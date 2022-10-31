ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenkintown, PA

South Jersey man admits role over $500,000 bank fraud scheme

CAMDEN – A Mount Holly man has pleaded guilty to taking part in a conspiracy that took more than $520,000 from customers of a South Jersey bank. Jamere Hill-Birdsong, 33, used his job at the bank’s call center in Mount Laurel to recruit co-workers to steal customers’ ID and account information, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey.
CAMDEN, NJ
Michigan fugitive gets life for local bank robberies

Nov. 3—A 40-year-old Michigan man has received a life sentence for robbing two local financial institutions at gunpoint within an hour on a January day in 2020. Allen Parker will not be eligible for parole for 30 years, according to the sentence handed down Friday in Glynn County Superior Court by Judge Roger B. Lane.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA

