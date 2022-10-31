ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jocoreport.com

Commissioners Promise Covers Tuition Cost For 2022 High School Graduates

SMITHFIELD – Funds are available from the JoCo Commissioners Promise for 2022 high school graduates who want to attend Johnston Community College (JCC) this Spring. In July, County Commissioners approved the use of $250,000 to fund the initiative which covers the cost of tuition for graduates of a Johnston County high school during the 2022-23 school year. Eligible students are responsible for the costs of textbooks, supplies, and program-specific fees.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Creating an environment for businesses to thrive in Nash County

This article was written for our sponsor, Nash County Economic Development. The Nash County Economic Development Alliance is a new partnership between the Nash County Board of Commissioners and the towns in Nash County to promote job growth and investment in the area. "The Alliance is a structured, organized method of enhancing the relationship with our towns and working with them on a consistent basis to help them advance, encourage, and sustain new and established businesses. [The focus will be] especially on small businesses, entrepreneurial ventures, and redevelopment and revitalization efforts of the downtowns, which are the heartbeat of our towns,” said Andy Hagy, Director of Nash County Economic Development.
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Student starts fire in Sampson County Middle School classroom, police say

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a student at Sampson County Middle School started a fire in a classroom. Police said no injuries were reported during the incident Tuesday morning at the school but that students were evacuated. School administrators and local law enforcement identified the student, and authorities...
CLINTON, NC
cbs17

In-person early voting draws thousands in NC; outreach targets certain communities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people in North Carolina have already made their voices heard at the polls and cast their ballots during early voting. “I’m going to come out of there with tears in my eyes because I always get so thrilled by having this right and this privilege to choose who I feel will help us get into better shape than we’re in,” said Anne Smith, a Wake County voter.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Need to go to the DMV? Prepare to wait for months, in some cases

RALEIGH, N.C. — Need to get a driver’s license? A Real ID? Register your vehicle, or anything else DMV related? Prepare to wait. With a backlog from the pandemic and nearly a third of its position’s vacant officials with the Department of Motor Vehicles acknowledge customers are experiencing extreme wait times.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

$1B Powerball jackpot second highest in history

RALEIGH, N.C. — Monday's drawing is the second highest Powerball jackpot in history, at 1 billion dollars. These big prizes are only getting bigger, after rule changes a couple of years ago. It's now easier to win small prizes, and more difficult to win the entire jackpot. And if...
RALEIGH, NC
wkml.com

How Fayetteville Can Help With Operation Christmas Child This Season

It’s hard to believe, but Christmas 2022 is almost here and that means that Operation Christmas Child is in full swing in Fayetteville. If you have never packed an Operation Christmas Child shoebox before, Nicole Nelson, Operation Christmas Child Area Coordinator has all of the info. These shoeboxes will...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
swineweb.com

Smithfield Foods sues company that hired suspect in shooting at NC plant

Nearly three years after a shooting at its meatpacking plant in eastern North Carolina, pork processor Smithfield Foods has launched a federal lawsuit against the staffing firm that hired the man convicted of the crime. As described in both the lawsuit and media reports from the time, Jaquante Hakeem Williams,...
TAR HEEL, NC
jocoreport.com

Betty Jean Ferrell

Kenly – Betty Jean Ferrell, 82, completed her earthly journey on Monday, October 24, 2022. Born in Wilson County on September 28, 1940, she was the daughter to the late Jesse Luper and Mildred Page Luper. Betty always looked for and found the best in people. She had a...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Whirligig Festival coming to Wilson this weekend

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — The 18th annual Whirligig Festival is coming to downtown Wilson on Saturday and Sunday. The festival, which occurs annually during the first full weekend in November, is an all-inclusive event showcasing art of the region inspired by artist Vollis Simpson’s Whirligigs. Vendors specializing in works using repurposed, recycled, reused, or handmade […]
WILSON, NC
raleighmag.com

25 Things to Do in Raleigh Nov. 3–9

Sip happens! Vitis House + the NCMA have teamed up to fete the transformative five-monthlong reinstallation of the museum’s collection by uncorking this (sipping!) class to school you on the basics of wine history, wine production and main grape varietals via three themes that informed the reimagining: Identity, Place and Power. vitishouse.com.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy