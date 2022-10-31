One-stop shop for all things spiritual and wellness opens in Tri-Cities

A new Tri-Cities business is looking to be a one-stop shop for all things spiritual.

Luna Wellness Center in Pasco wants to be the go-to place in the Tri-Cities for people looking for an alternative approach to improving their well-being.

The store itself is the combination of two businesses, Butterfly Effect and Moonlight Wicks and Broomsticks Apothecary and Boutique .

Butterfly owner Keena Tenorio first met Moonlight’s mother-daughter duo Jennie Johnston and Emily Merryman at their booths at local markets. During the pandemic as they began to think about how to grow their their respective businesses, they realized that a partnership between them was the perfect fit.

“I think what we’re most excited about is offering that alternative approach to wellness that we are seeing people seeking these days,” Tenorio said. “There has been a growing interest in alternative, holistic wellness.”

The shop feels more like a mall for all things wellness and spiritual, with space set aside for Tarot reading, spiritual consultations, yoni steaming to help with reproductive health and more. The store features art, jewelry, custom tea blends, candles, crystals and more.

A variety of cystals and polished stones are available for purchase of the Luna Wellnes Center in Pasco. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

The tea can come in pre-made recipes for pain relief, soothing, cramps or other issues or customers can consult with Johnston and Merryman to figure out a blend to help with a specific need.

In addition to their own businesses, they have space for consignment for artists and wellness practitioners who work out of the shop.

“We really like being able to help our community with lots of local vendors in the store,” Merryman said.

Their goal is to break the stigma around holistic wellness. They know that some people may be hesitant to try a new approach, and encourage customers to ask questions.

“I’m finding people are improving their lives and changing for the better after a spiritual consult,” Tenorio said.

Jennie Johnston, Emily Merryman and Keena Tenorio, from left, are the co-owners of Luna Wellness Center at 3330 W. Court St. in Pasco. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

Camelia Sosa, owner of Samadhi , is a curandera , or Mexican folk healer, who has partnered with the shop. She offers a variety of services ranging from sound baths to chakra balancing and Sabada massages.

“Some of it I’ve learned throughout my journey, and some I’ve learned from my parents,” Sosa said. “

Sosa said a sound bath raises the frequency in the body, which can leave customers feeling relaxed and at ease. Some people feel different sensations of relief, or pain traveling and going away.

She said it helps offer a sense of mental clarity. Sosa hopes that people who are apprehensive to try something unfamiliar will keep an open mind.

“We put fear in things when we do not know what they are,” she said. “Try to find out a little information, ask everything you desire, ask about everything. That’s the way you find your own personal truth.”

Several styles of jewelry are sold at the recently opened Luna Wellness Center at 3330 W. Court St. in Pasco. Bob Brawdy

They even have a master esthetician on hand who focuses on a more natural approach to skincare.

In addition to the current services, Luna also will be expanding into the space next door. The expansion will allow them more room for additional vendors and services such as tea parties, yoga, paint and sip and other events.

They’re partnering Lifted Lotus Yoga to bring the first dedicated yoga studio to Pasco.

The shop celebrated its grand opening on Saturday. They hope to open the expanded space by spring.

Luna Wellness Center is at 3330 W. Court St. Ste. H. in Pasco. For hours and events, visit their Facebook page.