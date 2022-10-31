ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Central Wisconsin family farm issues Class I recall of frozen pizzas

ATHENS, Wis. (WFRV) – A family farm in central Wisconsin has issued a Class I recall of frozen pizzas sold at retail stores in the state. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, Stoney Acres Farm in Athens, issued the recall on products purchased on or after October 11.
ATHENS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

DNR crayfish case results in first criminal convictions under Wisconsin’s invasive species law

(WFRV) – The first-ever criminal conviction under Wisconsin’s invasive species law, relating to the importation of live red swamp crayfish was announced on October 31. The announcement was made by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and it states that the investigation was launched in 2020 after several grocery stores were selling live red swamp crayfish.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Associated Bank pledges $1M to northeast Wisconsin communities

(WFRV) – Several organizations throughout northeast Wisconsin will be receiving funds from Associated Bank after the business pledged a $1 million investment to the Greater Green Bay and Fox Cities region. The funds are in addition to the company’s annual $1 million in regional philanthropic giving and are designed...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

What issues do Wisconsin voters find important? Poll reveals top issue

(WFRV) – The economy was overwhelmingly the most important issue to Wisconsin voters, according to a new WFRV-TV/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released on Wednesday. This poll was done between October 27 and 29 and has a three percent margin of error. Below are the results of what is most important to Wisconsin voters:
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

November begins quite warm!

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Very warm November weather expected as the new month gets going. Tuesday will bring lots of sunshine and southwest winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour. That combination will take highs to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Low to mid 60s near the lake.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Gun laws are on the midterm ballots in these states

(NEXSTAR) — In the wake of several mass shootings this year and in years past, gun legislation remains a key issue for many voters going into the midterm election this year. While federal lawmakers passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act back in June, the legislation still leaves many gaps for states to fill in with their own regulations — or not.
IOWA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Possible record breaking warmth continues

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Southerly winds pulled in lots of warm air for today, and we broke the record high temps! Prior to today the record was 72 degrees set back in 1990, and today we hit a high of 74 degrees. Tomorrow we...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy