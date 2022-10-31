Read full article on original website
HOA offering free lung cancer screenings this November
(WSYR-TV) — November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, confronting the leading cause of cancer death in the nation today. It’s the stepping off point for this month’s “Cancer Q & A with HOA. Dr. Ajeet Gajra is a medical oncologist and chief scientific officer at Hematology-Oncology...
What month is this? Sun and warmth for CNY
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Mild out there now but wait until you feel the air come the end of the week and weekend! Find out how warm it gets below. High pressure is building back into Central New York and the Northeast for the rest of the week which means more sunshine and warming air for the last half of the week!
Lyft announces 50% off rides to polling sites on Election Day
BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Lyft is doing what it can to get New Yorkers to the polls on Tuesday, November 8. The ride share company is offering a 50% discount (up to $10) on Election Day to riders who use the code VOTE22. The discount is for people who...
New York State Fall Foliage Report: November 2
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) Peak fall foliage colors have come and gone across Central New York over the last week. The New York State Department of Economic Development is reporting all of Upstate New York is past their peak colors. While you may find a few splashes of color into the start of the weekend locally, your best bet for finding color now is to travel downstate closer to New York City and Long Island.
Early fall warmth not ready to depart CNY just yet
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — It is now early November and folks may have put away their deck furniture or golf clubs here in Central New York. Mother Nature, however, seems to have different plans that may make many question their earlier decisions. Temperatures look to average above normal in...
Gas prices are on the rise in Central New York again
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After months of the gas price cooling off, it appears that we may be experiencing rising prices again. The national average is now $3.76, down $0.03 from October 24. Now, gas prices are on the rise here at home. New York’s average is now $3.82,...
Winning Lottery ticket sold in Liverpool
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New York Lottery announced that a winning TAKE 5 MIDDAY ticket was soldat WEGMANS #01 located on 7519 Oswego Rd. in Liverpool on November 1. According to the NY Lottery, TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Panel: Oregon Gov candidate didn’t create hostile workplace
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek did not create a hostile work environment for a lawmaker when she was House speaker, the Oregon House Conduct Committee determined Monday after voting mostly along party lines. The committee members, two Democrats and two Republicans, decided that some...
Champions: October 31, 2022
(WSYR-TV)- See who’s celebrating a spooky birthday today in Central New York! Happy Halloween to our Champions!
Conole and Williams make final push in tight race for 22nd Congressional seat
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We’re now just days away from Election Day and recent polls continue to show a tight race for New York’s 22nd Congressional seat. In the final days of the campaign, Democratic candidate, Francis Conole, and Republican candidate, Brandon Williams, are continuing to make their last push on the trail.
CNY Veterans Parade and Expo set for this Saturday
(WSYR-TV) — The CNY Veterans Parade and Expo has established itself as a premier event that honors those who serve our country. Diana Abdella and Juanita Perez-Williams share what this year’s event has in store. The CNY Veterans Parade and Expo established itself as the premier event in...
New Poll: Hochul’s lead over Zeldin increases in NY governor’s race
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Democrat Kathy Hochul has widened her lead over Republican Lee Zeldin in the race for New York governor, according to a new PIX11 News/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released Tuesday. One week before Election Day, Hochul leads her challenger 52% to 44%, with 3% undecided....
