Highway 29 at 30th Street Tuesday evening. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred at 9:17 p.m.
drydenwire.com
Early Morning Crash In Clear Lake Results In Fatality
POLK COUNTY -- A single-vehicle crash in the Town of Clear Lake has resulted in a fatality, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say that on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 2:30a, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a single0vehicle crash on 10th Avenue, just west of 20th Street in the Town of Clear Lake.
WEAU-TV 13
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in Eau Claire County Tuesday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning to conduct aerial enforcement of traffic laws in Eau Claire County Tuesday. According to a release by the State Patrol, aerial enforcement will be conducted along Highway 53 in Eau Claire County. The State Patrol’s Aerial Support Unit, which...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County hit-and-run suspect appears in court Tuesday
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with hit-and-run and fleeing law enforcement in September appeared in court on Tuesday. 20-year-old Chad Myszka of Wausau is charged with five counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, one count of hit and run involving injury, two counts of hit and run and one count of fleeing or eluding an officer as a vehicle operator.
Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
Chemical leak at Jennie-O plant prompts shelter-in-place in Barron, Wisconsin
A chemical leak at the Jennie-O plant in Barron, Wisconsin, resulted in a brief shelter-in-place Monday morning. Two employees drove themselves to a nearby hospital to be treated for possible exposure to Anatox and Lysine. One of those employees was on-site when the chemical leak happened, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Office.
WEAU-TV 13
Bond set for 2 men charged with homicide after September shooting in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A bond is set for each of two men charged with homicide in the fatal Sept. shooting of an Altoona man in Eau Claire on Sept. 17. 32-year-old Michael Purnell and 34-year-old Xavier Thompson, both of Eau Claire, were taken into custody and each given a 1,000,000.00 cash bond.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead after rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning
TOWN OF CLEAR LAKE (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on 10th Avenue just west of 20th Street in the Town of Clear Lake, or about 4 miles southeast of the Village of Clear Lake, at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday.
WEAU-TV 13
UWEC Police identify man in death investigation near campus
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Police has identified 32-year-old Thomas Polski of Danbury, Wis. as the man whose body was found in the Putnam Park area adjacent to campus. The initial media release stated that the man had no ties to UW-Eau Claire and...
Fallen Hiker Rescued from Bluff in Red Wing
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders in Red Wing rescued a hiker who fell down an embankment from a walking trail Tuesday afternoon. A Red Wing Fire Department news release says the emergency call came in from the He Mni Can-Barn Bluff around 2 p.m. First responders located the fallen hiker about 20 minutes later.
WEAU-TV 13
Strum man arrested on suspicion of OWI 5th offense
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A 38-year-old man from Strum is arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, 5th offense. The Wisconsin State Patrol said a trooper stopped a vehicle driven by Justin Bjorgo on I-94 near Menomonie around 1:40 a.m. Saturday for speeding. The trooper said...
wwisradio.com
Homicide Charges Filed In Eau Claire
The Eau Claire Police Department is filing homicide charges against two men involved in a shooting last month near Mount Tom Park. Police say after reviewing surveillance video and interviewing nearby residents, charges have been filed against 32-year-old Michael Purnell and 34-year-old Xavier Thompson. The charges include intentional homicide, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and fleeing an officer.
WEAU-TV 13
Oakwood Hills Family Dental Halloween candy buy-back
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If your home is overflowing with Halloween candy, there’s a place you can go to get rid of some of it. Oakwood Hills Family Dental is running its annual candy buy-back from now until Nov. 8. The buy-back is running for the first time in two years after being shut down due to COVID-19. Kids, or parents with leftover candy can “sell” it for $1 a pound, up to five pounds.
WEAU-TV 13
Status conference requested in Lily Peters homicide case
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County district attorney is requesting a status conference in the case of the teenage boy accused of killing 10-year-old Iliana “Lily” Peters. As of now, the next hearing in the case isn’t scheduled until Aug. of next year. Court records show...
WEAU-TV 13
House brings Halloween spirit to Pigeon Falls community
PIGEON FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -No matter where they live, members of one family always get into the Halloween spirit by creating a spooktacular display. That love for the season brings people from all around the Trempealeau County area to check it out. At this home on Main Street in Pigeon...
Volume One
Meet the Best – Eau Claire Animal Hospital
The Eau Claire Animal Hospital has been a staple amongst the Chippewa Valley for over 50 years--and for good reason! From emergency care and check-ups to boarding and grooming, E.C.A.H. offers a vast array of quality services and care for your animal companions. This year marks the eighth consecutive year...
