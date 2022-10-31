ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

CBS Sacramento

Physician assistants accompanying paramedics resulted in cost savings and fewer 911 calls, Sacramento Metro Fire says

It's been a year since the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District added advanced medical providers to its list of first responders. It's a sign of the times nationwide.Scott Perryman is a battalion chief with Metro Fire. "I started in Southern California as paramedic," he said.Perryman loved medicine so much, he put himself through physician assistant school at Stanford. When he went back out into the field, he realized "that there were a lot of issues I was seeing as a paramedic that could be treated in the field and they didn't have to go to the emergency room."A lot of 9-1-1...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento-area daycares use COVID-era safety measures amid RSV spike

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is seeing an increase in child hospitalizations for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, prompting parents to take steps in protecting their children. Meanwhile, people are taking steps to also protect themselves against COVID-19 and the flu. Despite the uptick, hospital systems like UC Davis and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Preserve It! Turkey anxiety

It’s that time of year again when the anxiety level begins to rise. What causes this trauma? It’s the TURKEY!. Underdone birds, overdone birds imploding and other sad moments will be a thing of the past if we just take the time to plan. Yes, planning is the key — along with the knowledge presented here.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

MacKenzie Scott donates $2.4M to Sacramento nonprofit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento nonprofit said it received a $2.4 million donation — the largest single contribution in its history — from philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott. The Greater Sacramento Urban League announced the donation on Monday, saying, “We’re honored and grateful Ms. Scott and her team recognize the Urban League’s value and […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
kion546.com

Family of bullied Utah girl who died by suicide files claim

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The family of a Black fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school, arguing that an inadequate response to reports of her being bullied over her race and disabilities led to her death.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Mountain Democrat

Best Car Wash: Splasherville Car Wash & Lube

Be it the normal dust and grime of the road or dirt and mud after a trip off the beaten path, eventually your car needs a little love and care. That’s where Splasherville Car Wash & Lube comes in. With a drive-through car wash and full-service cleaning for your vehicle’s interior as well, Splasherville will have your ride looking its best in no time. In addition to cleaning services, Splasherville offers oil changes.
PLACERVILLE, CA
FOX40

Almost half a ton of medications turned in at Sacramento Drug Take Back event

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police had its most successful Drug Take Back event in five years the last weekend of October, collecting 825 pounds of medications, according to the department. In a tweet, police shared information about the event, part of a nationwide campaign organized by the Drug Enforcement Administration to collect unneeded medications […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Wexler apartment complex offering Sacramento student housing has ribbon-cutting

A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday is highlighting a first-of-its-kind student housing project in the Sacramento region. Wexler is a 223-unit apartment complex located adjacent to SacRT's University/65th Street Transit Center. Wexler is unique because it is linked to Regional Transit's first student housing transit-oriented development project. Two blocks away from the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Peter Groth

Peter “Pete” Groth, retired El Dorado County Sheriff’s Sergeant who served the county and community for 30 years, was called home to be with the Lord peacefully on Monday, Oct. 17 at the age of 69. Pete is survived by his wife, Suzanne, with whom he deeply loved and adored. He is survived by his daughter, Elise (Arthur), and son, Jacob (Jwen), five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and his brothers, Claus (Lana) and Eric (Carmen), two nephews and one niece.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Melanie Hunter Leaving KCRA 3 News: Where Is the Sacramento Reporter Going?

Sacramento residents saw changes in the morning lineup at their local news station. Melanie Hunter said she is leaving KCRA 3 News in 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions. Most want to know why the meteorologist and traffic reporter was absent and if she will return. They especially want to know if she will remain in California. This year has been a big one for Hunter’s personal life, and she is also moving up the career ladder. Fortunately, Melanie Hunter answered most questions about her departure from KCRA 3.
SACRAMENTO, CA

