Florence, SC

1 hurt, 4 detained after shooting in Florence

By Tanya Pinette
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were detained Monday morning in Florence after a shooting that injured one person, according to Police Capt. Mike Brandt.

It happened at about 11:20 a.m. at the 1000 block of Kershaw Street.

Brandt said officers applied a tourniquet to the victim before they were taken to the hospital but that their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have not said whether any of the four people detained by officers will be charged.

After the shooting, Brandt said officers found a suspect’s vehicle at the Colonial Inn Hotel on Irby Street.

No additional information was immediately available.

Comments / 2

Wilma Scott
2d ago

If They Commit These Shootings They Shouldn’t Be Allowed Bail…. It’s Gone Too Far & They Need To Be Held Accountable!!! #stoptheshootings

