1 hurt, 4 detained after shooting in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were detained Monday morning in Florence after a shooting that injured one person, according to Police Capt. Mike Brandt.
It happened at about 11:20 a.m. at the 1000 block of Kershaw Street.
Brandt said officers applied a tourniquet to the victim before they were taken to the hospital but that their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Police have not said whether any of the four people detained by officers will be charged.
After the shooting, Brandt said officers found a suspect’s vehicle at the Colonial Inn Hotel on Irby Street.
No additional information was immediately available.
