SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) Peak fall foliage colors have come and gone across Central New York over the last week. The New York State Department of Economic Development is reporting all of Upstate New York is past their peak colors. While you may find a few splashes of color into the start of the weekend locally, your best bet for finding color now is to travel downstate closer to New York City and Long Island.

1 HOUR AGO