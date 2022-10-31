Read full article on original website
Related
WKRG
Watch: Perfect mint chocolate holiday cookies
IRVING, Texas (NEXSTAR) — Every family has its favorite holiday cookie recipe. For the Kellermans in Texas, they enjoy a cookie that combines two favorite treats. Here’s the recipe for Grandma Katie’s Andes Mint Cookies:. – 3/4 cup margarine. – 1 1/2 cup sugar. – 2 tablespoons...
WKRG
‘Happy’ and ‘mad’: 2 visions in Colorado governor’s race
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Seeking a second term as Colorado’s governor, Democrat Jared Polis refers to himself with a simple phrase as he tries to fend off a barrage of attacks from a challenger trying to become the state’s first Republican governor since 2007: “Happy dad.”
Comments / 0