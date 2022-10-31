Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new store in OhioKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenColumbus, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year AbsenceJoel EisenbergOhio State
Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar to help cats find permanent homesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
Ohio State's Tommy Eichenberg named Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week for 2nd time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the second consecutive week, Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has been named the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week. Eichenberg, who was recently named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, had 15 total tackles (10 solo) in Ohio State's 44-31 win over Penn State.
dayton247now.com
The Fire: Ohio State unveils hype trailer for road matchup with Northwestern
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0) will hit the road for a second straight week to take on the Northwestern Wildcats (1-7). The Buckeyes released their hype trailer for the game Thursday titled ch. IX: the fire. "We're walking through the fire right now....
dayton247now.com
Central State unveils new Honors Residence Hall
WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Central State University cut a ceremonial ribbon in celebration of its new Honors Residence Hall. The $15 million, 55,000-square-foot facility will feature a computer lab, student collaborative spaces, tutoring areas, vending area, laundry facility, and the administrative offices for the Honors College. Dr. Jack Thomas, president...
dayton247now.com
SWAT team training to be held Thursday at Clark State
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield Police Division will join SWAT Teams from across Southwest Ohio in SWAT team training on Thursday. The training will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Clark State Brinkman Education Center, 100 South Limestone Street in Springfield. “With the large law enforcement presence...
dayton247now.com
2 killed in head-on semi crash in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Wilmington Post is looking into a two-vehicle collision that resulted in two fatalities. On November 2 around 4:14 p.m., a collision happened on US 68, south of Center Road. Eric Ford, a 32-year-old Sabina resident driving a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer,...
dayton247now.com
Goodwill Easterseals reopens its Senior Adult Day Services in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Goodwill Easterseals celebrated the reopening on Thursday of its Senior Adult Day Services in Beavercreek. Allison Underwood, senior director of Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley for Community Support Services, said that they were required to close during the COVID-19 pandemic. "So we are having our grand reopening...
dayton247now.com
Newport Aquarium welcomes 3 new sand tiger sharks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three new sand tiger sharks have been added to Newport Aquarium's Surrounded by Sharks Exhibit. The three sharks, two males and one female, are officially showing off their toothy grins and nearly seven-foot-long frames in the new exhibit. They are joining several other species, including black-tip reef sharks and shark rays.
dayton247now.com
Starbucks holiday drinks return Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Put down that pumpkin spice and pick up a peppermint mocha! The Starbucks holiday menu has returned. Beginning Thursday, customers can purchase their favorite holiday beverages and seasonal food items at Starbucks. Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, and Chestnut Praline Latte...
Comments / 0