Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin family farm issues Class I recall of frozen pizzas
ATHENS, Wis. (WFRV) – A family farm in central Wisconsin has issued a Class I recall of frozen pizzas sold at retail stores in the state. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, Stoney Acres Farm in Athens, issued the recall on products purchased on or after October 11.
wearegreenbay.com
From Appleton to Texas: 12 monarch butterflies arrived safely to conservationists
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton man sent 12 monarch butterflies to conservationists in Texas on Monday, the butterflies arrived at their new home on Tuesday afternoon. Butterfly enthusiast, Jack Voight, sent the 12 monarchs to south Texas to help do his part to make sure monarch butterflies don’t go extinct.
wearegreenbay.com
DNR crayfish case results in first criminal convictions under Wisconsin’s invasive species law
(WFRV) – The first-ever criminal conviction under Wisconsin’s invasive species law, relating to the importation of live red swamp crayfish was announced on October 31. The announcement was made by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and it states that the investigation was launched in 2020 after several grocery stores were selling live red swamp crayfish.
wearegreenbay.com
Associated Bank pledges $1M to northeast Wisconsin communities
(WFRV) – Several organizations throughout northeast Wisconsin will be receiving funds from Associated Bank after the business pledged a $1 million investment to the Greater Green Bay and Fox Cities region. The funds are in addition to the company’s annual $1 million in regional philanthropic giving and are designed...
wearegreenbay.com
What issues do Wisconsin voters find important? Poll reveals top issue
(WFRV) – The economy was overwhelmingly the most important issue to Wisconsin voters, according to a new WFRV-TV/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released on Wednesday. This poll was done between October 27 and 29 and has a three percent margin of error. Below are the results of what is most important to Wisconsin voters:
wearegreenbay.com
November begins quite warm!
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Very warm November weather expected as the new month gets going. Tuesday will bring lots of sunshine and southwest winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour. That combination will take highs to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Low to mid 60s near the lake.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin motorcyclist thrown from bike after hitting deer, dies en route to hospital
OTSEGO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin motorcyclist is dead after hitting a deer and being thrown from the bike on a county highway in Columbia County. According to a release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:30 p.m., authorities received a 911 call for a single motorcycle crash on CTH C in the township of Otsego.
wearegreenbay.com
WFRV Poll: Evers and Michels neck-and-neck for Governor, Johnson keeps four-point edge on Barnes
(WFRV) – Tony Evers and Tim Michels are only separated by one point in Wisconsin’s Governor race with less than a week until the November 8 election, according to a new WFRV-TV/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released on Wednesday. This poll was done between October 27 and 29...
wearegreenbay.com
Does a Donald Trump endorsement of a candidate sway Wisconsin voters? WFRV Poll:
(WFRV) – With the 2022 Midterm elections just under a week away, a new WFRV-TV/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll that was released on Wednesday shows the persuasion that former President Donald Trump’s endorsements have over Wisconsin voters. According to the poll, 44% of voters say that former President...
wearegreenbay.com
Gun laws are on the midterm ballots in these states
(NEXSTAR) — In the wake of several mass shootings this year and in years past, gun legislation remains a key issue for many voters going into the midterm election this year. While federal lawmakers passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act back in June, the legislation still leaves many gaps for states to fill in with their own regulations — or not.
wearegreenbay.com
Public Service Commission of Wisconsin holds hearings about proposed utility price increase
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin held public hearing’s on Tuesday about a proposed utility price increase that would affect people throughout Wisconsin. Initially, We Energies and WPS thought the increase would be about 5%, or about $6 more a month. The residential...
wearegreenbay.com
Possible record breaking warmth continues
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Southerly winds pulled in lots of warm air for today, and we broke the record high temps! Prior to today the record was 72 degrees set back in 1990, and today we hit a high of 74 degrees. Tomorrow we...
Comments / 0