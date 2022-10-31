ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Road closures planned in Norfolk for Pharrell Mighty Dream Forum

By Jimmy LaRoue
 2 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Intermittent road closures will take place in the city of Norfolk along several streets during Pharrell’s Mighty Dream Forum this week.

Through 4 a.m. Nov. 3, expect intermittent, short-duration road closures along parts of Freemason Street, Granby Street, Olney Road, Wilson Road and Church Street.

Wednesday, there will be full closures of the following roads for a Mighty Dream block party:

  • Granby Street between Virginia Beach Boulevard and Olney Road
  • Eastbound and westbound Olney Road between West Wilson Avenue to East Olney Road
  • West Wilson Avenue between Granby Street and West Olney Road
  • East Wilson Avenue between Granby Street and Moseley Lane
  • Addison Street between Granby Street and Moseley Lane
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yt9SI_0itEpjLM00

The lineup for the three-day Mighty Dream Forum includes leaders from finance, consumer brands academia and beyond .

