ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Family's horror as a new father dies after being rushed to hospital by his fiancé and baby when an ambulance failed to turn up to his desperate emergency call

A grieving widow has demanded answers after she was forced to drive her dying fiancé to hospital while waiting for urgent help from paramedics. Danny Vasiljevic, 36, was in a car at a shopping centre on Melbourne's outskirts on September 23 when he called triple-0 complaining of breathing difficulties and severe chest pain.
Abby Joseph

Mother-in-Law Says Son “Will Not Be Happy Living with a Large Walrus” to Pregnant Daughter-in-Law

Weight stigma, also called sizeism, is discrimination or prejudice against people who are overweight or obese. It can take many forms, from subtle comments and jokes to more overt forms of discrimination, such as refusing to hire someone because of their weight. Due to our society's obsession with being thin, sizeism can lead to name-calling and passive-aggressive comments from close friends and family.
People

Texas Woman Nearly Loses Her Life After Doctors Can't Legally Perform an Abortion: 'Their Hands Were Tied'

Amanda Zurawski was 18 weeks pregnant and out walking near her home in Austin, Texas, when she felt abnormal discharge and "what felt like water running down my leg." She made an appointment with her doctor, but wasn't too worried. "I was fairly certain that I'd be told this is normal," Amanda tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I fully expected them to send me home and all would be fine."
AUSTIN, TX
ABC News

Mom celebrates 1-year-old with limb difference in emotional video

A Pennsylvania mom is raising awareness and celebrating limb differences one year after her daughter, who has a limb difference, was born. Nicole Edwards posted a TikTok video on Oct. 7 of what she would have told herself and other parents facing what she and her husband, Bryan Edwards, experienced last year when she first found out her daughter Sage had amniotic band syndrome, a rare condition where a band in the amniotic sac of the fetus constricts or even amputates an area of the body, according to the National Institutes of Health.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Baby died after slipping from mum's arms as they slept together

A six-week-old baby died after falling out of her mother’s arms when mum fell asleep on the sofa, an inquest has heard. Lilly-Marie Tina Harris died after being bottle-fed at the family home and falling asleep in her mum’s arms at around midnight. Both her parents then fell...
The Independent

Toddler with muscle condition stands on own for first time as proud mother looks on

A mother captured the heartwarming moment her toddler, who has a muscle condition, stood by herself unaided.Jessica Quarello documented two-year-old Adeline standing on her own as sister Charlee, 5, watched on, in a TikTok video.The content creator explained that the moment was “huge” as Adeline has Down’s syndrome and hypotonia, with the latter creating low muscle tone.“The reaction was unbelievable... Walking was a huge milestone for Adeline due to her diagnosis of hypotonia which is common for individuals with Down syndrome,” Quarello said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
Motherly

My daughter has Down syndrome, and her siblings are better for it

People often ask me what it is like having a sibling with Down syndrome for our two younger children, Marilee and William. Is having their 16-year-old sister, Penny, in their lives different than having a typical sibling? Is her presence better? Worse?. They are impossible questions to answer, because Penny...

Comments / 0

Community Policy