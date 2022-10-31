Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgac.com
Aiken County Schools to Hold MEGA Hiring Event
The Aiken County School System is hosting its first ever MEGA Hiring Event this Saturday, November 5, from 8:00 a.m. until noon at Aiken High School. Officials say they will be hiring for certified and classified positions for the remainder of this school year, in addition to positions in the 2023-2024 school year. All schools in the district will be represented and applicants will get a chance to be interviewed during the event.
wgac.com
Video: Fight At Academy of Richmond County
The first of the two videos sent to us by witnesses of the fight this morning at Academy of Richmond County. The authorities are collecting these images for investigative purposes…
wgac.com
We’re Fat, Unhealthy And Unhappy
According to the folks at WalletHub. WalletHub wanted to determine the fattest cities in America by comparing 100 of the most populated US metro areas and their population’s average weight, medical conditions, access to healthy food and fitness, and their physical activity (or lack thereof) Here in Augusta, we’re...
wgac.com
Someone In Augusta Could Win $1.5 Billion in Powerball!
Yes, I’ll play, now that Powerball is at $1.5 Billion for someone in Augusta (hopefully)! I’ll play, even though the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 293 million. But, someone has to be the 1, right? I’m always amazed at people, including myself, that only play when the jackpot reaches something like $3 Million. I could live on that!
wgac.com
High School Football Scoreboard – November 4, 2022
Should be a great night of high school football ahead for Week 11 of “The Wifesaver High School Football Scoreboard”!! Who could ask for more than good weather and the start of playoff football in South Carolina as Georgia schools wrap up regular season play?. The North Augusta...
wgac.com
Grandfather of Missing Savannah Boy Presumed Victim of Hit and Run
Twenty-month-old Quinton Simon was reported missing over a month ago in Savannah. Law enforcement officials said they had enough evidence to presume the toddler was dead, yet his body has not been found. Yesterday, a man was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Highway 23 between Claxton Road and Brigham...
wgac.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Highway 23 in Waynesboro
The Georgia State Patrol is re-routing traffic following an accident this morning in Burke County that left a pedestrian dead. It happened in the 9900 block of Highway 23 between Claxton Road and Brigham Landing. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a man was struck and killed by a vehicle this morning, but no other information has been released. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.
wgac.com
Pedestrian Killed in Hit and Run in Burke County
The body of a white male was found around 7:20 this morning in the 9900 block of Highway 23 between Claxton Road and Brigham Landing Road. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary investigation indicated the male was hit by an unknown vehicle. Authorities are asking for help...
wgac.com
Man Wanted on Multiple Warrants Charged With Fatal Wreck
A man faces multiple charges in connection with a police pursuit that ended when he crashed into a woman’s car Wednesday, leading to her death. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop Willie Sturdivant for a traffic violation around 5:00 p.m. Sturdivant fled, leading deputies on a chase that ended on Gordon Highway at Thomas Lane when he crashed into another vehicle.
wgac.com
Suspect Crashes into Vehicle Killing One During Police Pursuit
A driver being pursued tonight in Richmond County crashed into two vehicles during the chase, resulting in one death. Lt. Kimberly Lee says deputies tried to stop the driver of a Nissan Rogue on Milledgeville Road at Tubman Home Road for a traffic violation just after 5 p.m. The driver fled, leading deputies on a chase that ended on Gordon Highway at Thomas Lane when the suspect hit another vehicle. The driver of the car, 33-year-old Ashley Irvin of Augusta, was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where she died a short time later. The suspect was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. Charges against him are pending.
Comments / 0