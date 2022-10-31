Read full article on original website
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
A Pa. Walmart closing for good this month. Customers are lining up around the building
Walmart shoppers in Pittsburgh are doing the most to take advantage of the final sale for the only location in the entire city, which is set to close for good next week. KDKA reports the only Walmart in the city has been at The Waterworks Shopping Center, but that last week the company announced it would be permanently closed.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Shopping With Dignity at The Pittsburgh Food Bank’s New Market
Guests can now “shop” in a grocery store-like setting at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank — an experience that anti-hunger advocates say gives them more choices and brings more dignity to the food distribution process. The Market opened on Sept. 28 and continues to grow. It...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Head of Milwaukee Arts Center To Lead Pittsburgh Cultural Trust
She’s a triathlete and practices Handel piano suites in her spare time. And on Feb. 1, Kendra Whitlock Ingram will be taking the helm as president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. Ingram is only the third person to take this leadership position in the Trust’s 38-year history;...
Pittsburgh Regional Transit making cuts that will affect several bus routes
PITTSBURGH — Starting Nov. 20, Pittsburgh Regional Transit is reducing service hours which will affect several bus routes, and riders are frustrated. “We’ve had enough bus cuts already. There are way too many cuts. Buses are unreliable as it is,” said Karen Miller of Polish Hill. PRT...
Long lines for going-out-of-business sale at Waterworks Walmart
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The going-out-of-business sale is underway at the Walmart at The Waterworks shopping center.The Walmart is set to close on Nov. 11. The decision was made after a review of the store's finances, a company spokesperson said.A line wrapped around the building on Monday, as people waited to shop the store's 50 percent off sale.
cranberryeagle.com
New park a hidden find for Harmony residents
JACKSON TWP — Behind a bustling plaza along Harmony’s edge stretches an expanse of grass enclosed by towering pines and burnished foliage, with soccer goals, benches and a playground. “Welcome,” reads a sign, laying down some ground rules for children who ascend the playground’s planks. Sipple...
Makers of Monopoly reveal new Pittsburgh-themed board
PITTSBURGH — The makers of Monopoly revealed a new Pittsburgh-themed game board on Wednesday. An event was held at the National Aviary on Wednesday afternoon to introduce the new board. Monopoly took submissions of locations and landmarks people wanted to see on the board. Today, the business released a...
matadornetwork.com
The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh
The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
See which communities in the Pittsburgh region are the most educated
PITTSBURGH — There are nine ZIP Codes in the Pittsburgh region in which at least 30% of the population have graduate or professional degrees, and there are three that top 40% as the most-educated communities in the region in the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Taking...
ems1.com
Gunshot victim seeks help at Pittsburgh EMS headquarters
PITTSBURGH — Two men sought help early Tuesday at a Pittsburgh hospital and Pittsburgh EMS headquarters after being shot outside of the city, according to police. A 21-year-old man was dropped off at the Filbert Street EMS station in Shadyside around 3:30 a.m. Police said he had a gunshot wound to the lower leg and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
pittsburghmagazine.com
From Blue Collar to Hipster, Lawrenceville’s Story is Part of This House
Their story is a classic tale of Lawrenceville’s evolution. Before Business Insider ranked it among the “Most Hipster” neighborhoods in the world, and before the flippers arrived and the Brooklynites migrated there, Lawrenceville’s main drag was filled with neighborhood bars that served a shot and a beer to blue-collar workers who stopped in before heading home.
7 apartment tenants lose homes in Jeannette fire
Seven apartment tenants lost their homes Monday afternoon when a fire swept through two homes in Jeannette and damaged a third. The cause of the blaze is under investigation by a state police fire marshal and Jeannette police, a city fire official said. No one was reported injured in the...
Bier’s Pub and War Streets Brewing closing, but new pub to take its place
PITTSBURGH — Bier’s Pub and War Streets Brewery is closing on the North Side. Owners Jake Bier and Abbey Surrena made the announcement Friday on Facebook. “As the saying goes, all good things must pass,” the announcement said. “After more than five dedicated years of owning and operating Bier’s Pub & War Streets Brewery with my partners in crime, we have decided to close this chapter in the pursuit of a new one. While this is a bittersweet decision, and we will miss being a part of a truly vibrant neighborhood, we look forward to the adventures that lie ahead of us.”
PennDOT projects seeming to have a life of their own as construction projects linger on
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Does it seem like road construction projects that get in our way just go on forever? With several in our area that seem to have a life of their own, John Shumway went looking for light at the end of the construction tunnel.One project will be ending soon, but another won't be reaching a conclusion anytime soon.There's a reason that I-79 has been splitting into two lanes for a while now when you get to the end of the Neville Island Bridge. "So we replaced two bridge decks on the northbound side of 79. That's why the crossover...
Some Shadyside residents having tires deflated, messages left behind
PITTSBURGH — People who live in Shadyside say their tires are being deflated with lentil beans and whoever is responsible is also leaving behind a message on their cars. Nighttime surveillance video from a Shadyside viewer shows two people stopping by a car on Pembroke Place. That’s when the viewer believes lentils were placed inside the tire cap, allowing air to leak out.
wtae.com
Man shot at Hyatt Place in Robinson Township
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny County police confirm a man was shot at Hyatt Place on Campbells Run Road in Robinson Township on Wednesday morning. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 observed at least a half-dozen police vehicles and an ambulance upon arriving at the scene. Police said the victim suffered...
playpennsylvania.com
Gambling in the Steel City, A Pittsburgh Poker and Casino Tour
Pittsburgh is known for its rich history in the steel industry, culture and sports teams. Recently though, the Steel City became a highlight on the Pennsylvania poker map. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh set a world record for the largest poker bad beat in history. When the jackpot finally hit, it was over $1.2 million.
Sewickley's Tull Family Theater will be renamed next year
The Tull Family Theater, a Sewickley nonprofit, will be going by a new name for at least the next decade. It is being renamed The Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center — or “The Lindsay,” for short — effective Jan. 1 . The change is part of...
cranberryeagle.com
Farkleberry Craft Show returns to Cranberry
Fans of homemade goods won’t have to travel far to see the work of crafters and artisans from around Pennsylvania this weekend. The annual Farkleberry Craft Show returns to the Cranberry Township Municipal Center on Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., bringing about 100 crafters together to show off and sell their handmade wares.
