A Pennsylvania mom is raising awareness and celebrating limb differences one year after her daughter, who has a limb difference, was born. Nicole Edwards posted a TikTok video on Oct. 7 of what she would have told herself and other parents facing what she and her husband, Bryan Edwards, experienced last year when she first found out her daughter Sage had amniotic band syndrome, a rare condition where a band in the amniotic sac of the fetus constricts or even amputates an area of the body, according to the National Institutes of Health.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO