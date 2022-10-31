Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Mom does a creepy yet adorable Halloween photo shoot with her kids posing as zombies
Halloween is just around the corner and there are innovative costumes and spooky decor as far as the eyes can see. A photographer from Virginia did the most creepy yet adorable photoshoot with her two young sons. Elizabeth Whitley and her husband took their sons Ezra, then 2, and Jonas, then 4, to a historic graveyard to do the photoshoot. In the shots shared by Whitley, the two boys can be seen wearing denim overalls and posing in the fog-filled graveyard. The background displays tombstones and an old townhouse. The boys put on straight faces and special effects made their eyes red to resemble zombies.
Laughter as Mom and Dad Dress Up As Famous Dead Parents for Halloween
The family reference famous deaths from Batman, Harry Potter and Star Wars.
Handy Dad Builds Living Monster Door To Scare Trick-Or-Treaters On Halloween
Just when you thought your Halloween decorations were on point, this Iowa dad goes and constructs a living, interactive monster door that puts all other front stoops to shame. Greg Dietzenbach decided he wanted to scare trick-or-treaters this year, so he built an interactive piece that’s part Cookie Monster and part front door. Nicknaming it the “Monst-DOOR,” the wooden contraption comes to purple monster life as kids approach, screaming one-liners like, “Do you like candy? Well, I’m going to eat you!”
Woman Wins Halloween With Giant Crocs Shoe Costume
Emily Sullivan told Newsweek her costume took two weeks to make and required "cardboard, hot glue, duct tape, black spray paint, and a lot of patience."
BBC
S Korea Halloween crush: 'I was trapped on ledge, watching people die'
Survivors of the deadly Seoul Halloween crush have been speaking of their horror at watching friends and strangers suffocate in an alleyway as dance music blared into the night. At least 153 people died when crowds thronged the Itaewon district of South Korea's capital. "People began pushing from behind, it...
Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season
Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world. Halloween comes from the Irish...
pawesome.net
Two Pitbulls Show Off The Cuter Side of Halloween In These Costumes
It’s the time of year to dress up your pampered pooches in the cutest and most adorable costumes. There is nothing as cute as a dog wearing a costume. There are so many to choose from, and this is the perfect time to let your dog shine. Two Pitbulls named Knight and Aston make wearing costumes look fashionable. These two adorable dogs can wear anything.
This Home Has 100s of Halloween Decorations in the Yard, and the Internet Has Questions
If you think you’ve overdone your lawn decor for Halloween this year, wait until you see this. In South Carolina, a household has filled their front yard with not just one or two ghouls, but rather, hundreds of them. In a viral TikTok video, user @andrealynnpw drives past the...
Voices: The scariest part of Halloween? Dealing with spoilt brats in masks demanding free sweets
This year, like every year, we all have to play our part in our own little remakes ofHalloween. For real. On our own doorsteps. Trick or treat they call it. Threatening behaviour would be a more honest description of the ritual terror. The play horror is not that amusing, really.You too may be feeling some trepidation about that annual licensed exercise in junior extortion, “trick or treat". In the name of Halloween, whatever that is, or was, children are given leave to threaten whole neighbourhoods with criminal damage. You, too, may dread the diabolical knock on the door in...
The View Hosts Dress as TV Heroines for 2022 Halloween Show: Inside Their Epic Transformations
PEOPLE goes behind-the-scenes of The View's Halloween spectacular, which featured the co-hosts in costume as characters from The Handmaid's Tale, Sex and the City and more The View hosts paid tribute to some televisions greatest heroines on Monday — and PEOPLE has all the details of how it came together. For the ABC daytime show's annual Halloween show, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin dressed up as characters from their favorite TV shows, including Bridgerton, Married... with Children and...
Which ‘Abbott Elementary’ Character Had the Best Halloween Costume?
Every Wednesday in October has been leading up to the final one, the blessed last Wednesday before November begins—aka, the day that Abbott Elementary unveiled its Halloween episode. Get your candy and costume ready. “Candy Zombies” is one of the greats.To set the mood, the entire episode is backdropped by a stormy day outside. It’s sad for little trick-or-treaters, but what a great way to get everyone feeling spooky and scary! The most terrified teacher is Jacob (Chris Perfetti), who can’t avoid Mr. Johnson’s (William Stanford Davis) tale of the dead ghost janitor in the basement of the school. You...
Thrillist
The Real Dracula Castle in Transylvania Throws the Best Halloween Party
It’s fair to say that Dracula’s Castle—practically teetering atop a steep cliff in Transylvania—is dramatic. It's true name is Bran Castle, but the fortress gained its nickname and legendary status when writer Bram Stoker based his famous vampire novel in this location. And though the Irish author had never been to Romania, he chose the home of Dracula simply by looking at a photo—it’s that good. Which means the castle’s underground passages, narrow winding stairways, and secret tunnels are the perfect location for one of Europe’s biggest Halloween bashes.
5 Costumes That Will Make Your Dog the Coolest at the Halloween Party
Choosing a costume for a Halloween party can be a bit of a pain. Choosing a dog Halloween costume, however, should be all fun. Some dogs don’t enjoy dressing up, so keep this mind when choosing an outfit. However, even if your dog doesn’t like to don a costume, there are still things you can […] The post 5 Costumes That Will Make Your Dog the Coolest at the Halloween Party appeared first on DogTime.
Spirit Halloween helps hospitalized kids celebrate the holiday in style
Spirit Halloween's CEO Steven Silverstein talks about Spirit of Children, the charitable foundation that has reached $100 million dollars donated to Child Life programs in North American hospitals.
12tomatoes.com
Man Uses Drones To Create 400Ft-Tall Halloween Display
October is the month of Halloween. That means homes that are kitted out in all kinds of spooky decorations. Now, I love to decorate for Halloween as much as the next person, but my home is never a show-stopping spectacle. However, every neighborhood has that one home that puts the others to shame. Tom BetGeorge is that neighbor that goes all out for his yearly Halloween light show.
An Ancient, Lesser Known Holiday Than Halloween Falls On The Same Day
Halloween is a fun and magical time for kids: costumes, candy, staying up late on a weeknight, and making major memories while covered in spooky face paint and cool glitter. But it’s also more than just a scary fun holiday. It’s an astronomical marvel with an interesting history that spans beyond goblins and ghouls. Here’s what you need to know.
27 Brutally Hysterical Parents Who Nailed The Hell Out Of Halloween With Kids In One Single Tweet
"You might think my house is haunted, but it's just my kids leaving all the drawers and cabinets open."
This Small Town Fixed The Worst Part About Halloween
If you peek into any parent's house right now, there’s a non-zero chance you’ll find a stressed-out parent trying to convince their kid to stop switching their costume idea because it is simply too late. Halloween will be here in less than a week. There’s always one standing issue (not related to costumes) that parents face as a direct result of Halloween night — and a small town just fixed it.
15 of the Very Best ’80s Cartoons and Where to Stream Them
The ’90s may be credited as the decade where animation really took off but, let’s be serious. The ’80s walked very fast so the ’90s could run. From He-Man to Ducktales to Inspector Gadget, to the Smurfs and G.I. Joe, the cartoons of the ‘80s changed everything. It was the decade when studios first began to realize that animation could be treated as more than just an afterthought for a brand and several foundational shows helped pave the way for the cartoon explosion in the ’90s. Various animated shows that are still running today, owe something to the cartoons of the 1980s.
