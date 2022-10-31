EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If your home is overflowing with Halloween candy, there’s a place you can go to get rid of some of it. Oakwood Hills Family Dental is running its annual candy buy-back from now until Nov. 8. The buy-back is running for the first time in two years after being shut down due to COVID-19. Kids, or parents with leftover candy can “sell” it for $1 a pound, up to five pounds.

