CAMDEN – A Mount Holly man has pleaded guilty to taking part in a conspiracy that took more than $520,000 from customers of a South Jersey bank. Jamere Hill-Birdsong, 33, used his job at the bank’s call center in Mount Laurel to recruit co-workers to steal customers’ ID and account information, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey.

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO