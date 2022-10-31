ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Central State unveils new Honors Residence Hall

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Central State University cut a ceremonial ribbon in celebration of its new Honors Residence Hall. The $15 million, 55,000-square-foot facility will feature a computer lab, student collaborative spaces, tutoring areas, vending area, laundry facility, and the administrative offices for the Honors College. Dr. Jack Thomas, president...
WILBERFORCE, OH
SWAT team training to be held Thursday at Clark State

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield Police Division will join SWAT Teams from across Southwest Ohio in SWAT team training on Thursday. The training will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Clark State Brinkman Education Center, 100 South Limestone Street in Springfield. “With the large law enforcement presence...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
2 killed in head-on semi crash in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Wilmington Post is looking into a two-vehicle collision that resulted in two fatalities. On November 2 around 4:14 p.m., a collision happened on US 68, south of Center Road. Eric Ford, a 32-year-old Sabina resident driving a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer,...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Goodwill Easterseals reopens its Senior Adult Day Services in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Goodwill Easterseals celebrated the reopening on Thursday of its Senior Adult Day Services in Beavercreek. Allison Underwood, senior director of Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley for Community Support Services, said that they were required to close during the COVID-19 pandemic. "So we are having our grand reopening...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Newport Aquarium welcomes 3 new sand tiger sharks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three new sand tiger sharks have been added to Newport Aquarium's Surrounded by Sharks Exhibit. The three sharks, two males and one female, are officially showing off their toothy grins and nearly seven-foot-long frames in the new exhibit. They are joining several other species, including black-tip reef sharks and shark rays.
COLUMBUS, OH
Starbucks holiday drinks return Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Put down that pumpkin spice and pick up a peppermint mocha! The Starbucks holiday menu has returned. Beginning Thursday, customers can purchase their favorite holiday beverages and seasonal food items at Starbucks. Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, and Chestnut Praline Latte...
COLUMBUS, OH

