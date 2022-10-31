Read full article on original website
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Transformation begins on the future Milner CommonsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
jocoreport.com
Commissioners Promise Covers Tuition Cost For 2022 High School Graduates
SMITHFIELD – Funds are available from the JoCo Commissioners Promise for 2022 high school graduates who want to attend Johnston Community College (JCC) this Spring. In July, County Commissioners approved the use of $250,000 to fund the initiative which covers the cost of tuition for graduates of a Johnston County high school during the 2022-23 school year. Eligible students are responsible for the costs of textbooks, supplies, and program-specific fees.
WRAL
Creating an environment for businesses to thrive in Nash County
This article was written for our sponsor, Nash County Economic Development. The Nash County Economic Development Alliance is a new partnership between the Nash County Board of Commissioners and the towns in Nash County to promote job growth and investment in the area. "The Alliance is a structured, organized method of enhancing the relationship with our towns and working with them on a consistent basis to help them advance, encourage, and sustain new and established businesses. [The focus will be] especially on small businesses, entrepreneurial ventures, and redevelopment and revitalization efforts of the downtowns, which are the heartbeat of our towns,” said Andy Hagy, Director of Nash County Economic Development.
cbs17
Student starts fire in Sampson County Middle School classroom, police say
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a student at Sampson County Middle School started a fire in a classroom. Police said no injuries were reported during the incident Tuesday morning at the school but that students were evacuated. School administrators and local law enforcement identified the student, and authorities...
Parents frustrated with Wake schools' severing of ties with cheerleading company after lawsuit
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Public School System says it is cutting ties with cheerleading company Varsity Spirit. The news comes after the company was named in a federal lawsuit accusing a local gym of failing to protect a cheerleader from sexual abuse. The school district says it's...
Johnston County DA now investigating school board member Ronald Johnson
District Attorney Susan Doyle says the investigation will determine if further actions are warranted against Ronald Johnson.
WRAL
Wake Co. schools cutting ties with cheerleading company named in lawsuit
The Wake County Public School System says it is cutting ties with cheerleading company Varsity Spirit. The Wake County Public School System says it is cutting ties with cheerleading company Varsity Spirit.
cbs17
In-person early voting draws thousands in NC; outreach targets certain communities
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people in North Carolina have already made their voices heard at the polls and cast their ballots during early voting. “I’m going to come out of there with tears in my eyes because I always get so thrilled by having this right and this privilege to choose who I feel will help us get into better shape than we’re in,” said Anne Smith, a Wake County voter.
Need to go to the DMV? Prepare to wait for months, in some cases
RALEIGH, N.C. — Need to get a driver’s license? A Real ID? Register your vehicle, or anything else DMV related? Prepare to wait. With a backlog from the pandemic and nearly a third of its position’s vacant officials with the Department of Motor Vehicles acknowledge customers are experiencing extreme wait times.
First responders take to the water to raise money for Wayne Co. Deputy’s family
A group of first responders are using a days-long kayak trip to raise money for the family of a Wayne County deputy who was shot and killed during a standoff over the summer.
cbs17
Teacher injured; fight breaks out at East Wake High School a week after ‘code red’ lockdown
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A teacher was injured and a fight broke out among students Tuesday at a Wake County high school where there was a “code red” lockdown last week, officials said. The fight among students happened at East Wake High School at 5101 Rolesville Road...
Classroom fire forces school evacuation; charges pending
A fire in a classroom at Sampson Middle School forced an evacuation of the school and school and police officials said they have identified a student that set the fire. The investigation is ongoing and possible charges are pending, authorities said. A joint statement was released via Clinton Police Chief...
$1B Powerball jackpot second highest in history
RALEIGH, N.C. — Monday's drawing is the second highest Powerball jackpot in history, at 1 billion dollars. These big prizes are only getting bigger, after rule changes a couple of years ago. It's now easier to win small prizes, and more difficult to win the entire jackpot. And if...
wkml.com
How Fayetteville Can Help With Operation Christmas Child This Season
It’s hard to believe, but Christmas 2022 is almost here and that means that Operation Christmas Child is in full swing in Fayetteville. If you have never packed an Operation Christmas Child shoebox before, Nicole Nelson, Operation Christmas Child Area Coordinator has all of the info. These shoeboxes will...
swineweb.com
Smithfield Foods sues company that hired suspect in shooting at NC plant
Nearly three years after a shooting at its meatpacking plant in eastern North Carolina, pork processor Smithfield Foods has launched a federal lawsuit against the staffing firm that hired the man convicted of the crime. As described in both the lawsuit and media reports from the time, Jaquante Hakeem Williams,...
Largest homeless shelter in Rocky Mount struggling to keep doors open as winter approaches
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount’s largest homeless shelter is fighting to keep its doors open. United Community Ministries at 341 Mc Donald St. said a drop in donations pushed the shelter to the brink of having to close down, something residents say would hurt the entire community.
jocoreport.com
Betty Jean Ferrell
Kenly – Betty Jean Ferrell, 82, completed her earthly journey on Monday, October 24, 2022. Born in Wilson County on September 28, 1940, she was the daughter to the late Jesse Luper and Mildred Page Luper. Betty always looked for and found the best in people. She had a...
Whirligig Festival coming to Wilson this weekend
WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — The 18th annual Whirligig Festival is coming to downtown Wilson on Saturday and Sunday. The festival, which occurs annually during the first full weekend in November, is an all-inclusive event showcasing art of the region inspired by artist Vollis Simpson’s Whirligigs. Vendors specializing in works using repurposed, recycled, reused, or handmade […]
cbs17
Greenville man arrested in Raleigh in connection to Beaufort County murder
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man was arrested in Raleigh Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Washington, N.C., in May. Washington police officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 15. They...
raleighmag.com
25 Things to Do in Raleigh Nov. 3–9
Sip happens! Vitis House + the NCMA have teamed up to fete the transformative five-monthlong reinstallation of the museum’s collection by uncorking this (sipping!) class to school you on the basics of wine history, wine production and main grape varietals via three themes that informed the reimagining: Identity, Place and Power. vitishouse.com.
Police disproportionately search Black drivers, passengers, data shows
Thousands of people are pulled over across the state every day and about one out of 20 - or about 5 percent - ends in a police search. Across the state and in Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville, Black people are significantly more likely to have a traffic stop end in a search than any other group of people.
