Road closures planned in Norfolk for Pharrell Mighty Dream Forum
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Intermittent road closures will take place in the city of Norfolk along several streets during Pharrell’s Mighty Dream Forum this week.
Through 4 a.m. Nov. 3, expect intermittent, short-duration road closures along parts of Freemason Street, Granby Street, Olney Road, Wilson Road and Church Street.Close
Wednesday, there will be full closures of the following roads for a Mighty Dream block party:
- Granby Street between Virginia Beach Boulevard and Olney Road
- Eastbound and westbound Olney Road between West Wilson Avenue to East Olney Road
- West Wilson Avenue between Granby Street and West Olney Road
- East Wilson Avenue between Granby Street and Moseley Lane
- Addison Street between Granby Street and Moseley Lane
The lineup for the three-day Mighty Dream Forum includes leaders from finance, consumer brands academia and beyond.
