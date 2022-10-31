Road closures planned in Norfolk for Pharrell Mighty Dream Forum

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Intermittent road closures will take place in the city of Norfolk along several streets during Pharrell’s Mighty Dream Forum this week.

Through 4 a.m. Nov. 3, expect intermittent, short-duration road closures along parts of Freemason Street, Granby Street, Olney Road, Wilson Road and Church Street.

Wednesday, there will be full closures of the following roads for a Mighty Dream block party:

Granby Street between Virginia Beach Boulevard and Olney Road

Eastbound and westbound Olney Road between West Wilson Avenue to East Olney Road

West Wilson Avenue between Granby Street and West Olney Road

East Wilson Avenue between Granby Street and Moseley Lane

Addison Street between Granby Street and Moseley Lane

The lineup for the three-day Mighty Dream Forum includes leaders from finance, consumer brands academia and beyond .

