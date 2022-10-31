Read full article on original website
Physician assistants accompanying paramedics resulted in cost savings and fewer 911 calls, Sacramento Metro Fire says
It's been a year since the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District added advanced medical providers to its list of first responders. It's a sign of the times nationwide.Scott Perryman is a battalion chief with Metro Fire. "I started in Southern California as paramedic," he said.Perryman loved medicine so much, he put himself through physician assistant school at Stanford. When he went back out into the field, he realized "that there were a lot of issues I was seeing as a paramedic that could be treated in the field and they didn't have to go to the emergency room."A lot of 9-1-1...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A tripledemic in California? 3 viruses have experts worrying about hospital beds
A lot of toddlers and preschoolers in the Sacramento region are coming down with a virus that many parents of very young children have never seen before. The number of cases are climbing sharply even as two other viruses — the flu and COVID-19 — are widely expected to surge over the fall and winter.
KCRA.com
Sacramento-area daycares use COVID-era safety measures amid RSV spike
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is seeing an increase in child hospitalizations for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, prompting parents to take steps in protecting their children. Meanwhile, people are taking steps to also protect themselves against COVID-19 and the flu. Despite the uptick, hospital systems like UC Davis and...
davisvanguard.org
UC Davis Health Responsible for World’s First Successful Spina Bifida Stem Cell Treatment
SACRAMENTO, CA-– UC Davis Health recently conducted the first successful spina bifida treatment in a trial known as the “Cellular Therapy for In Utero Repair of Myelomeningocele” or the “CuRe Trial”. The Mayo Clinic defines spina bifida, or myelomeningocele, as a “birth defect that occurs...
KCRA.com
Sacramento auto shop indicted for selling stolen catalytic converters worth millions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento auto shop with a suspended license that was operating out of a home is facing federal charges after allegedly receiving more than $38 million in payment for transporting stolen catalytic converters across state lines, according to a federal indictment. According to court documents, the...
Mountain Democrat
Preserve It! Turkey anxiety
It’s that time of year again when the anxiety level begins to rise. What causes this trauma? It’s the TURKEY!. Underdone birds, overdone birds imploding and other sad moments will be a thing of the past if we just take the time to plan. Yes, planning is the key — along with the knowledge presented here.
MacKenzie Scott donates $2.4M to Sacramento nonprofit
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento nonprofit said it received a $2.4 million donation — the largest single contribution in its history — from philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott. The Greater Sacramento Urban League announced the donation on Monday, saying, “We’re honored and grateful Ms. Scott and her team recognize the Urban League’s value and […]
kion546.com
Family of bullied Utah girl who died by suicide files claim
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The family of a Black fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school, arguing that an inadequate response to reports of her being bullied over her race and disabilities led to her death.
yourcentralvalley.com
3 California cities ranked in top 10 for ‘Best Foodie Cities’ in America
Whether you enjoy fine dining at a five-star restaurant or trying out a local mom-and-pop eatery, California is the place to try new food, a new study from WalletHub shows. Three cities from the Golden State, San Francisco, Sacramento and San Diego, ranked in the top 10 for the best food cities in America.
Mountain Democrat
Best Car Wash: Splasherville Car Wash & Lube
Be it the normal dust and grime of the road or dirt and mud after a trip off the beaten path, eventually your car needs a little love and care. That’s where Splasherville Car Wash & Lube comes in. With a drive-through car wash and full-service cleaning for your vehicle’s interior as well, Splasherville will have your ride looking its best in no time. In addition to cleaning services, Splasherville offers oil changes.
Almost half a ton of medications turned in at Sacramento Drug Take Back event
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police had its most successful Drug Take Back event in five years the last weekend of October, collecting 825 pounds of medications, according to the department. In a tweet, police shared information about the event, part of a nationwide campaign organized by the Drug Enforcement Administration to collect unneeded medications […]
Fox40
What are the places people won’t return to in Sacramento? A Reddit conversation gives some insight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Is there a place in Sacramento that you won’t return to? That is a question that sparked a conversation that received hundreds of responses on the Sacramento Reddit page. “What is your ‘I’ll never return to’ place in Sacramento?” the post...
Sacramento city manager requests nearly $30K raise, 30 extra leave days
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the city manager’s salary last year was $372,700. SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento City Manager Howard Chan is asking the city council for a pay bump, and as a top earner within the city of Sacramento, many people are questioning if it’s a good use of […]
KCRA.com
Wexler apartment complex offering Sacramento student housing has ribbon-cutting
A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday is highlighting a first-of-its-kind student housing project in the Sacramento region. Wexler is a 223-unit apartment complex located adjacent to SacRT's University/65th Street Transit Center. Wexler is unique because it is linked to Regional Transit's first student housing transit-oriented development project. Two blocks away from the...
Cal Expo announces 2023 California State Fair and Food Festival dates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Concerts, food, carnival rides and all the entertainment you look forward to at the California State Fair will be returning for another year in Sacramento. Today, Cal Expo announced the dates of the 2023 California State Fair and Food Festival. The fair will start July 14...
How many feet above sea level is Sacramento? Here’s some data on the city’s elevation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — If Sacramento was nestled along the coast instead of the Sacramento and American rivers, would the city be above or below sea level? The elevation of the city is comparable to the coastal cities of Santa Cruz and Monterey. Sacramento sits at about 30 feet of elevation, which puts it between […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Sac students report attacks, teen identified in North Highlands shooting, daycare safety measures in RSV spike
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Mountain Democrat
Peter Groth
Peter “Pete” Groth, retired El Dorado County Sheriff’s Sergeant who served the county and community for 30 years, was called home to be with the Lord peacefully on Monday, Oct. 17 at the age of 69. Pete is survived by his wife, Suzanne, with whom he deeply loved and adored. He is survived by his daughter, Elise (Arthur), and son, Jacob (Jwen), five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and his brothers, Claus (Lana) and Eric (Carmen), two nephews and one niece.
Rule affecting fireplace and wood stove usage in Sacramento County starts Nov. 1
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents of Sacramento County could face some fines for lighting their fireplaces this winter. The use of fireplaces will not be allowed on “no burn” days, and the guidance applies to all residents of Sacramento County, including those that live in the cities of Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Galt, Isleton, […]
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Hunter Leaving KCRA 3 News: Where Is the Sacramento Reporter Going?
Sacramento residents saw changes in the morning lineup at their local news station. Melanie Hunter said she is leaving KCRA 3 News in 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions. Most want to know why the meteorologist and traffic reporter was absent and if she will return. They especially want to know if she will remain in California. This year has been a big one for Hunter’s personal life, and she is also moving up the career ladder. Fortunately, Melanie Hunter answered most questions about her departure from KCRA 3.
