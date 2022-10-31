Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Nov. 2, 2022
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. The 2022 Zachary Christmas Parade, themed "Planes, Trains and Candy Canes," is at 10 a.m. Dec. 3. Forms and...
Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - While traditional trick-or-treating usually involves children going door-to-door to get their candy, some parents say they are looking for a safer alternative this year. The city of Zachary is one of many agencies organizing “Trunk-or-Treat” events to help ease some of the concerns parents may have....
New Orleans, Jefferson Parish lose thousands of residents
Metro New Orleans’ population is changing, and after years of rebuilding since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, has shrunk a little bit.
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
It sits just 10 miles outside of Baton Rouge, and sits just off the Mississippi River. It is listed on Federal pollution lists, and has warnings to not make contact with the water. The name is Devil's Swamp Lake, and that is a very appropriate name. This bending body of...
theadvocate.com
State fair ends Sunday at new Gonzales location
The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, in Gonzales, is the new home for the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair. “We made the decision to move after BREC told us that the Airline Highway Property known as the Fairgrounds would be under construction this year and next,” said fair President Cliff Barton.
WWL-TV
Popular Houma bowling alley, destroyed by Ida, finds new life
Bowl South of Louisiana grew from a family that is deeply woven into the fabric of Terrebonne’s Cajun culture. This story is part one of Katie Moore's two-part series on Bowl South of Louisiana in Houma, La. Part two of this series airs 10 PM on Tuesday on WWL-TV.
BRG celebrates birth of Halloween babies
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families at the Baton Rouge General welcome two newborns to the world on Halloween. According to the hospital, Ashley and Brandt Boudreaux welcomed Finley at 1:52 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. She weighed in at six pounds and eight ounces. Megan Merritt and Abdul Malik...
999ktdy.com
Employees Assaulted at South Louisiana Spirit Halloween Store, Police Searching for Alleged Suspects
At least two employees were assaulted at a Spirit Halloween store in south Louisiana. Spirit Halloween stores usually pop up a couple of months before Halloween to offer a large variety of costumes and accessories, but for one store employee at a Houma location, this year has been absolute hell.
Baton Rouge leaders addressing continued concerns of homeless camps, illegal dump sites
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Homeless camps are a common scene across the country, and Baton Rouge is no exception. According to a recent study, more than 3000 people experience homelessness in Louisiana on any given day. “The amount of trash that accumulates at a homeless camp is unbelievable,” Parry...
Halloween shooting in BR leaves 1 injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Halloween. According to BRPD, it happened on Chatsworth Street, near Highland Road, around 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 31. The victim had injuries that were not life-threatening. A possible suspect or motive remain unknown...
wbrz.com
Woman is second to be arrested in road rage attack of cancer patient in Ascension
PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies arrested a second person tied to a beating of a man and leaving him in the road after a minor car accident in October. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the accident happened around 8 p.m. along Causey Road on October 16. Deputies said the victim...
brproud.com
Authorities warn of scammers posing as BRPD officers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A recent scam circulating the Baton Rouge area involves fraudsters posing as officers over the phone. An online post from Capital Region Crime Stoppers said the Baton Rouge Police Department is aware of a phone scam where someone claiming to be an officer asks victims to send money to stop the issuance of an arrest warrant.
3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring after Louisiana girl dies of overdose
Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday.
theadvocate.com
Princesses, goblins, movie stars part of Hammond businesses' early Halloween party
The cry of “trick or treat” was repeated countless times on the streets of Downtown Hammond Thursday, Oct. 27, as thousands of children, accompanied by parents and other relatives, jammed the streets as they went from one business to the next in the traditional quest for Halloween candy and other little treasures.
brproud.com
Three men accused of illegally catching 133 fish in Iberville Parish
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Three men accused of illegally catching 133 fish on Oct. 22 were cited by agents. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) identified the three men as Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs, Van V. Nghien, 50, of Baton Rouge, and Lu V. Do, 68, of Baton Rouge.
NOLA.com
Two shot in St. Charles Parish; stolen vehicle also recovered
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating shootings that wounded two people, including a 16-year-old boy. Deputies responding to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of Paul Fredrick Street in Luling on Tuesday at about 10:45 p.m. found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. A vehicle damaged by gunfire was found abandoned nearby. It had been reported stolen from another parish, the Sheriff's Office said.
theadvocate.com
Built for sacred sleep, The Baton Rouge National Cemetery
The Civil War created our national cemeteries. Six hundred and twenty thousand died, calculated at 10% of the population in the 1860s. In 1862, the Civil War battle in Baton Rouge concentrated in the east side of the city. Specifically, much of the fighting happened within Magnolia Cemetery, near the intersection of 19th Street and Florida. By 1867, a military cemetery was formed nearby, and the federal government had begun the peacetime campaign of burying the war dead in proper final resting places. Burying the Union, Federal soldiers, that is. Families and friends bore the responsibility of “bivouacking the dead” Confederates.
$50,000 lottery ticket sold in Jefferson Parish
MARRERO, La. — Someone in Jefferson Parish went home with $50,000, after selecting a winning lottery ticket on Monday, according to Powerball's Louisiana Lottery website. The winning numbers were bought at Greg's Food Mart on Westwood Drive in Marrero. Louisiana Lottery has not released the name of the winner....
Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust
Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust. Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed that over the previous two months, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization operating in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area. This investigation was launched when agents received an anonymous complaint alleging that Donald Lacour, aka “Dumbway,” and Markeith Smith were the leaders of the drug trafficking organization and were selling drugs from an apartment on Rio Drive located close to Merrydale Elementary School.
stmarynow.com
Five arrests reported by local agencies
Local law enforcement agencies reported five arrests Monday and Tuesday, including charges of obscenity and robbery. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 48-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 51 complaints and made these arrests:. —Shaddrick Joseph Neddie, 46, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:18 p.m....
