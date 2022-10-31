ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Nov. 2, 2022

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. The 2022 Zachary Christmas Parade, themed "Planes, Trains and Candy Canes," is at 10 a.m. Dec. 3. Forms and...
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - While traditional trick-or-treating usually involves children going door-to-door to get their candy, some parents say they are looking for a safer alternative this year. The city of Zachary is one of many agencies organizing “Trunk-or-Treat” events to help ease some of the concerns parents may have....
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

State fair ends Sunday at new Gonzales location

The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, in Gonzales, is the new home for the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair. “We made the decision to move after BREC told us that the Airline Highway Property known as the Fairgrounds would be under construction this year and next,” said fair President Cliff Barton.
GONZALES, LA
WWL-TV

Popular Houma bowling alley, destroyed by Ida, finds new life

Bowl South of Louisiana grew from a family that is deeply woven into the fabric of Terrebonne’s Cajun culture. This story is part one of Katie Moore's two-part series on Bowl South of Louisiana in Houma, La. Part two of this series airs 10 PM on Tuesday on WWL-TV.
HOUMA, LA
WAFB

BRG celebrates birth of Halloween babies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families at the Baton Rouge General welcome two newborns to the world on Halloween. According to the hospital, Ashley and Brandt Boudreaux welcomed Finley at 1:52 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. She weighed in at six pounds and eight ounces. Megan Merritt and Abdul Malik...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Halloween shooting in BR leaves 1 injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Halloween. According to BRPD, it happened on Chatsworth Street, near Highland Road, around 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 31. The victim had injuries that were not life-threatening. A possible suspect or motive remain unknown...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Authorities warn of scammers posing as BRPD officers

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A recent scam circulating the Baton Rouge area involves fraudsters posing as officers over the phone. An online post from Capital Region Crime Stoppers said the Baton Rouge Police Department is aware of a phone scam where someone claiming to be an officer asks victims to send money to stop the issuance of an arrest warrant.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Two shot in St. Charles Parish; stolen vehicle also recovered

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating shootings that wounded two people, including a 16-year-old boy. Deputies responding to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of Paul Fredrick Street in Luling on Tuesday at about 10:45 p.m. found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. A vehicle damaged by gunfire was found abandoned nearby. It had been reported stolen from another parish, the Sheriff's Office said.
LULING, LA
theadvocate.com

Built for sacred sleep, The Baton Rouge National Cemetery

The Civil War created our national cemeteries. Six hundred and twenty thousand died, calculated at 10% of the population in the 1860s. In 1862, the Civil War battle in Baton Rouge concentrated in the east side of the city. Specifically, much of the fighting happened within Magnolia Cemetery, near the intersection of 19th Street and Florida. By 1867, a military cemetery was formed nearby, and the federal government had begun the peacetime campaign of burying the war dead in proper final resting places. Burying the Union, Federal soldiers, that is. Families and friends bore the responsibility of “bivouacking the dead” Confederates.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

$50,000 lottery ticket sold in Jefferson Parish

MARRERO, La. — Someone in Jefferson Parish went home with $50,000, after selecting a winning lottery ticket on Monday, according to Powerball's Louisiana Lottery website. The winning numbers were bought at Greg's Food Mart on Westwood Drive in Marrero. Louisiana Lottery has not released the name of the winner....
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust

Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust. Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed that over the previous two months, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization operating in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area. This investigation was launched when agents received an anonymous complaint alleging that Donald Lacour, aka “Dumbway,” and Markeith Smith were the leaders of the drug trafficking organization and were selling drugs from an apartment on Rio Drive located close to Merrydale Elementary School.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Five arrests reported by local agencies

Local law enforcement agencies reported five arrests Monday and Tuesday, including charges of obscenity and robbery. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 48-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 51 complaints and made these arrests:. —Shaddrick Joseph Neddie, 46, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:18 p.m....
FRANKLIN, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy