Trick-or-treating forecast | Will big storm hit Minnesota this weekend?

The sun sets at 6:02 p.m. and temps should be in the low 50s when kids are out trick-or-treating around that time Monday, according to meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.

As nice as it is for Halloween – it's the warmest Halloween since 2000 – temps will be close to 70 on Tuesday and likely into the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. After that, the forecast gets more interesting as the pattern changes.

"A big buckle, a big, powerful jet stream developing from the West Coast moving in here. That energy combined with a lot of other things is going to potentially create a significant storm system. We've been burned before this fall, so don't get your hopes up completely yet," Sundgaard says.

"It could really bring some heavy rain, maybe even a little snow for parts of the Dakotas or western Minnesota on the cold side. But the models really do differ on where that heaviest precip falls. They all create a storm system, but the European model is further north and benefits Minnesota a little more. The other models are a little bit further to the south and southeast."

The storm system is still over the Pacific Ocean, so a lot could happen between now and when it ejects into our region over the weekend.