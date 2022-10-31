A driver being pursued tonight in Richmond County crashed into two vehicles during the chase, resulting in one death. Lt. Kimberly Lee says deputies tried to stop the driver of a Nissan Rogue on Milledgeville Road at Tubman Home Road for a traffic violation just after 5 p.m. The driver fled, leading deputies on a chase that ended on Gordon Highway at Thomas Lane when the suspect hit another vehicle. The driver of the car, 33-year-old Ashley Irvin of Augusta, was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where she died a short time later. The suspect was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. Charges against him are pending.

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO